Pita Way - Milford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavourful and healthy Mediterranean food that's served up fast - and it's a taste you wont get anywhere else!
Location
131 South Milford Road, Milford Charter Township, MI 48381
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Charlie's Still on Main - 525 North Main Street Suite 200
No Reviews
525 North Main Street Suite 200 Milford, MI 48381
View restaurant
Coratti's On Main - 335 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381
No Reviews
335 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381 Milford, MI 48381
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Milford Charter Township
More near Milford Charter Township