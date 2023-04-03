Pita Way - Plymouth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
Location
19815 Center Ridge Rd,, Rocky River, OH 44116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Original Pancake House - Fairview Park
No Reviews
3000 Westgate Mall Fairview Park, OH 44126
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70006 Rocky River
4.7 • 425
21605 Center Ridge Road Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rocky River
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70006 Rocky River
4.7 • 425
21605 Center Ridge Road Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurant