PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO

No reviews yet

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217

Honolulu, HI 96813

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Chicken (GK)
Truffle Gyoza
Bacon & Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

STAFF PICKS

Crispy Fish & Chips

Crispy Fish & Chips

$18.00

Crispy Battered Fillet of Fish w/ Tarter Sauce, Lemon & Fries

FAN FAVORITES

BBQ Brisket

BBQ Brisket

$18.00

Eight Hour Slow Cooked Beef Brisket, Mushrooms, Onions, Duet of BBQ Sauces

Crispy Onion Rings

Crispy Onion Rings

$10.00

Crispy Onion Rings

Garlic Chicken (GK)

Garlic Chicken (GK)

$16.00

Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken, Garlic Sauce, Furikake

Waffle Dog Bites

Waffle Dog Bites

$10.00

Lil Smokies Links in Waffle Batter

APPETIZERS

Bacon & Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

Bacon & Parmesan Brussel Sprouts

$12.00
Cheesy Truffle Poutine Fries

Cheesy Truffle Poutine Fries

$16.00

Teri-Ribeye steak over French fries smothered in cheese. White truffle drizzle

Crispy Chicken Skins

Crispy Chicken Skins

$10.00Out of stock

House Made Fried Crispy Chicken Skins

Crispy Onion Rings

Crispy Onion Rings

$10.00

Crispy Onion Rings

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Plain $7 Garlic or Spicy $8

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Plain $8 or Garlic $9

Hayashi Poutine

Hayashi Poutine

$15.00

Fries and cheese curds topped with mozzarella, caramelized onions, mushrooms and Hayashi demi.

Hokkaido Oyster Katsu

Hokkaido Oyster Katsu

$21.00

Japanese Oysters w/ Lemon, Tonkatsu & Tarter Sauce

Koebi Scampi

Koebi Scampi

$18.00

Baby White Shrimp sauteed in garlic lemon butter.

Mentaiko Tots

Mentaiko Tots

$16.00

Tater tots seasoned with spicy cod roe, truffle oil and parmesan.

Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds

Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds

$10.00

House Made Crispy Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds

Scallop Fry

Scallop Fry

$24.00

Breaded Japanese scallops dusted with wasabi salt. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Truffle Gyoza

Truffle Gyoza

$14.00

Crispy Pork Gyoza w/ Yuzu Truffle Vinaigrette

Waffle Dog Bites

Waffle Dog Bites

$10.00

Lil Smokies Links in Waffle Batter

Zenny Bear Poutine

Zenny Bear Poutine

$16.00

Crispy Tots w/ Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cheese Sauce, Cheese & Zenn Sauce

SALADS

Cold Tofu Poke Salad

Cold Tofu Poke Salad

$16.00

Tofu, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes w/ Yuzu, Ginger Sauce & Sesame Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Romain Hearts, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan & Creamy Caesar Dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

ENTREES (ALA CARTE)

Signature items and local favorites
BBQ Brisket

BBQ Brisket

$18.00

Eight Hour Slow Cooked Beef Brisket, Mushrooms, Onions, Duet of BBQ Sauces

Chicken Nanban

Chicken Nanban

$16.00

Crispy chicken with house Nanban sauce

Crispy Ginger Pork Chops (GK)

Crispy Ginger Pork Chops (GK)

$16.00

Crispy Fried Boneless Pork, Ginger Sauce, Cilantro

Garlic Chicken (GK)

Garlic Chicken (GK)

$16.00

Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken, Garlic Sauce, Furikake

Local Style Chimichurri Ribeye

Local Style Chimichurri Ribeye

$30.00

Light teriyaki glazed 14oz ribeye topped with cilantro-infused Chimichurri.

PITCH Pork Chops (GK)

PITCH Pork Chops (GK)

$16.00

Crispy Fried Boneless Pork, Tomatoes, Onions, Ponzu Garlic Sauce

Ribeye Steak Katsu

Ribeye Steak Katsu

$21.00

Crispy Panko Fried Rib-Eye w/ Tonkatsu Sauce

Salt & Vinegar Chicken (GK)

Salt & Vinegar Chicken (GK)

$16.00

Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken, Salt & Vinegar Seasoning. Served w/ Fries

Shrimp Nanban

Shrimp Nanban

$15.00

Tempura Battered Shrimp with house Nanban sauce

Wafu Ribeye

Wafu Ribeye

$30.00

Your choice of temp 14oz ribeye topped with grated radish, fried garlic, scallions and house made steak sauce

SIDES

Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

PERSONALS

Single Plates & Sandwiches for the Individual.
Boursin Burger

Boursin Burger

$18.00

8oz Wagyu patty, Cheddar and Boursin cheese. Caramelized onions. Light horseradish cream on a brioche bun. Served with fries

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese & Pesto. Served w/ Fries

Crispy Fish & Chips

Crispy Fish & Chips

$18.00

Crispy Battered Fillet of Fish w/ Tarter Sauce, Lemon & Fries

Hayashi Loco

Hayashi Loco

$18.00

Panko Breaded 8oz Wagyu patty over rice topped with Hayashi demi and two eggs.

Paella Fried Rice

Paella Fried Rice

$24.00

Steamed Saffron rice, sautéed onion, bell pepper and peas. Seafood medley (Shrimp, clams & mussels). Served with lemon.

Buta Chahan (Pork Fried Rice)

Buta Chahan (Pork Fried Rice)

$14.00

(Pork fried rice) – House fried rice with Berkshire sausage and two eggs.

DAILY SPECIALS

Bonless BBQ Rib Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin Stroganoff

$16.00Out of stock

Butta Chahan

$12.00Out of stock
Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Puttnesca

$15.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Plate

$18.00Out of stock
Curry Korokke

Curry Korokke

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Truffle Mac And Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Flounder

$14.00Out of stock
Fried Pork Rib

Fried Pork Rib

$24.00Out of stock

Sat Louis Ribs, Cilantro BBQ Sauce, Seasoned Lattice Cut Fries, served w/ Potato Salad and Green Salad.

Hamachi Fry

$12.00Out of stock

Hamachi Kama

$24.00

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Kakiage Don

$10.00Out of stock
Kinoko Risotto

Kinoko Risotto

$15.00Out of stock

Lamb Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock
Mentaiko Pasta

Mentaiko Pasta

$14.00Out of stock

Omu Soba

$12.00Out of stock

Osaka Okonomiyaki

$12.00Out of stock

Oxtail Bahn Mi Dip

$18.00Out of stock

Pastele Stew

$14.00Out of stock

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock
Ramen Burger

Ramen Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi Steak w/ Garlic Sauce

$15.00Out of stock
Spicy Ahi Nachos

Spicy Ahi Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Taco Rice

$17.00Out of stock

Berkshire Pork Taco Meat Over Scorched Tomato Rice and Jidori Egg

Taco Salad Won Tons

Taco Salad Won Tons

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Carnitas & Mozzarella Cheese fillings, Cholula Aioli, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, and Cotija Cheese

Uni Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Uni pasta- pasta sautéed in uni cream with Hokkaido sea urchin, salmon roe, and onsen egg

Wafu Pasta

$20.00Out of stock

Wellington Won Tons

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Enchilada

$16.00Out of stock

Oyako Don

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Kakuni

$16.00Out of stock

Mochiko Chx And Fried Noodles

$16.00Out of stock

Oxtail Stew

$18.00Out of stock

Darins Tiny Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Saimin

$10.00Out of stock

Chili Chicken Mixed Plate

$14.00Out of stock

BBQ Ribs

$15.00Out of stock

Lobster Artichoke Dip

$18.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds

$10.00Out of stock

Bbq Brisket Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Curry Infused Fried Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Spanish Tako

$14.00Out of stock

Tater Tot Partami Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Ciabatta Tenderloin Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Beef Ribs

$32.00Out of stock

Meat Jun With Kim Chee Fried Rice

$17.00Out of stock

Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Herb Roasted Donburi

$15.00Out of stock

Char Siu Duck Fried Rice

$16.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Lau Lau

$15.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Tots

$12.00Out of stock

Mabo Yaki Soba

$12.00

CATERING MENU

BACON PARM BRUSSEL SPROUT 1/2 PAN

$35.00

CHICKEN SKINS 1/2 PAN

$35.00

SALT & VINEGAR PORK RINDS 1/2 PAN

$30.00

EDAMAME 1/2 PAN

$25.00

COLD TOFU SALAD 1/2 PAN

$25.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD 1/2 PAN

$25.00

HOUSE SALAD 1/2 PAN

$20.00

KOEBI SCAMPI 1/2 PAN

$55.00

SCALLOP FRY 1/2 PAN

$60.00

CHIMICHURRI RIBEYE 1/2 PAN

$85.00

PRIME RIB W/ AU JUS 1/2 PAN

$110.00

BEEF SUKIYAKI 1/2 PAN

$75.00

GARLIC CHICKEN 1/2 PAN

$50.00

MOCHIKO CHICKEN 1/2 PAN

$50.00

RIBEYE KATSU 1/2 PAN

$80.00

BBQ BRISKET 1/2 PAN

$80.00

PITCH PORK CHOPS 1/2 PAN

$50.00

GINGER SAUCE PORK CHOPS 1/2 PAN

$50.00

CHICKEN NANBAN 1/2 PAN

$55.00

SHRIMP NANBAN 1/2 PAN

$60.00

SALT AND VINEGAR CHICKEN 1/2 PAN

$50.00

BUTA CHAHAN (FRIED RICE) 1/2 PAN

$40.00

PAELLA FRIED RICE 1/2 PAN

$55.00

KIMCHEE FRIED RICE 1/2 PAN

$40.00

PLAIN RICE 1/2 PAN

$20.00

FRIED NOODLES 1/2 PAN

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Kaka‘ako’s newest sports bar located in the SALT Our Kaka‘ako shopping center. Join us for live sports viewing, food, drinks and lots of specials.

Location

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu, HI 96813

Banner pic
Pitch Sports Bar image
Pitch Sports Bar image

