Pitchfork Brewing 745 Ryan Drive, Hudson WI
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pitchfork is a brewpub offering craft beers and specialty pizzas. We have outdoor seating and a welcoming, family friendly environment.
Location
745 Ryan Drive, Hudson, WI 54016