Pitch Pizza & Pub - Springfield

review star

No reviews yet

2924 E Sunshine Street

Springfield, MO 65804

Order Again

Popular Items

18" BYO
Side House Salad
12 Wings

Apps

12 Wings

$15.00

6 Wings

$9.00

Antipasta

$16.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Extra Toast Points

$2.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Italian Nachos

$12.00

Jalapeno Chips

$6.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Pierogis Potato and cheese

$8.00

Pork Shanks

$14.00

Pub Fries

$6.00

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Potstickers

$9.00

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Desserts

Aviary Carrot Cake

$5.95

Aviary Cheesecake

$5.95

Aviary Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Aviary Keto Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Birthday Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Jill Cake

$5.00

Blueberry Lemon

$5.95

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.00

kid Tender w/ Fries

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Full Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Half Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Lasagna

$13.00

Pitch Ravioli

$13.00

Pasta Tortellini

$13.00

Pizzas

9" BBQ Chicken

$13.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

9" Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

9" BBQ Pork

$13.00

12" BBQ Pork

$17.00

18" BBQ Pork

$24.00

9" BYO

$12.00

12" BYO

$15.00

18" BYO

$22.00

9" Cheese

$12.00

12" Cheese

$15.00

18" Cheese

$22.00

9" Cheeseburger

$13.00

12" Cheeseburger

$17.00

18" Cheeseburger

$24.00

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

9" Chimi Steak

$13.00

12" Chimi Steak

$17.00

18" Chimi Steak

$24.00

9" Creole Pie

$13.00Out of stock

12'" Creole Pie

$17.00Out of stock

18" Creole Pie

$23.00Out of stock

9" Drop Kick

$13.00

12" Drop Kick

$17.00

18" Drop Kick

$24.00

9" Enfuego

$13.00

12" Enfuego

$17.00

18" Enfuego

$24.00

9" Gyro

$13.00

12" Gyro

$17.00

18" Gyro

$24.00

9" Hot Pig & Pineapple

$13.00

12" Hot Pig & Pineapple

$17.00

18" Hot Pig & Pineapple

$24.00

9" Julius

$13.00

12" Julius

$17.00

18" Julius

$24.00

9" Just Peachy

$13.00

12" Just Peachy

$17.00

18" Just Peachy

$24.00

9" Korean BBQ Pork

$13.00

12" Korean BBQ Pork

$17.00

18" Korean BBQ Pork

$24.00

9" Krunt

$13.00

12" Krunt

$17.00

18" Krunt

$24.00

9" Marg

$13.00

12" Marg

$17.00

18" Marg

$24.00

9" Meatball

$13.00

12" Meatball

$17.00

18" Meatball

$24.00

9" Medi

$13.00

12" Medi

$17.00

18" Medi

$24.00

9" Oily Pig

$13.00

12" Oily Pig

$17.00

18" Oily Pig

$24.00

9" Peppered Pig

$13.00

12" Peppered Pig

$17.00

18" Peppered Pig

$24.00

9" Philly

$13.00

12" Philly

$17.00

18" Philly

$24.00

9" Pitch

$13.00

12" Pitch

$17.00

18" Pitch

$24.00

9" Popeye

$13.00

12" Popeye

$17.00

18" Popeye

$24.00

9" Scrum

$13.00

12" Scrum

$17.00

18" Scrum

$24.00

9" Sicily

$13.00

12" Sicily

$17.00

18" Sicily

$24.00

9" Slightly Bleu

$13.00

12" Slightly Bleu

$17.00

18" Slightly Bleu

$24.00

9" Spicy Italian

$13.00

12" Spicy Italian

$17.00

18" Spicy Italian

$24.00

9" Supreme

$13.00

12" Supreme

$17.00

18" Supreme

$24.00

9" Sweet & Spicy

$13.00

12" sweet & Spicy

$17.00

18" Sweet & Spicy

$24.00

9" Taco Pie

$13.00

12" Taco Pie

$17.00

18" Taco Pie

$24.00

9" Veggie

$13.00

12" Veggie

$17.00

12" Veggie

$17.00

18" Veggie

$24.00

9" 3 Pigs

$13.00

12" 3 Pigs

$17.00

18" 3 Pigs

$24.00

Pub Fare

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Frito Pie

$12.00

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Grilled Tuna

$15.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Juicy Pitch

$11.00

Frito Pie 1/2

$8.00

KOREAN BBQ PORK TACOS

$8.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$10.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Full House Salad

$8.00

Full Meditteranean Salad

$12.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Avocado Steak Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$12.00

EX Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Hot Pitch Sub

$11.00

Rueben

$11.00

Pitch Dip

$12.00

Sides

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side New Potatoes

$3.00

Side Pasta Salad

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Soup

Chili Bowl

$5.00

French Onion Bowl

$5.00

Tomato Basil Bowl

$5.00

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$5.00

Chili Cup

$3.00

French Onion Cup

$3.00

Tomato Basil Cup

$3.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.00

Calzones

Pitch Classic Calzone

$13.00

The Popeye Calzone

$13.00

Spicy Meatball

$13.00

BYO Calzone

$13.00

Togo Apps

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Antipasto Plate

$16.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Pickle Fries

$8.00

Pork Shanks

$11.00

6 Smoked Wings

$9.00

12 Smoked Wings

$15.00

Italian Nachos

$12.00

Jalapeno Chips

$6.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Potstickers

$9.00

Specials

Lunch special

$10.50

Lunch Drury

$10.00

Ribeye Dinner

$32.00

Ranch

$0.50

Ex Sauce

$0.50

Coke Products

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Redbull

$2.95

Tea/Milk

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

Dessert Coffee

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$2.35

Water/kid soda

Water

Kid soda

Glassware

Pint Glass

$3.00

2 Glasses

$5.00

Hats

Hat

$12.00

Stickers

Sticker

$2.00

T Shirts

Shirt

$20.00

Deposit

Deposit

$50.00

Rugby Banquet Couple

$40.00

Raffle Ticket

$10.00

Drinks

Ice Pick - Double

$12.00

Screwball

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Loaded seltzer

$10.00

Titos

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Sauv. Bottle

$30.00

Guinness

$5.00

Weller Black Or Red

$8.00

Weller Special Reserve Geen

Weller Green

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Pitch Pizza & Pub image
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

