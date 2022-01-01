- Home
Pitchfork Pizza Parlor
115 Reviews
$$
401 Long Hollow Pike
Suite 100
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
Popular Items
Create Your Own Pizza
Fried Pizza
11-inch deep-fried crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cooked in a pan and finished in the oven
7" Pizza
7" Thin Crust Pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella
12" Pizza
12" Thin Crust Pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, cut into squares
14" Pizza
14" Thin Crust Pizza tomato sauce, mozzarella, cut into squares for sharing
12" Cauliflower (GF)
12-inch cauliflower crust with a chewy texture, tomato sauce, mozzarella (GF)
Specialty Pizzas
Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil on your choice of crust.
Pitchfork's #1
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and mushrooms on your choice of crust.
Hawaiian
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, jalapenos, pineapple on your choice of crust.
Veggie
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, baby spinach, and a balsamic glaze drizzle on your choice of crust.
Nashville Hot
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, nashville hot chicken, pickles, jalapeno ranch drizzle on your choice of crust.
Supreme
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, olives on your choice of crust.
Smoked BBQ
Barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken, bacon, onions on your choice of crust.
Meat Lover's
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, smoked ham, smoked chicken and pulled pork on your choice of crust.
Pizza Sides
Sharing Apps
3 Smoked Wings
Three smoked whole double-jointed chicken wings with celery sticks and jalapeno ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of: Nashville Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce, or Buffalo Hot Sauce.
5 Smoked Wings
Five smoked whole double-jointed chicken wings with celery sticks and jalapeno ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of: Nashville Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce, or Buffalo Hot Sauce.
7 Smoked Wings
Seven smoked whole double-jointed chicken wings with celery sticks and jalapeno ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of: Nashville Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce, or Buffalo Hot Sauce.
Pickle Chips
Deep fried breaded dill pickle chips served with jalapeño ranch
Buffalo Cauliflower
Battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, served with jalapeño ranch or blue cheese dressing
Cheese Bread
Fried dough, mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, herbs, served with marinara
Loaded Fries
Waffle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce, choice of bacon, house-smoked smoked pulled pork, or smoked chicken
Pepperoni Rolls
Baked pepperoni & mozzarella rolls, served with marinara
BBQ Nachos
House-smoked pulled pork or smoked chicken, tortilla chips, cheese sauce, jalapeños, jalapeño ranch, barbeque salsa
Fried Ravioli
Cheese-filled breaded ravioli sprinkled with pecorino romano, served with marinara
Southern Caprese
Fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, crispy smoked ham, mixed greens, balsamic glaze drizzle
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips & house salsa.
Greens
Large Caesar
Large Caesar salad with romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Small Caesar
Small Caesar salad with romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Large House
Large house salad with mixed greens, mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. Choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Italian or Caesar dressing.
Small House
Small house salad with mixed greens, mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. Choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Italian or Caesar dressing.
Chicken Taco Salad
Entree salad with smoked chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, jalapeño ranch, tortilla chips
Pitchfork Chop
Entree salad with fried chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, romaine, jalapeño ranch
Chef's Salad
Entree salad with crispy smoked ham, fried smoked bologna, cheddar, egg, cucumber, tomato, onions, greens, choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Entree salad with grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, tomato, avocado, romaine, garlic croutons, blue cheese dressing
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Melty combination of cheddar and american on grilled white, choice of side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House-smoked pulled pork, dill pickles, barbeque sauce, toasted bun, choice of side
Smoked Bologna
Fried house-smoked bologna, double american, dill pickles, yellow mustard, grilled white, choice of side
Ham & Swiss Melt
Smoked ham, double swiss, tomato, honey mustard, grilled rye, choice of side
Catfish Sandwich
Cornmeal breaded catfish fillet, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, toasted bun, choice of side
Beer Battered Cod
Beer battered cod fillet, cheddar, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, toasted bun, choice of side
Hot Chicken
Nashville hot fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, jalapeño ranch, toasted bun, choice of side
Crispy Chicken
Fried breaded chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo, toasted bun, choice of side
California BLT
Bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, toasted white, choice of side
Southern BLT
Bacon, fried green tomatoes, shredded lettuce, jalapeño ranch, toasted white, choice of side
BLT
Traditional Bacon, Lettuce and tomato sandwich on toasted white with mayo, served with choice of side.
Avocado Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, melted swiss, avocado, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, toasted bun , choice of side
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, swiss, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted white, choice of side
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, served on a toasted bun with choice of american, cheddar, or swiss, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, dill pickles, choice of side
Patty Melt
Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, with double american, sauteed onions and special sauce on grilled rye, choice of side
Stax Burger
Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, served on a toasted bun with double american, sauteed onions, shredded lettuce, dill pickles and special sauce, choice of side
Mushroom Burger
Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, served on a toasted bun with sauteed mushrooms, swiss, beer battered onion rings, mayo, choice of side
Avocado Burger
Fresh burger patty cooked medium well and served on a toasted bun with cheddar, avocado, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, choice of side
Bacon Burger
Fresh burger patty cooked medium well and served on a toasted bun with cheddar, bacon, beer battered onion rings, shredded lettuce, barbeque sauce, choice of side
Burger
Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, served on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, dill pickles, choice of side
Beyond Burger
Plant-based patty, served on a toasted bun with choice of american, cheddar, or swiss, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, dill pickles, choice of side
Entrees
Pulled Pork Tacos
Three flour tortillas, smoked pulled pork, shredded lettuce, jalapeños, pico de gallo, side cheese sauce
Pulled Pork Plate
8oz house-smoked pulled pork, white bread, baked beans, coleslaw, pickles, barbeque sauce
Chicken Plate
Four plain or nashville hot tenders, white bread, waffle fries, coleslaw, pickles, honey mustard
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas, beer-battered cod, coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, pico de gallo, side house salsa
Catfish Plate
Two cornmeal breaded catfish fillets, waffle fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Sides
Sweets
Extras
Side Jalapeno Ranch
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Italian Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Special Sauce
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Hot Honey
Celery & Blue Cheese
Celery & Jalapeno Ranch
Side Celery (Only)
Side Jalapenos
Side Pickles
Side Pico de Gallo
Tortilla Chips
Side Cheese Sauce
Side House Salsa
Side Avocado
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wood-Fired Neapolitan style pizzas and entrees with unique appetizers, salads and sandwiches in a sports bar atmosphere.
401 Long Hollow Pike, Suite 100, Goodlettsville, TN 37072