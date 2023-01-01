  • Home
Pitango Gelato Reston Town Center 11942 Democracy Dr

No reviews yet

11942 Democracy Dr

Reston, VA 20190

Gelato

Gelato Regular

$7.50

Gelato Large

$8.50

Gelato Pint

$14.50

Gelato Quart

$25.00

Coffee

Affogato

$6.50

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Au lait

$4.50

Cappucino

$4.75

Chai

$5.00

Cold brew

$4.00+

Cold Brew Float

$7.50

Cortado

$4.25

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.75

Espresso Tonic

$5.25

Latte

$5.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Marocchino

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.00

Red Eye

$5.50+

Shakerato

$4.75

Pastries

Banana Bread Slices

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$5.50

Coffee cake

$4.50

Cookies

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.50

Croissants

Cruffin

$5.50

Pinwheel

$4.75

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

Scone

$5.50

Solo Biscotti

$0.75

Tarts

Whole Loaf Banana

$14.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.25+

KOMBUCHAS

$4.75

Lemonade

$5.25

Pitango Palmer

$5.25

Sipping Chocolate

$4.25+

Retail

Brutti Box

$7.00

Chewy Almond Box

$9.00

Biscotti box

$7.00

Chocolate Walnut Box

$7.00

Italian Wedding Box

$7.00

Retail Fortunata

$16.00

Retail Tin Lizzie

$17.00

Retail Madre Laura

$18.00

Retail Cold and Breezy

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
www.pitangogelato.com

11942 Democracy Dr, Reston, VA 20190

