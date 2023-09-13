Pita Way - West Oaks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavourful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
Location
43432 West Oaks Drive, Novi, MI 48377
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Masala Indian Kitchen - Novi Town Center
4.6 • 1,719
43168 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Novi
Masala Indian Kitchen - Novi Town Center
4.6 • 1,719
43168 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurant