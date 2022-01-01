Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Sandwiches

Pita Pitaki - Long Beach

289 Reviews

$$

3401 Cherry ave unit b

Long Beach, CA 90807

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro
House Greek Salad
Lamb Gyro Plate

Appetizers

Calamari

Calamari

$11.00

Seasoned and fried. Served with two of our house dipping sauces.

Dolmades

$6.00

Homemade, hand rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice and fresh herbs. Served with tzatziki sauce.

Falafel - Appetizer

Falafel - Appetizer

$7.00

Greek style falafel- revithokeftedes. Homemade, fresh chick peas and fresh herbs mixed together and fried. Served with hummus.

Fasolakia

$8.00

Fresh green beans cooked in our homemade tomato sauce. Served with feta cheese and homemade bread.

Feta & Olives

$8.00

Imported Greek feta cheese and Kalamata Olives drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita bread.

Gigantes

Gigantes

$9.00

Giant white beans served in our homemade tomato sauce. Served with feta cheese and homemade bread.

Honey Feta

Honey Feta

$7.00

Imported Greek feta cheese wrapped in phyllo dough, deep fried. Topped with honey and black sesame seeds.

Keftedes

$11.00

Greek meatballs; flavored with garlic, herbs and ouzo. Served with tzatziki sauce.

Mezes Plate

$24.00

Selection of dolmades, keftedes, tiropita, spanakopita, feta cheese & olives, tzatziki, and pita bread.

Octapodi

Octapodi

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled octopus flavored with extra virgin olive oil, Greek oregano, and red wine vinegar. Served with skordalia and pita bread.

Patzaria

Patzaria

$9.00

Beet Salad. Fresh beets and arugala. Topped with walnuts, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar and fresh garlic. Served with skordalia and pita bread.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.00

Homemade phyllo dough stuffed with feta cheese, spinach, leeks, and fresh herbs.

Street Fries

Street Fries

$13.00

Homemade fries topped with your choice of gyro meat, tzatziki, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, and parsley.

Tabouli

$7.00

Cracked wheat, chopped parsley, red onion, tomato, cucumbers, mint, lemon juice, and Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Tiropita

$6.00

Phyllo dough, spiraled, and stuffed with feta cheese.

Dips

Dip Combo

Dip Combo

$15.00

A sample of all 5 homemade dips. Served with pita bread.

Hummus

$6.00

Regular or Spicy. Fresh chick peas, tahini, EVOO , with a touch of garlic. Served with pita bread.

Melitzanosalata

$7.00

Roasted eggplant pureed with garlic, EVOO, greek yogurt and parsley. Served with pita bread.

Skordalia

$6.00

Garlic, and more garlic, mixed with bread, EVOO, and lemon juice. Served with pita bread.

Tyrokafteri

$7.00

AKA "spicy fety." Feta cheese and Greek yogurt mixed with roasted red peppers and red chili. Served with pita bread.

Tzatziki

$7.00

Greek yogurt mixed with cucumbers, garlic and dill. Served with pita bread.

Salads

House Greek Salad

House Greek Salad

$7.00+

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, olives, pepperocini, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread.

Village Salad

Village Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, olives, capers, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread.

Roka

Roka

$11.00

Baby arugula, black sesame seeds, dried figs, walnuts, and graviera cheese. Served with pita bread.

Soups

Avgolemono

$5.00+

Homemade, traditional chicken soup in lemon and egg broth. Served with homemade bread.

Fakes

$5.00+

Homemade lentil soup. Served with homemade bread.

Pita Sandwiches

Loukaniko-Greek style charbroiled pork sausage with hints of orange and anise. Served wrapped in pita with fries, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki.

Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Wrapped in pita bread with homemade fries, sauce, tomatoes, and red onions.

Chicken Kalamaki Pita

$10.00

Skewered chicken, grilled, and wrapped in pita bread with homemade fries, red onions, tzatziki, and tomatoes.

Falafel - Pita Sandwich

$10.00

Homemade falafel wrapped in pita bread with hummus, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers.

Greek Sausage Pita

$10.00

Greek style charbroiled pork sausage with hints of orange and anise. Served wrapped in a pita bread with fries, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki.

Keftes Pita

$10.00
Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$10.00

Wrapped in pita bread with homemade fries, tzatziki, tomatoes, and red onions.

Pork Gyro

$10.00

Wrapped in pita bread with homemade fries, tzatziki, tomatoes, and red onions.

Pork Kalamaki Pita

$10.00

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Two grilled skewers of mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes wrapped in pita bread with homemade fries and hummus.

Pitaki Specials

Mousaka

Mousaka

$14.00

Layers of potatoes, eggplant, ground beef topped wtih bechamel sauce. Served with Greek Salad and homemade bread.

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$14.00

Layered Greek pasta and ground beef topped with bechamel sauce. Served with Greek salad and homemade bread.

Youvetsi

Youvetsi

$17.00

Oven roasted lamb shank, off the bone, cooked in orzo pasta and our homemade tomato sauce. Served with feta cheese and homemade bread.

Gemista

Gemista

$14.00

Vegetarian's choice! One tomato and one bell pepper stuffed with rice and herbs. Served with oven roasted potatoes, feta cheese and homemade bread.

Falafel Plate

$14.00
Pitaki Ap'ola

Pitaki Ap'ola

$30.00

All three gyro meats (lamb, chicken, pork), two pork skewers and two chicken skewers. Served with oven roasted potatoes, Greek Salad, pita bread and tzatziki.

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$15.00

Half Pound lamb burger on brioche bun with arugala, garlic sauce, grilled tomatoes and onions topped with feta cheese.

Veggie Plate

$14.00

Plates

1/2 Greek Lemon Chicken

1/2 Greek Lemon Chicken

$15.00

Oven roasted chicken marinated with lemon and herbs.

Chicken Gyro Plate

Chicken Gyro Plate

$15.00

Marinated chicken cooked on a revolving spit.

Chicken Kalamaki Plate

Chicken Kalamaki Plate

$15.00

Two marinated and charbroiled chicken skewers.

Keftedes Plate

$15.00

Charbroiled Greek Meatballs.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Four charbroiled lamb chops marinated in garlic, oregano, EVOO and lemon juice.

Lamb Gyro Plate

Lamb Gyro Plate

$15.00

Freshly cut strips of lamb cooked on a revolving spit.

Lamb Kalamaki Plate

$19.00

Two marinated and charbroiled lamb skewers.

Pork Gyro Plate

Pork Gyro Plate

$15.00

Greek style traditional pork gyro cooked on a revolving spit.

Pork Kalamaki Plate

Pork Kalamaki Plate

$15.00

Two charbroiled pork skewers.

Rib Eye Steak

$20.00

Charbroiled USDA Choice, marinated in EVOO and herbs.

Salmon Plate

$16.00

Grilled salmon filet marinated in EVOO and herbs.

Shrimp Kalamaki Plate

$16.00

Two shrimp skewers marinated in EVOO and herbs.

Sides

6 Kalamaki Skewers

$22.00

Dips (3oz)

$2.00

Feta Fries

$6.00

Fire Fries

$6.00

Our homemade fries topped with Spicy Feta.

Garlic Fries

$4.50

Gyro Meat (1/2 lb)

$7.00+

Gyro Meat (1lb)

$14.00+

Homemade Fries

$3.50

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$3.50+

Pita Bread

$1.50

Rice

$4.00

Salmon

$7.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Side Feta Cheese

$3.00

Single Chicken Kalamaki Skewer

$4.50

Single Pork Kalamaki Skewer

$4.50

Veggie Skewer

$2.00

Lamb Burger

$10.00

Desserts

6 Honey Cookies

$5.00

Almond Cookie

$2.00
Baklava

Baklava

$3.00

Rolled phyllo dough with walnuts, almonds and pistachios topped with honey syrup. (one piece to an order)

Baklava Cheescake

$5.00
Galaktobouriko

Galaktobouriko

$5.00

Greek custard pie.

Karidopita -Walnut Cake

$3.00

Kataifi

$4.00
Kourabiedes

Kourabiedes

$3.00

Two Butter cookies with almonds and rose water topped with powdered sugar.

One Kourabie

$1.50

Stuffed Almond Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Online NA Beverages

22oz Fountain Drink

$2.50

Iced Greek Mountain Tea

$2.50

Coke in a Bottle

$3.00

Greek Bottled Water

$5.00+

Greek Coffee

$4.00+

Coffee / Tea

$2.00Out of stock
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3401 Cherry ave unit b, Long Beach, CA 90807

Directions

