  • Pitango Gelato & Cafe Adams Morgan - 1841 Columbia Rd NW
Pitango Gelato & Cafe Adams Morgan 1841 Columbia Rd NW

No reviews yet

1841 Columbia Rd NW

Washington, MD 20009

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Gelato

Gelato Regular

$7.50

Gelato Large

$8.50

Gelato Pint

$14.50

Gelato Quart

$25.00

Coffee

Affogato

$6.50

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Au lait

$4.50

Cappucino

$4.75

Chai

$5.00

Cold brew

$4.00+

Cold Brew Float

$7.50

Cortado

$4.25

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.75

Espresso Tonic

$5.25

Latte

$5.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Marocchino

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.00

Red Eye

$5.50+

Shakerato

$4.75

Flat White

$4.25

Whipped Cream

$1.25

Pastries

Almond Crossiant

$6.00

Banana Bread Slices

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Crossiant

$5.50

Chocolate Muffin

$5.50

Coffee cake

$4.50

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.50

Cruffin

$5.50

Pinwheel

$4.75

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

Scone

$5.50

Solo Biscotti

$0.75

Whole Loaf Banana

$14.00

Chewy Almond Cookie

$3.25

Cardamom cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Walnut Cookie

$3.25

Italian Wedding Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate chip

$3.25

Chocolate Crackle

$3.25

Almond Crossiant

$6.00

Chocolate Crossiant

$6.00

Ham/Cheese Crossiant

$6.00

Plain Croissant

$5.50

Almond tart

$6.50

Apple Tart

$6.50

Blueberry tart

$6.50

Cherry tart

$6.50

Breakfast

CAPRESE CROISSANT

$9.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, tomato, basil.

EGG ON CROISSANT

$9.00

House-baked croissant, over-easy egg, salsa verde, roasted red peppers, Parmigiano, arugula.

MASCARPONE + JAM CROISSANT

$9.00

Mascarpone cheese, strawberry preserves.

MUESLI

$10.00

Yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit, mint and honey.

PROSCIUTTO & EGG ON CROISSANT

$10.00

House-baked croissant, over-easy egg, salsa verde, roasted red peppers, Parmigiano, arugula.

PROSCIUTTO CROISSANT

$9.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella.

SALMON BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$13.00

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, capers, dill.

HALVAH SANDWICH

$8.00

SOLO EGG

$2.00

Toasts

AVOCADO TOAST

$13.00

Sliced avocado, pistachio, chili, sumac, herby salad, chives, radish, lemon vinaigrette.

SALMON TOAST

$17.00

Smoked salmon, mascarpone, radish, pickled beets, radicchio, fennel, chives.

AVOCADO AND GORGONZOLA TOAST (V)

$13.00

Avocado, Gorgonzola Dulce, walnuts, honey

Sandwiches

CAPRESE (V)

$14.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt and pepper, olive oil.

CHICKEN AND ROASTED VEGGIES

$14.00

Roasted chicken, pomodori secchi, roasted red peppers, eggplant, tomato, arugula.

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Gruyere, Parmigiano, and Asiago.

MELANZANE POMODORO (VEGAN)

$14.00

House-roasted eggplant, pomodoro secchi, tahini roasted red peppers, arugula, basil.

MILANO

$15.00

Prosciutto Cotto, mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt and pepper, olive oil.

MORTADELLA

$14.00

Roasted bell peppers, pickled pepperoncini,mozzarella.

RED

$14.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, avocado on tomato focaccia.

RUSTICO

$14.00

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, pomodoro secchi, basil.

SOPPRESATA

$14.00

Sweet Soppresata, stracchino cheese, roasted red peppers, arugula.

SPECK

$14.00

Speck, Stracchino, avocado.

Salads

FARRO SALAD

$14.00

Farro, arugula, herby mix, radicchio, tomato, toasted hazelnuts, seasonal fruit, chives, lemon vinaigrette.

BEET

$14.00

House-roasted beets, mixed greens, tomato, feta,walnuts, basil, balsamic vinaigrette.

FENNEL

$14.00

Fennel, herby arugula mix, kalamata olives, walnuts, shaved apples, lemon vinaigrette, parmigiano.

MEDITERRANEAN

$14.00

Mixed greens, house-roasted eggplant, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, balsamic vinaigrette.

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

Beverages

Birch Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.25+

KOMBUCHAS

$4.75

Lemonade

$5.25

Mexican Cola

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pitango Palmer

$5.25

Sipping chocolate large

$5.25

Sipping Chocolate small

$4.25

Yerba Mattes

Whipped Cream

$1.25

Charcuterie

SMALL PLATE | SELECT 2

$15.00

LARGE PLATE | SELECT 4

$28.00

Retail

Brutti Box

$7.00

Chewy Almond Box

$9.00

Biscotti box

$7.00

Chocolate Walnut Box

$7.00

Hot Chocolate bottle

$10.00

Chips

$3.00

Retail Fortunata

$16.00

Retail Capim Seco

$18.00

Retail Tin Lizzie

$17.00

Retail Madre Laura

$18.00

Retail Cold and Breezy

$18.00

Red Focaccia Slice

$4.00+

Plain Focaccia Slice

$4.00+

Sesame Focaccia Slice

$4.00+

Meats and Cheese by the Pound

Italian Wedding Box

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

www.pitangogelato.com

Location

1841 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, MD 20009

Directions

