Pitango Gelato Fells Point 802 S Broadway

802 S Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

Gelato

Gelato Regular

$7.50

Gelato Large

$8.50

Gelato Pint

$14.50

Gelato Quart

$25.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.25

Cappucino

$4.75

Latte

$5.25

Americano

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Affogato

$6.50

Cold brew

$4.00+

Cold Brew Float

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Marocchino

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Shakerato

$4.75

Espresso Tonic

$5.25

Red Eye

$5.50+

Cafe Au lait

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Pastries

Almond Crossiant

$5.50

Almond tart

$6.50

Banana Bread Slices

$4.00

Blueberry tart

$6.50

Brownie

$4.00

Cardamom cookie

$3.25

Cherry tart

$6.50

Chewy Almond Cookie

$3.25

Chocolate chip

$3.25

Chocolate Crackle

$3.25

Chocolate Crossiant

$5.50

Chocolate Muffin

$5.50

Chocolate Walnut Cookie

$3.25

Coffee cake

$4.50

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.50

Cruffin

$5.50

Ham/Cheese Crossiant

$5.50

Italian Wedding Cookie

$1.25

Pinwheel

$4.75

Plain Croissant

$5.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

Scone

$5.50

Solo Biscotti

$0.75

Whole Loaf Banana

$14.00

Apple Tart

$6.50

NA Beverage

Hot Tea

$3.75

Sipping Chocolate small

$4.25

Sipping chocolate large

$5.25

Iced Tea

$3.25+

KOMBUCHAS

$4.75

Lemonade

$5.25

Pitango Palmer

$5.25

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Mexican Cola

$3.00

Birch Beer

$3.00

Retail

Brutti Box

$7.00

Chewy Almond Box

$9.00

Biscotti box

$7.00

Chocolate Walnut Box

$7.00

Italian Wedding Box

$7.00

Retail Fortunata

$16.00

Retail Tin Lizzie

$17.00

Retail Madre Laura

$18.00

Retail Cold and Breezy

$18.00

Custom Catering events

Liu Event

$1,250.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

802 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

