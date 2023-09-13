ONLINE ENTREE MENU

Entrees

Customize your Entree🔥
-Sandweech

-Sandweech

$10.99

A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.

-Quesopita

-Quesopita

$11.99

Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!

-Pita Way Bowl

-Pita Way Bowl

$13.99

Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!

-Salads

-Salads

$9.99

Fattoush or Customize!

Detroit Menu

Our "Not so secret" Secret Menu 🤫
-Detroit Chicken Shawarma

-Detroit Chicken Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Gyro Shawarma

-Detroit Gyro Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)

-Detroit Falafel

-Detroit Falafel

$7.99

NEW! Falafel, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Turnips! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Lunchbox

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-Lunchbox Combo

-Lunchbox Combo

$11.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita, a side and a Fountain Drink! (No alterations)

-Detroit 6 Pack

-Detroit 6 Pack

$39.99

New! Mix and match 6 pitas and save! (No alterations)

Sides & Appetizers

-Side of Hummus

-Side of Hummus

$3.99+

Homemade Hummus with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Garlic Sauce

-Side of Garlic Sauce

$4.99+

Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of 1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

-Side of 1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

$3.99+

Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Tabbouli

-Side of Tabbouli

$7.79+

Fresh Tabbouli, made in House all day long!

-Side of Fries

-Side of Fries

$3.99+

Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!

-Side of Fire Fries

-Side of Fire Fries

$5.49+

These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!

-Chicken Tenders & Fries

-Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99+

Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!

-Falafel Appetizer

-Falafel Appetizer

$8.29

Our Falafel App comes with, 6 Falafels, Tourshi, Turnips, Sauce and Bread

-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)

-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)

$4.29

Our Famous Homemade Pickled Cabbage! There is nothing like it

-Side Veggies

-Side Veggies

$4.49+
-Baby Salad

-Baby Salad

$4.49
-Side of Rice

-Side of Rice

$3.99+

Our Yellow Rice made Fresh through out the Day!

Drinks

- Fountain Drinks

- Fountain Drinks

$2.49
-2 Liter

-2 Liter

$4.49
-Bottle of Water

-Bottle of Water

$1.79

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$1.99+

A La Carte

Proteins

Proteins

Dressings

Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.75+
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.49

Kids Bowls

For the Kiddos
Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$5.99

Cheese Quesopita

$5.99

Utensils and Cups

🍽️

Plates & Utensils

$0.50

Cups

$0.20

ONLINE CATERING MENU

Platters

Families and Minis and more, oh my!
-Mini Combo

-Mini Combo

$44.99

Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus and Fattoush Dressing.

-Family Feast

-Family Feast

$89.99

The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies and Pita bread.

-Vegetarian Platter

-Vegetarian Platter

$39.99

Our Vegetarian Platter comes beautifully decorated with a base of 2 types of Hummus, Tabbouli and Fattoush salad with Falafel and Veggies on top, with a side of Pita bread

-Detroit Lunchbox

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-10 Sandweech Platter

$69.90

-10 Quesopita Platter

$79.99

The Meaty Meal

Our Meaty Meals are Easy and come with everything! Proteins, Rice, Hummus, Garlic, Veggies, Salad, Dressings and Bread.
The Meaty Meal

The Meaty Meal

$129.99+

Proteins

Dark Meat Chicken

Dark Meat Chicken

$74.99
White Meat Chicken

White Meat Chicken

$74.99
Gyro

Gyro

$74.99

Chicken Tenders

$74.99
Dozen Falafel

Dozen Falafel

$12.00

Hummus, Garlic & Tabbouli

Hummus

Hummus

$49.99
Garlic

Garlic

$59.99
Tabbouli

Tabbouli

$49.99
1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

$49.99

Sides

Dozen Falafel

Dozen Falafel

$12.00
Rice

Rice

$34.99

Fries

$29.99
Fire Fries

Fire Fries

$39.99
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$15.00
Dressings

Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Bag Of Pita Bread

$6.99

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

Drinks

2 Liters

$4.49

Catering

Catering