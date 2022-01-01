Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Pita Way - Warren

review star

No reviews yet

11520 12 Mile Rd

Warrren, MI 48093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

-Pita Way Bowl
-Sandweech
-Quesopita

New Item!

-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake

-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake

$6.99+

Specials

-Detroit Chicken Shawarma

-Detroit Chicken Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Gyro Shawarma

-Detroit Gyro Shawarma

$7.99

NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)

-Detroit Falafel

-Detroit Falafel

$7.99

NEW! Falafel, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Turnips! The perfect combination (No alterations)

-Detroit Lunchbox

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-Detroit 6 Pack

-Detroit 6 Pack

$39.99

New! Mix and match 6 pitas and save! (No alterations)

Create Your Own Entree

-Sandweech

-Sandweech

$10.99

A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.

-Quesopita

-Quesopita

$11.99

Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!

-Pita Way Bowl

-Pita Way Bowl

$13.99

Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!

-Salads

-Salads

$9.99

Fattoush or Customize!

Sides & Appetizers

-Side of Hummus

-Side of Hummus

$3.99+

Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Garlic Sauce

-Side of Garlic Sauce

$4.99+

Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips

-Side of Tabbouli

-Side of Tabbouli

$7.79+

Fresh Tabbouli, made in House all day long!

-Baby Salad

-Baby Salad

$4.49
-Side of Fries

-Side of Fries

$3.99+

Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!

-Side of Fire Fries

-Side of Fire Fries

$5.49+

These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!

-Chicken Tenders and Fries

-Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.99+

Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!

-Falafel Appetizer

-Falafel Appetizer

$8.29

Our Falafel App comes with, 6 Falafels, Tourshi, Turnips, Sauce and Bread

-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)

-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)

$4.29

Our Famous Homemade Pickled Cabbage! There is nothing like it

-Side Veggies

-Side Veggies

$4.49+
-Side of Rice

-Side of Rice

$3.99+

Our Yellow Rice made Fresh through out the Day!

-Side of Hummus (Deep Copy)

-Side of Hummus (Deep Copy)

$3.99+

Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips

Soups

-Crush Lentil

-Crush Lentil

$4.49+
-Curry Rice Stew

-Curry Rice Stew

$4.49+

-Curry Stew (No Rice)

$4.49+

-Chicken Lemon Rice

$4.49+
-Mix It Up!!!

-Mix It Up!!!

$4.49+

Try 1/2 Curry With 1/2 Lentil or 1/2 Chicken Lemon Rice! It's Great!

Drinks

- Soda

- Soda

$2.49
-Bottled Drink

-Bottled Drink

$2.99
-2 Liter

-2 Liter

$3.99
-Bottle of Water

-Bottle of Water

$1.79

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$1.99+

A La Carte

Proteins

Proteins

Dressings

Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.75+
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.25

Kids Bowls

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$5.99

Cheese Quesopita

$5.99

Utensils and Cups

Plates & Utensils

$0.50

Cups

$0.20

Platters

-Mini Combos

-Mini Combos

$49.99

Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.

-Family Feast

-Family Feast

$99.99

The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Tabbouli, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies, Pita bread and Pita Chips

-Vegetarian Platter

-Vegetarian Platter

$39.99

Our Vegetarian Platter comes beautifully decorated with a base of 2 types of Hummus, Tabbouli and Fattoush salad with Falafel and Veggies on top, with a side of Pita bread

-Detroit Lunchbox

-Detroit Lunchbox

$9.99

New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)

-10 Sandweech Platter

$69.90

-10 Quesopita Platter

$79.99

The Meaty Meal

Our Meaty Meals are Easy and come with everything! Proteins, Rice, Hummus, Garlic, Veggies, Salad, Dressings, Bread and Curry For the Rice.
The Meaty Meal

The Meaty Meal

$129.99+

Choose from our variety of high-quality meats. Served with rice, pita bread, hommus, garlic, pickled veggies, fattoush salad, tabbouli, curry stew, Pita Way white sauce & dressing.

Proteins

Dark Meat Chicken

Dark Meat Chicken

$74.99
White Meat Chicken

White Meat Chicken

$74.99
Gyro

Gyro

$74.99

Chicken Tenders

$74.99
Dozen Falafel

Dozen Falafel

$12.00

Salads

Fattoush

Fattoush

$39.99+

Cucumber, Tomato, Parsley and Pita Chips with out Homemade Fattoush Dressing!

Hummus, Garlic & Tabbouli

Hummus

Hummus

$49.99
Garlic

Garlic

$59.99
Tabbouli

Tabbouli

$49.99
1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli

$49.99

Soups and Sides

Dozen Falafel

Dozen Falafel

$12.00
Rice

Rice

$34.99

Fries

$29.99
Fire Fries

Fire Fries

$39.99
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$15.00

Soup (Quarts)

$11.99
Dressings

Dressings

$0.75+

Homemade Dressings, Take home your favorite today!

Bag Of Pita Bread

$6.99

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

Drinks

96 Oz Catering Beverage

$15.00

2 Liters

$3.99

Catering

Catering

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

Website

Location

11520 12 Mile Rd, Warrren, MI 48093

Directions

Gallery
Pita Way image
Pita Way image
Pita Way image
Pita Way image

Similar restaurants in your area

Front Page Deli - Warren
orange star4.4 • 1,486
28893 Bunert Rd Warren, MI 48088
View restaurantnext
Jon Smith Subs - 80033 Clinton Township, MI
orange starNo Reviews
16031 Fifteen Mile Rd Clinton Township, MI 48168
View restaurantnext
Nona's Pizza and Catering - 38389 Dodge Park Rd
orange star4.8 • 617
38389 Dodge Park Rd Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurantnext
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too - Clinton Twp
orange starNo Reviews
34010 Gratiot Ave Clinton Twp, MI 48035
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods
orange star4.6 • 106
21110 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Continental at Ford House - Continental Dining
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Lake Shore Road Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Warrren

Bellacino's - Warren, MI
orange star4.5 • 2,891
11536 E 10 Mile Warren, MI 48089
View restaurantnext
Front Page Deli - Warren
orange star4.4 • 1,486
28893 Bunert Rd Warren, MI 48088
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Warren
orange star4.7 • 268
8100 Old Thirteen Mile Road Warren, MI 48093
View restaurantnext
Dragonmead Brewery - Warren
orange star4.0 • 256
14600 E 11 Mile Rd Warren, MI 48089
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Van Dyke
orange star4.0 • 124
30140 Van Dyke Avenue Warren, MI 48093
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warrren
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Clair Shores
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston