Pitfire Pizza Orange

BEER & WINE

BEER DRAFT (OR)

1/2 L 4 SONS WC IPA

$7.00

1/2 L FIG MTN LIGHT LAGER

$6.00

Figueroa Mountain ‘Fig Mtn Light’ Lager (4.5% abv)

1/2 L MADEWEST BLONDE ALE

$8.00

1/2 L TWO COAST PILSNER

$7.80

LTR 4 SONS WC IPA

$14.00

LTR FIG MTN LIGHT LAGER

$13.00

Figueroa Mountain ‘Fig Mtn Light’ Lager (4.5% abv)

LTR MADEWEST BLONDE ALE

$16.00

LTR TWO COAST PILSNER

$16.00

PNT ARTIFEX HAZY IPA

$8.50

PNT BEACHWOOD HEF

$8.00

PNT BIG SKY BROWN ALE

$7.50Out of stock

PNT M. TIMES FRUITLANDS SOUR

$8.00

PNT STEREO AMBER

$7.00

PNT STONE SD PALE ALE

$7.50

BEER GROWLER (OR)

GWLR 4 SONS WC IPA

$15.00

GWLR ARTIFEX HAZY IPA

$19.00

GWLR BEACHWOOD HEF

$18.00

GWLR BIG SKY BROWN ALE

$15.00

GWLR FIG MTN LIGHT LAGER

$13.00

Figueroa Mountain ‘Fig Mtn Light’ Lager (4.5% abv)

GWLR M. TIMES FRUITLANDS SOUR

$18.00

GWLR MADEWEST BLONDE ALE

$17.00

GWLR STEREO AMBER

$15.00

GWLR STONE SD PALE ALE

$17.00

GWLR TWO COAST PILSNER

$15.00

BEER PITCHER (OR)

PTCH MADEWEST BLONDE

$28.00

PTCH 4 SONS WC IPA

$26.00

PTCH ARTIFEX HAZY IPA

$32.00

PTCH FIG MTN LIGHT LAGER

$24.00

Figueroa Mountain ‘Fig Mtn Light’ Lager (4.5% abv)

PTCH STEREO AMBER

$28.00

PTCH STONE SD PALE ALE

$30.00

PTCH BEACHWOOD HEF

$29.00

PTCH M. TIMES FRUITLANDS SOUR

$32.00

PTCH BIG SKY BROWN ALE

$28.00

PTCH TWO COAST PILSNER

$28.00

BEER CAN/BTL (OR)

2 TOWNS COSMIC CRISP CIDER

$7.50

ATHLETIC FREEWAZE NA HAZY IPA

$7.00

COORS BANQUET LAGER

$5.50

Coors Banquet Adjunct Lager(5% abv)

CORONADO ORANGE AVE WIT WHEAT

$7.50

FREMONT SKY KRAKEN HAZY PALE ALE

$7.00

M. TIMES ORDERVILLE

$8.00Out of stock

ROGUE HAZELNUT BROWN ALE

$7.50

SPINDRIFT STRAW LEM SPIKED SELTZER

$7.00

STONE BUENAVEZA LAGER

$6.00

STONE DELICIOUS IPA

$7.00Out of stock

WINE TO THE TOP

FTT GIOCATO PG

$14.00

Pinot Grigio Giocato by Aleks Simcic, Slovenia

FTT PRISMA SAUV BLANC

$13.50

Sauvignon Blanc Prisma, Casablanca Valley, Chile

FTT RICKSHAW CHARD

$15.50

Chardonnay Rickshaw, Northern + Central California

FTT PERRIN ROSE

$14.00

Rosé Famille Perrin, Côtes du Rhône, France

FTT MUNI PINOT NOIR

$17.50

Pinot Noir Municipal Winemakers,Santa Barbara County, California

FTT CAPARZO SANGIO

$15.00

Caparzo, Tuscany, Italy

FTT HONORO VERA CAB

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Honoro Vera, Jumilla, Spain

FTT PASCAL LAMBERT CAB FRANC

$19.00

Cabernet Franc Pascal Lambert, France

WINE BOTTLE

BTL GIOCATO PG

$35.00

Pinot Grigio Giocato by Aleks Simcic, Slovenia

BTL PRISMA SAUV BLANC

$33.00

Sauvignon Blanc Prisma, Casablanca Valley, Chile

BTL RICKSHAW CHARD

$41.00

Chardonnay Rickshaw, Northern + Central California

BTL PERRIN ROSE

$35.00

Rosé Famille Perrin, Côtes du Rhône, France

BTL MUNI PINOT NOIR

$49.00

Pinot Noir Municipal Winemakers,Santa Barbara County, California

BTL CAPARZO SANGIO

$39.00

Caparzo, Tuscany, Italy

BTL HONORO VERA CAB

$43.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Honoro Vera, Jumilla, Spain

BTL PASCAL LAMBERT CAB FRNC

$55.00

Cabernet Franc Pascal Lambert, France

PTCH SANGRIA CLASSIC

$34.00

CORKAGE FEE

$5.00

SPIRITS & COCKTAILS

SPEED BAR (WH/OR)

EVERYTHING MARTINI

$14.00

vodka, lilet blanc, charred onion

IN THE COSMOS

$12.00

vodka, lime, cranberry

AWWW, PEAR!

$13.00Out of stock

gin, pear, lemon, star anise & allspice, sparkling wine

PITFIRE OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

BOOZY COLD BREW

$13.00

bourbon, fernet, maple, coldbrew

STAYCATION

$13.00

tequila, mezcal, passionfruit, lime, ginger

EVERYBODY WANTS SOME

$12.00

tequila, jalapeño, grapefruit soda

NO WAY, FROSE!

$12.00

rosé, hibiscus

NO WAY, FROSE! MADE POP!

$17.00

frosé + split of sparkling

THE PITFIRE MARGARITA

$12.00

tequila, lime, agave, salt

THE PITFIRE MARGARITA MADE POP!

$17.00

margartia + coronita

I'M YOUR HUCKLEBERRY

$12.00

blueberry bourbon, blackberry, ginger

ADIOS MOTHER OF DRAGONS

$13.00

rum, mezcal, blue majik, pineapple, coconut

BEER + SHOT

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

WELL VODKA

$9.00

WELL GIN

$9.00

WELL WHITE RUM

$9.00

WELL TEQUILA

$9.00

WELL MEZCAL

$12.00

WELL BOURBON

$10.00

WELL RYE

$10.00

WELL SCOTCH

$10.00

PITFIRE COCKTAILS

EVERYTHING MARTINI

$14.00

vodka, lilet blanc, charred onion

IN THE COSMOS

$12.00

vodka, lime, cranberry

AWWW, PEAR!

$13.00Out of stock

gin, pear, lemon, star anise & allspice, sparkling wine

PITFIRE OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

BOOZY COLD BREW

$13.00

bourbon, fernet, maple, coldbrew

STAYCATION

$13.00

tequila, mezcal, passionfruit, lime, ginger

EVERYBODY WANTS SOME

$12.00

tequila, jalapeño, grapefruit soda

BEER + SHOT

$12.00

NO WAY, FROSE!

$12.00

rosé, hibiscus

NO WAY, FROSE! MADE POP!

$17.00

frosé + split of sparkling

THE PITFIRE MARGARITA

$12.00

tequila, lime, agave, salt

THE PITFIRE MARGARITA MADE POP!

$17.00

margartia + coronita

I'M YOUR HUCKLEBERRY

$12.00

blueberry bourbon, blackberry, ginger

ADIOS MOTHER OF DRAGONS

$13.00

rum, mezcal, blue majik, pineapple, coconut

CRAFT SLUSHIES

I'M YOUR HUCKLEBERRY

$12.00

blueberry bourbon, blackberry, ginger

ADIOS MOTHER OF DRAGONS

$13.00

rum, mezcal, blue majik, pineapple, coconut

NO WAY, FROSE!

$12.00

rosé, hibiscus

NO WAY, FROSE! MADE POP!

$17.00

frosé + split of sparkling

THE PITFIRE MARGARITA

$12.00

tequila, lime, agave, salt

THE PITFIRE MARGARITA MADE POP!

$17.00

margartia + coronita

CLASSIC COCKTAILS (WH/OR)

AMERICANO

$12.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

AVIATION

$12.00

BEE'S KNEES

$12.00

BLACK MANHATTAN

$13.00

BLOOD & SAND

$12.00

BOULVARDIER

$12.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

DAIQUIRI

$12.00

FRENCH 75

$13.00

GIMLET

$12.00

GOLDRUSH

$12.00

HEMINGWAY DAIQUIRI

$12.00

LAST WORD

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MAI TAI

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MULE

$12.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

PENICILLIN

$12.00

PINA COLADA

$13.00

SAZERAC

$12.00

TOM COLLINS

$12.00

VESPER

$12.00

VIEUX CARRE

$13.00

WARD 8

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR W/ EGGWHITE

$13.00

VODKA/GIN (WH/OR)

WELL VODKA

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$13.00

KETEL ONE

$12.00

LOFT & BEAR

$12.00

TITOS

$11.00

WELL GIN

$9.00

AMAS

$14.00

BLUE COAT

$13.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00

FORD'S

$12.00

HENDRICKS GIN

$13.00

SIPSMITH SLOE GIN

$13.00

TANQUERAY

$12.00

TEQUILA/MEZCAL (WH/OR)

WELL TEQUILA

$9.00

FORTELEZA ANEJO

$18.00

OCHO ANEJO

$20.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.50

DON JULIO BLANCO

$13.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$12.00

FORTELEZA BLANCO

$14.00

OCHO PLATA

$18.00

PATRON SILVER BLANCO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.00

FORTELEZA REPO

$18.00

LA GRITONA REPOSADO

$13.00

OCHO REPO

$18.00

SUERTE REPO

$14.00

WELL MEZCAL

$12.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL

$14.00

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL

$14.00

LOS JAVIS ESPADIN MEZCAL

$13.00

MADRE ENSAMBLE MEZCAL

$16.00

WHISKEY (WH/OR)

WELL BOURBON

$10.00

WELL RYE

$10.00

WELL SCOTCH

$10.00

ANGEL'S ENVY

$14.00

BASIL HAYDEN'S

$13.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$12.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$11.00

MAKERS MARK

$11.00

NOAH'S MILL

$17.00

JAMESON

$9.00

MICHTERS

$16.00

RITTENHOUSE

$10.00

SAZERAC

$10.00

GLENLIVET 12

$15.00

SUNTORY

$13.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE

$12.00

WHISTLE PIG PIGGYBACK

$13.00

WILLET POT STILL RYE

$16.00

DEWER'S

$12.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK LABEL

$15.00

RUM (WH/OR)

WELL WHITE RUM

$9.00

GOSLINGS

$8.00

DIPLOMATICO MANTUANO

$12.00

BACARDI SILVER

$11.00

RON ZACAPA

$16.00

LIQUEUR (WH/OR)

AVERNA AMARO

$9.00

FERNET BRANICA

$10.00

CREME DE VIOLET

$8.00

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$10.00

ST. ELDER ELDERFLOWER

$12.00

MARKET

CLOTHING

PITFIRE HAT

$17.00

PITFIRE BEANIE

$19.00

T-SHIRT

$22.00

COOK SHIRT

$20.00

PITFIRE PIN

$0.50

MERCH

PIZZA/BEER MONEY CHANGE HOLDER

$3.00

54 OZ BIG LOVE MUG

$12.50

20 OZ SIPPY CUP

$5.00

YOU COMPLETE ME GLASS

$7.00

ATOMIC FIREBALLS

$0.25

COOKING

PIZZA CUTTER

$6.00

4"

CERAMIC PIZZA STONE

$25.00

WOOD PIZZA PEEL

$20.00

14" X 15"

BOOKS

GJELINA COOKBOOK

$35.00

PIZZA CAMP COOKBOOK

$29.00

AMERICAN PIE COOKBOOK

$28.00

COLORING BOOK FOR PIZZA LOVER

$10.00

PIZZA COLORING BOOK FOR ADULTS

$10.00

CRAYONS

$2.50

FOOD ENHANCERS

MEDITERRANEAN OREGANO

$9.00

GARLIC GRANULES

$9.00

CHIPOTLE POWDER

$9.00

CRUSHED RED PEPPER

$9.00

MALDON SALT PACKETS

$0.25

CALABRIAN CHILI OIL PERSONAL PACKS

$1.50

PIZZA DUST

$9.00

RANCH DIPPER BTL

$8.50

HOT HONEY DIPPER BTL

$12.50

VEGAN BUFFALO DIPPER BTL

$10.00

MARINARA DIPPER PT

$8.00

BLUE CHEESE DIPPER BTL

$10.00

BOOZE

SANGRIA CLASSIC TOGO

$22.00

6 PACK BEER MIX&MATCH

$25.00

HOLIDAY 4 PACK

$75.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1623 West Katella Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

