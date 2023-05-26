Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Pita Way - Livonia

review star

No reviews yet

33310 Plymouth Rd

Livonia, MI 48150

Popular Items

-Pita Way Bowl

$13.99

Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!

-Sandweech

$10.99

A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.

-Quesopita

$11.99

Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!

ONLINE ENTREE MENU

Specials

-Detroit Chicken Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Gyro Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)

-Detroit Falafel

$7.99

NEW! Falafel, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Turnips! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-Lunchbox Combo

$11.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita, a side and a Fountain Drink! (No alterations)

-Detroit 6 Pack

$39.99

New! Mix and match 6 pitas and save! (No alterations)

Create Your Own Entree

-Sandweech

$10.99

A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.

-Quesopita

$11.99

Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!

-Pita Way Bowl

$13.99

Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!

-Salads

$9.99

Fattoush or Customize!

Sides & Appetizers

-Side of Hummus

$3.99+

Homemade Hummus with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Garlic Sauce

$4.99+

Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of 1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

$3.99+

Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Tabbouli

$7.79+

Fresh Tabbouli, made in House all day long!

-Side of Fries

$3.99+

Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!

-Side of Fire Fries

$5.49+

These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!

-Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99+

Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!

-Falafel Appetizer

$8.29

Our Falafel App comes with, 6 Falafels, Tourshi, Turnips, Sauce and Bread

-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)

$4.29

Our Famous Homemade Pickled Cabbage! There is nothing like it

-Side Veggies

$4.49+
-Baby Salad

$4.49
-Side of Rice

$3.99+

Our Yellow Rice made Fresh through out the Day!

Drinks

- Fountain Drinks

$2.49
-Bottled Drink

$2.99
-2 Liter

$4.49
-Bottle of Water

$1.79

Desserts

Baklava

$1.99+

A La Carte

Proteins

Proteins

Dressings

Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.75+
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.49

Kids Bowls

Kids Bowl

$5.99

Cheese Quesopita

$5.99

Utensils and Cups

Plates & Utensils

$0.50

Cups

$0.20

ONLINE CATERING MENU

Platters

-Mini Combo

-Mini Combo

$44.99

Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus and Fattoush Dressing.

-Family Feast

-Family Feast

$89.99

The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies and Pita bread.

-Vegetarian Platter

-Vegetarian Platter

$39.99

Our Vegetarian Platter comes beautifully decorated with a base of 2 types of Hummus, Tabbouli and Fattoush salad with Falafel and Veggies on top, with a side of Pita bread

-Detroit Lunchbox

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-10 Sandweech Platter

$69.90

-10 Quesopita Platter

$79.99

The Meaty Meal

Our Meaty Meals are Easy and come with everything! Proteins, Rice, Hummus, Garlic, Veggies, Salad, Dressings and Bread.
The Meaty Meal

$129.99+

Proteins

Dark Meat Chicken

$74.99
White Meat Chicken

$74.99
Gyro

$74.99

Chicken Tenders

$74.99
Dozen Falafel

$12.00

Beef Shawarma Brisket

$134.99

Hummus, Garlic & Tabbouli

Hummus

$49.99
Garlic

$59.99
Tabbouli

$49.99
1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

$49.99

Sides

Dozen Falafel

$12.00
Rice

$34.99

Fries

$29.99
Fire Fries

$39.99
Pita Chips

$15.00
Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Bag Of Pita Bread

$6.99

Desserts

Baklava

Drinks

2 Liters

$4.49

Catering

All hours
Sunday10:40 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

Website

Location

33310 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150

Directions

