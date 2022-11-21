Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pita Way - Cool Springs

review star

No reviews yet

500 Cool Springs Boulevard

STE 120

Franklin, TN 37067

Order Again

Popular Items

-Pita Way Bowl
-Sandweech
-Side of Fire Fries

New Item!

-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake

-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake

$6.99+

Specials

-Detroit Chicken Shawarma

-Detroit Chicken Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Gyro Shawarma

-Detroit Gyro Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)

-Detroit Falafel

-Detroit Falafel

$7.99

NEW! Falafel, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Turnips! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Lunchbox

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-Detroit 6 Pack

-Detroit 6 Pack

$39.99

New! Mix and match 6 pitas and save! (No alterations)

Create Your Own Entree

-Sandweech

-Sandweech

$10.99

A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.

-Quesopita

-Quesopita

$11.99

Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!

-Pita Way Bowl

-Pita Way Bowl

$13.99

Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!

-Salads

-Salads

$9.99

Fattoush or Customize!

Sides & Appetizers

-Side of Hummus

-Side of Hummus

$3.99+

Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Garlic Sauce

-Side of Garlic Sauce

$4.99+

Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Tabbouli

-Side of Tabbouli

$6.99+

Fresh Tabbouli, made in House all day long!

-Baby Salad

-Baby Salad

$4.09
-Side of Fries

-Side of Fries

$3.99+

Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!

-Side of Fire Fries

-Side of Fire Fries

$5.49+

These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!

-Chicken Tenders and Fries

-Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.99+

Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!

-Falafel Appetizer

-Falafel Appetizer

$7.49

Our Falafel App comes with, 6 Falafels, Tourshi, Turnips, Sauce and Bread

-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)

-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)

$4.29

Our Famous Homemade Pickled Cabbage! There is nothing like it

-Side Veggies

-Side Veggies

$4.49+
-Side of Rice

-Side of Rice

$3.99+

Our Yellow Rice made Fresh through out the Day!

Soups

-Crush Lentil

-Crush Lentil

$3.99+
-Curry Rice Stew

-Curry Rice Stew

$3.99+

-Curry Stew (No Rice)

$3.99+

-Chicken Lemon Rice

$3.99+
-Mix It Up!!!

-Mix It Up!!!

$3.99+

Try 1/2 Curry With 1/2 Lentil or 1/2 Chicken Lemon Rice! It's Great!

Drinks

- Soda

- Soda

$2.49
-Bottled Drink

-Bottled Drink

$2.99
-2 Liter

-2 Liter

$3.99
-Bottle of Water

-Bottle of Water

$1.79

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$1.99+

A La Carte

Proteins

Proteins

Dressings

Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.50+
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.25

Kids Bowls

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$5.99

Utensils and Cups

Plates & Utensils

$0.50

Cups

$0.20

Weekend SPECIALS!

Mini Combos

Mini Combos

$39.99

Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.

Family Feast

Family Feast

$89.99

The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Tabbouli, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies, Pita bread and Pita Chips

Platters

-Mini Combos

-Mini Combos

$49.99

Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.

-Family Feast

-Family Feast

$99.99

The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Tabbouli, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies, Pita bread and Pita Chips

-Vegetarian Platter

-Vegetarian Platter

$39.99

Our Vegetarian Platter comes beautifully decorated with a base of 2 types of Hummus, Tabbouli and Fattoush salad with Falafel and Veggies on top, with a side of Pita bread

-Detroit Lunchbox

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-10 Sandweech Platter

$69.90

-10 Quesopita Platter

$79.99

The Meaty Meal

Our Meaty Meals are Easy and come with everything! Proteins, Rice, Hummus, Garlic, Veggies, Salad, Dressings, Bread and Curry For the Rice.
The Meaty Meal

The Meaty Meal

$129.99+

Choose from our variety of high-quality meats. Served with rice, pita bread, hommus, garlic, pickled veggies, fattoush salad, tabbouli, curry stew, Pita Way white sauce & dressing.

Proteins

Dark Meat Chicken

Dark Meat Chicken

$74.99
Gyro

Gyro

$74.99

Chicken Tenders

$74.99
White Meat Chicken

White Meat Chicken

$74.99
Dozen Falafel

Dozen Falafel

$12.00

Salads

Fattoush

Fattoush

$25.00+

Cucumber, Tomato, Parsley and Pita Chips with out Homemade Fattoush Dressing!

Hummus, Garlic & Tabbouli

Hummus

Hummus

$49.99
Garlic

Garlic

$59.99
Tabbouli

Tabbouli

$49.99

Soups and Sides

Dozen Falafel

Dozen Falafel

$12.00
Rice

Rice

$34.99

Fries

$29.99
Fire Fries

Fire Fries

$39.99
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$15.00

Soup (Quarts)

$10.99
Dressings

Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Bag Of Pita Bread

$4.99

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

Drinks

96 Oz Catering Beverage

$15.00

2 Liters

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:40 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

Website

Location

500 Cool Springs Boulevard, STE 120, Franklin, TN 37067

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

