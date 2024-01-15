Pita Way - Clarkston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:40 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavourful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
Location
4210 w Jefferson blvd, Ste b11, Fort wayne, IN 46804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flat Top Grill - Fort Wayne
No Reviews
4150 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Black Dog Pub - 6230 West Jefferson Blvd
No Reviews
6230 West Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
No Reviews
6328 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Pepper & Spice Jamaican Restaurant - 1815 West Main Street
No Reviews
1815 West Main Street Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort wayne
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
No Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurant
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurant
More near Fort wayne