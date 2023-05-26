Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Pita Way - Livonia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:40 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
Location
33310 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille - Southfield
No Reviews
25148 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48075
View restaurant