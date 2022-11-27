Pita Way - Portage
6403 South Westnedge Avenue
Portage, MI 49002
Popular Items
New Item!
Specials
-Detroit Chicken Shawarma
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Detroit Gyro Shawarma
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)
-Detroit Falafel
NEW! Falafel, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Turnips! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Detroit Lunchbox
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)
-Detroit 6 Pack
New! Mix and match 6 pitas and save! (No alterations)
Create Your Own Entree
Sides & Appetizers
-Side of Hummus
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips
-Side of Garlic Sauce
Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips
-Side of Tabbouli
Fresh Tabbouli, made in House all day long!
-Baby Salad
-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
-Chicken Tenders and Fries
Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
-Falafel Appetizer
Our Falafel App comes with, 6 Falafels, Tourshi, Turnips, Sauce and Bread
-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)
Our Famous Homemade Pickled Cabbage! There is nothing like it
-Side Veggies
-Side of Rice
Our Yellow Rice made Fresh through out the Day!
Soups
Desserts
A La Carte
Kids Bowls
Utensils and Cups
Weekend SPECIALS!
Mini Combos
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
Family Feast
The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Tabbouli, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies, Pita bread and Pita Chips
Platters
-Vegetarian Platter
Our Vegetarian Platter comes beautifully decorated with a base of 2 types of Hummus, Tabbouli and Fattoush salad with Falafel and Veggies on top, with a side of Pita bread
