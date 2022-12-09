Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pita Way - Livonia 8 Mile

review star

No reviews yet

33485 West 8 Mile Road

Livonia, MI 48152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

New Item!

-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake

-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake

$6.99+

Specials

-Detroit Chicken Shawarma

-Detroit Chicken Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Gyro Shawarma

-Detroit Gyro Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)

-Detroit Falafel

-Detroit Falafel

$7.99

NEW! Falafel, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Turnips! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Lunchbox

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-Detroit 6 Pack

-Detroit 6 Pack

$39.99

New! Mix and match 6 pitas and save! (No alterations)

Create Your Own Entree

-Sandweech

-Sandweech

$10.99

A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.

-Quesopita

-Quesopita

$11.99

Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!

-Pita Way Bowl

-Pita Way Bowl

$13.99

Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!

-Salads

-Salads

$9.99

Fattoush or Customize!

Sides & Appetizers

-Side of Hummus

-Side of Hummus

$3.99+

Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Garlic Sauce

-Side of Garlic Sauce

$4.99+

Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of 1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

-Side of 1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

$3.99+

Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Tabbouli

-Side of Tabbouli

$7.79+

Fresh Tabbouli, made in House all day long!

-Side of Fries

-Side of Fries

$3.99+

Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!

-Side of Fire Fries

-Side of Fire Fries

$5.49+

These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!

-Chicken Tenders and Fries

-Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.99+

Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!

-Falafel Appetizer

-Falafel Appetizer

$8.29

Our Falafel App comes with, 6 Falafels, Tourshi, Turnips, Sauce and Bread

-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)

-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)

$4.29

Our Famous Homemade Pickled Cabbage! There is nothing like it

-Side Veggies

-Side Veggies

$4.49+
-Baby Salad

-Baby Salad

$4.49
-Side of Rice

-Side of Rice

$3.99+

Our Yellow Rice made Fresh through out the Day!

Soups

-Crush Lentil

-Crush Lentil

$4.49+
-Curry Rice Stew

-Curry Rice Stew

$4.49+

-Curry Stew (No Rice)

$4.49+

-Chicken Lemon Rice

$4.49+
-Mix It Up!!!

-Mix It Up!!!

$4.49+

Try 1/2 Curry With 1/2 Lentil or 1/2 Chicken Lemon Rice! It's Great!

Drinks

- Soda

- Soda

$2.49
-Bottled Drink

-Bottled Drink

$2.99
-2 Liter

-2 Liter

$3.99
-Bottle of Water

-Bottle of Water

$1.79

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$1.99+

A La Carte

Proteins

Proteins

Dressings

Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.75+
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.25

Kids Bowls

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$5.99

Cheese Quesopita

$5.99

Utensils and Cups

Plates & Utensils

$0.50

Cups

$0.20

Platters

-Mini Combos

-Mini Combos

$49.99

Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.

-Family Feast

-Family Feast

$99.99

The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies, Pita bread and Pita Chips

-Vegetarian Platter

-Vegetarian Platter

$39.99

Our Vegetarian Platter comes beautifully decorated with a base of 2 types of Hummus, Tabbouli and Fattoush salad with Falafel and Veggies on top, with a side of Pita bread

-Detroit Lunchbox

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-10 Sandweech Platter

$69.90

-10 Quesopita Platter

$79.99

The Meaty Meal

Our Meaty Meals are Easy and come with everything! Proteins, Rice, Hummus, Garlic, Veggies, Salad, Dressings, Bread and Curry For the Rice.
The Meaty Meal

The Meaty Meal

$129.99+

Choose from our variety of high-quality meats. Served with rice, pita bread, hommus, garlic, pickled veggies, fattoush salad, tabbouli, curry stew, Pita Way white sauce & dressing.

Proteins

Dark Meat Chicken

Dark Meat Chicken

$74.99
White Meat Chicken

White Meat Chicken

$74.99
Gyro

Gyro

$74.99

Chicken Tenders

$74.99
Dozen Falafel

Dozen Falafel

$12.00

Salads

Fattoush

Fattoush

$39.99+

Cucumber, Tomato, Parsley and Pita Chips with out Homemade Fattoush Dressing!

Hummus, Garlic & Tabbouli

Hummus

Hummus

$49.99
Garlic

Garlic

$59.99
Tabbouli

Tabbouli

$49.99
1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

$49.99

Soups and Sides

Dozen Falafel

Dozen Falafel

$12.00
Rice

Rice

$34.99

Fries

$29.99
Fire Fries

Fire Fries

$39.99
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$15.00

Soup (Quarts)

$11.99
Dressings

Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Bag Of Pita Bread

$6.99

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

Drinks

96 Oz Catering Beverage

$15.00

2 Liters

$3.99

Catering

Catering

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavourful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

Location

33485 West 8 Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - LIVONIA 8 MILE - - LIVONIA
orange starNo Reviews
33161 8 MILE ROAD Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Wintergarden Tavern - Livonia
orange star3.8 • 603
33320 7 Mile Rd Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Browndog Barlor - Farmington
orange starNo Reviews
33314 Grand River Avenue Farmington, MI 48336
View restaurantnext
Henry's - Henry's
orange starNo Reviews
18600 Haggerty Road Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - LIvonia
orange starNo Reviews
19714 Haggerty Road Livonia, MI 48154
View restaurantnext
Broasted Brothers - 30983 Five Mile Rd
orange starNo Reviews
30983 Five Mile Rd LIVONIA, MI 48154
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Livonia

Buddy's Livonia
orange star4.6 • 8,773
33605 Plymouth Road Livonia, MI 48150
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.5 • 2,998
28408 Five Mile Road Livonia, MI 48154
View restaurantnext
Annie's Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,035
33427 Plymouth Rd Livonia, MI 48150
View restaurantnext
Cebella's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 235
37625 5 Mile Rd Livonia, MI 48154
View restaurantnext
Basmatee Indian Grub
orange star4.8 • 22
17378 haggerty road Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Thomas's Dining
orange star4.6 • 1
33971 Plymouth Rd Livonia, MI 48150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Livonia
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston