Pita Thyme - North Andover 550 Turnpike St

Popular Items

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATE
CHICKEN SHAWARMA ROLLUP
CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE

FOOD

ROLLUPS

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ROLLUP

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ROLLUP

$10.99

ALL NATURAL chicken breast, marinated, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with lettuce, tomato pickles, garlic aioli or tahini sauce

BEEF SHAWARMA ROLLUP

BEEF SHAWARMA ROLLUP

$10.99

Marinated beef, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with lettuce, tomato, Pickles, onions, fresh parsley, tahini sauce

CHICKEN KEBAB ROLLUP

CHICKEN KEBAB ROLLUP

$10.99

ALL NATURAL chicken breast marinated, skewered and charbroiled served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, garlic aioli or tahini

STEAK KEBAB ROLLUP

STEAK KEBAB ROLLUP

$12.99

Marinated steak, skewered, charbroiled and served with 3 sides

FALAFEL ROLLUP

FALAFEL ROLLUP

$9.99

Ground chickpeas with herbs and spices lightly fried served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, banana peppers, parsley, tahini

HOMMUS ROLLUP

$9.99

Ground chickpeas with herbs and spices lightly fried served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, banana peppers, parsley, tahini

KEFTA KEBAB ROLLUP

KEFTA KEBAB ROLLUP

$10.99

Hommus, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

LABNEH ROLLUP

LABNEH ROLLUP

$9.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, olives, zaatar, extra virgin olive oil

PLATES

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATE

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATE

$13.99

Marinated ALL NATURAL chicken breast fire roasted an thinly sliced served with 3 sides

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATE

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATE

$13.99

Marinated beef, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with 3 sides

CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE

CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE

$13.99

Marinated ALL NATURAL chicken breast, skewered and charbroiled served with 3 sides

STEAK KEBAB PLATE

STEAK KEBAB PLATE

$14.99

Marinated steak, skewered, charbroiled and served with 3 sides

FALAFEL PLATE

FALAFEL PLATE

$11.99

Ground chickpeas with herbs and spices lightly fried served with 3 sides

KEFTA KEBAB PLATE

KEFTA KEBAB PLATE

$13.99

Charbroiled ground lamb & beef with parsley, onion and spices served with 3 sides

SALADS

STEAK KEBAB SALAD

STEAK KEBAB SALAD

$13.99

Mixed greens, walnuts, grape tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola cheese, mandarin orange, fig balsamic vinaigrette topped with beef kebab

CHICKEN KEBAB SALAD

CHICKEN KEBAB SALAD

$12.99

Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella, Honey Balsamic Dressing topped with Chicken Kebab

FATTOUSH SALAD

FATTOUSH SALAD

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, fresh parsley, mint, red pepper, pita chips, house dressing ( fresh lemon & olive oil)

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.99

Mixed Green, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, Feta cheese, black olives, Carrots, Greek Dressing

QUINOA AVOCADO SALAD

QUINOA AVOCADO SALAD

$11.49

Mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomato, feta cheese, quinoa, avocado, honey lemon balsamic vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR SALAD

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$9.49

Kale, romaine, grape tomato, shaved parmesan, Zaatar chips, Caesar dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

SEARED HALLOUMI SALAD

SEARED HALLOUMI SALAD

$12.49

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, radish, mandarin orange, raisins, shaved almonds, Fig Balsamic vinaigrette, topped with seared Halloumi cheese

SOUPS

SPLIT LENTIL

$6.39+

Yellow split lentil with cumin flavor

SWISS CHARD

$6.39+

Lentil, Swiss Chard with a lemony flavor

SIDES

BABA GHANOUJ (12 OZ)

$5.99

Roasted eggplants with tahini sauce

BEEF SHAWARMA SIDE

$8.49

BROWN RICE

$4.49

CHICKEN KEBAB SIDE

$8.49

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SIDE

$8.49

EXTRA PITA BREAD

$0.75

FALAFEL SIDES (3pieces)

$3.99

FALAFEL SIDES (6 pieces)

$6.99

HOMMUS (12 OZ)

$4.99

Cooked & ground chickpeas, with tahini sauce

KEFTA KEBAB SIDE

$8.49

QUINOA TABBOULE

$6.49

Chopped parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, mint, lemon juice & olive oil

REGULAR POTATO

$4.49

Salted cubed potatoes

SPICY POTATO

SPICY POTATO

$4.49

Cubed potatoes with herbs & spices

STEAK KEBAB SIDE

$9.99

TABBOULE (12 OZ)

$5.99

Cracked wheat, chopped parsley, tomato, onion, mint, lemon juice & olive oil

VERMICELLI RICE

VERMICELLI RICE

$3.49

PITA THYME CHIPS (THYME FLAVOR)

$1.99

PITA THYME CHIPS (ORIGINAL)

$1.99

SWEETS

COOKIES

$2.99

BAKLAVA

$2.99

MINI MEALS

MINI MEAL CHICKEN SHAWARMA

MINI MEAL CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$9.99
MINI MEAL CHICKEN KEBAB

MINI MEAL CHICKEN KEBAB

$9.99
MINI MEAL BEEF SHAWARMA

MINI MEAL BEEF SHAWARMA

$9.99
MINI MEAL STEAK KEBAB

MINI MEAL STEAK KEBAB

$10.99
MINI MEAL FALAFEL

MINI MEAL FALAFEL

$9.99
MINI MEAL KEFTA KEBAB

MINI MEAL KEFTA KEBAB

$9.99

SAUCES

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

$0.50

BEVERAGES

CANNED SODA

DIET COKE CAN

$1.50

COKE CAN

$1.50

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

BOTTLED SODA

Coke Bottle

$2.79

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.79

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.79

TEA/LEMONADE

Gold Peak Unsweetened BLACK TEA

$2.79

Gold Peak SWEET TEA

$2.79

Gold Peak Tea PEACH

$2.79

Gold Peak Tea GREEN

$2.79Out of stock

Gold Peak Zero Sugar SWEET TEA

$2.79

Nathalie's Natural Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

Nathalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

OTHER BEVERAGES

Body Armor Peach Mango

$2.79

Body Armor Strawberry/ Lemonade

$2.79

Body Armor Blue/Pomegranate

$2.79

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Mango Lassi Yogurt

$3.99

Ayran Yogurt Drink

$2.99

WATER

S. Pellegrino Sparkling

$2.79

Poland Spring Sparkling Lemon

$2.79

Poland Spring Sparkling Raspberry/Lime

$2.79

Poland Spring Sparkling Orange

$2.79Out of stock

Poland Spring Water

$1.49

Vit Water (Power-C Dragonfruit)

$2.79

Vit Water (Shine Strawberry Lemonade)

$2.79

Vit Water (xxx Acai- blueberry -pomegranate)

$2.79

Vit Water (Zero Squeezed Lemonade)

$2.79

Smart Water

$2.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pita Thyme is a quick serve Lebanese takeout restaurant serving fresh, all natural & healthy food made from scratch daily.

Location

550 Turnpike Street, North Andover, MA 01845

Directions

