Pita Way - Clarkston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:40 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavourful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
Location
3270 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids