PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Kaka‘ako’s newest sports bar located in the SALT Our Kaka‘ako shopping center. Join us for live sports viewing, food, drinks and lots of specials.
Location
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu, HI 96813
