Pizza

Pitchfork Pizza Parlor

115 Reviews

$$

401 Long Hollow Pike

Suite 100

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

Fried Pizza

$11.95

11-inch deep-fried crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cooked in a pan and finished in the oven

7" Pizza

$6.99

7" Thin Crust Pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella

12" Pizza

$10.99

12" Thin Crust Pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, cut into squares

14" Pizza

$14.25

14" Thin Crust Pizza tomato sauce, mozzarella, cut into squares for sharing

12" Cauliflower (GF)

$13.99

12-inch cauliflower crust with a chewy texture, tomato sauce, mozzarella (GF)

Specialty Pizzas

Margherita

$1.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil on your choice of crust.

Pitchfork's #1

$2.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and mushrooms on your choice of crust.

Hawaiian

$2.00

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, jalapenos, pineapple on your choice of crust.

Veggie

$2.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, baby spinach, and a balsamic glaze drizzle on your choice of crust.

Nashville Hot

$3.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, nashville hot chicken, pickles, jalapeno ranch drizzle on your choice of crust.

Supreme

$4.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, olives on your choice of crust.

Smoked BBQ

$4.00

Barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken, bacon, onions on your choice of crust.

Meat Lover's

$5.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, smoked ham, smoked chicken and pulled pork on your choice of crust.

Pizza Sides

Hot Chile Infused Oil

$0.50

Basil & Garlic Infused Oil

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Hot Honey

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese

Red Pepper Flakes

Sharing Apps

3 Smoked Wings

$10.95

Three smoked whole double-jointed chicken wings with celery sticks and jalapeno ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of: Nashville Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce, or Buffalo Hot Sauce.

5 Smoked Wings

$17.50

Five smoked whole double-jointed chicken wings with celery sticks and jalapeno ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of: Nashville Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce, or Buffalo Hot Sauce.

7 Smoked Wings

$23.75

Seven smoked whole double-jointed chicken wings with celery sticks and jalapeno ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of: Nashville Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce, or Buffalo Hot Sauce.

Pickle Chips

$8.50

Deep fried breaded dill pickle chips served with jalapeño ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.95

Battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, served with jalapeño ranch or blue cheese dressing

Cheese Bread

$9.75

Fried dough, mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, herbs, served with marinara

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Waffle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce, choice of bacon, house-smoked smoked pulled pork, or smoked chicken

Pepperoni Rolls

$11.50

Baked pepperoni & mozzarella rolls, served with marinara

BBQ Nachos

$12.95

House-smoked pulled pork or smoked chicken, tortilla chips, cheese sauce, jalapeños, jalapeño ranch, barbeque salsa

Fried Ravioli

$11.95

Cheese-filled breaded ravioli sprinkled with pecorino romano, served with marinara

Southern Caprese

$12.95

Fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, crispy smoked ham, mixed greens, balsamic glaze drizzle

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Tortilla chips & house salsa.

Greens

Large Caesar

$8.95

Large Caesar salad with romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Small Caesar

$4.95

Small Caesar salad with romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Large House

$8.95

Large house salad with mixed greens, mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. Choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Italian or Caesar dressing.

Small House

$4.95

Small house salad with mixed greens, mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. Choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Jalapeno Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Italian or Caesar dressing.

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.75

Entree salad with smoked chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado, romaine, jalapeño ranch, tortilla chips

Pitchfork Chop

$12.95

Entree salad with fried chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, romaine, jalapeño ranch

Chef's Salad

$13.75

Entree salad with crispy smoked ham, fried smoked bologna, cheddar, egg, cucumber, tomato, onions, greens, choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Entree salad with grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, tomato, avocado, romaine, garlic croutons, blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Melty combination of cheddar and american on grilled white, choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

House-smoked pulled pork, dill pickles, barbeque sauce, toasted bun, choice of side

Smoked Bologna

$10.50

Fried house-smoked bologna, double american, dill pickles, yellow mustard, grilled white, choice of side

Ham & Swiss Melt

$10.95

Smoked ham, double swiss, tomato, honey mustard, grilled rye, choice of side

Catfish Sandwich

$11.75

Cornmeal breaded catfish fillet, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, toasted bun, choice of side

Beer Battered Cod

$11.95

Beer battered cod fillet, cheddar, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, toasted bun, choice of side

Hot Chicken

$12.95

Nashville hot fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, jalapeño ranch, toasted bun, choice of side

Crispy Chicken

$12.95

Fried breaded chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo, toasted bun, choice of side

California BLT

$13.75

Bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, toasted white, choice of side

Southern BLT

$13.50

Bacon, fried green tomatoes, shredded lettuce, jalapeño ranch, toasted white, choice of side

BLT

$11.75

Traditional Bacon, Lettuce and tomato sandwich on toasted white with mayo, served with choice of side.

Avocado Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, melted swiss, avocado, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, toasted bun , choice of side

Chicken Club

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, smoked ham, swiss, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted white, choice of side

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.25

Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, served on a toasted bun with choice of american, cheddar, or swiss, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, dill pickles, choice of side

Patty Melt

$11.50

Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, with double american, sauteed onions and special sauce on grilled rye, choice of side

Stax Burger

$11.75

Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, served on a toasted bun with double american, sauteed onions, shredded lettuce, dill pickles and special sauce, choice of side

Mushroom Burger

$12.75

Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, served on a toasted bun with sauteed mushrooms, swiss, beer battered onion rings, mayo, choice of side

Avocado Burger

$13.95

Fresh burger patty cooked medium well and served on a toasted bun with cheddar, avocado, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, choice of side

Bacon Burger

$14.50

Fresh burger patty cooked medium well and served on a toasted bun with cheddar, bacon, beer battered onion rings, shredded lettuce, barbeque sauce, choice of side

Burger

$10.75

Fresh beef patty cooked medium well, served on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, dill pickles, choice of side

Beyond Burger

$14.50

Plant-based patty, served on a toasted bun with choice of american, cheddar, or swiss, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, dill pickles, choice of side

Entrees

Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.25

Three flour tortillas, smoked pulled pork, shredded lettuce, jalapeños, pico de gallo, side cheese sauce

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.95

8oz house-smoked pulled pork, white bread, baked beans, coleslaw, pickles, barbeque sauce

Chicken Plate

$13.95

Four plain or nashville hot tenders, white bread, waffle fries, coleslaw, pickles, honey mustard

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Three flour tortillas, beer-battered cod, coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, pico de gallo, side house salsa

Catfish Plate

$14.95

Two cornmeal breaded catfish fillets, waffle fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Sides

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.95

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.25

Waffle Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Tater Tots

$3.50

Battered Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweets

Cheesecake

$6.75

Locally made creamy cheesecake with a honey-graham-pecan crust

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.25

Warm molten chocolate cake.

Extras

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Special Sauce

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Celery & Blue Cheese

$0.75

Celery & Jalapeno Ranch

$1.50

Side Celery (Only)

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side House Salsa

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

20oz Soft Drink Bottles

Coke Bottle

$3.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.25

Sprite Bottle

$3.25

Dr Pepper Bottle

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood-Fired Neapolitan style pizzas and entrees with unique appetizers, salads and sandwiches in a sports bar atmosphere.

Location

401 Long Hollow Pike, Suite 100, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Directions

