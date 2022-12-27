Pita Way - Lapeer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavourful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
Location
1111 Summit Drive, Lapeer, MI 48446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer
No Reviews
1990 North Lapeer Road Mayfield Township, MI 48446
View restaurant