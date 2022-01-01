Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pitmasters All American BBQ "Nice to Meat You"

2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N

Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Entree

1/2 Chicken

$12.99

Add Cheese

$0.99

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$24.99

The Baby Backs are the smaller ribs, still tender and juicy! All of our ribs are very different than you get at a chain restaurant or even what you cook at home. Ours are truly slow cooked on a smoker which allows us to produce the tenderest most juicy ribs anywhere around.

Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$13.99

The Baby Backs are the smaller ribs, still tender and juicy! All of our ribs are very different than you get at a chain restaurant or even what you cook at home. Ours are truly slow cooked on a smoker which allows us to produce the tenderest most juicy ribs anywhere around.

Beef Rib

$26.99

Over a full pound each! Lightly smoked and seasoned perfectly. Its actually part of the ribeye, its referred to as the steak on a stick!

Brisket Platter

$16.99

Our lightly smoked Brisket with your choice of sides and sauces.

Burnt Ends

$16.99

Our lightly smoked Brisket cubed, sauced and crisped! To die for!

Catfish Fried Platter

$12.99

A light crisp breading with light flaky fish inside.

Ckn Tender Bowl

$12.99

Combo (HALF)

$52.99

Combo Feast

$92.99

Combo for 2

$39.99

Combo Pork Brisket Chicken

$19.99

Pepper Jack Burger Wrap

$9.99

Pulled Chicken Platter

$12.99

Lightly smoked chicken, slow cooked to tender juicy perfection! Try the Alabama White BBQ sauce or our very own Florida Citrus BBQ sauce!

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.99

Lightly smoked pulled pork with choice of sides and sauces.

Sliced Pork Platter

$12.99

Sliced Turkey platter

$12.99

Lightly smoked, slow cooked to a tender juicy perfection and hand sliced to order.

Smoked Rib Tips

$9.99

These are cut from the Spare Ribs. Smoked then deep fried and coated in our own teriyaki sauce!

St Louis Ribs Full Rack

$24.99

St Louis Ribs are the bigger meatier ribs. All of our ribs are very different than you get at a chain restaurant or even what you cook at home. Ours are truly slow cooked on a smoker which allows us to produce the tenderest most juicy ribs anywhere around.

St Louis Ribs Half Rack

$13.99

St Louis Ribs are the bigger meatier ribs. All of our ribs are very different than you get at a chain restaurant or even what you cook at home. Ours are truly slow cooked on a smoker which allows us to produce the tenderest most juicy ribs anywhere around.

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.99

BBQ Garlic Shrimp Platter

$16.99

Sandwiches and Handhelds

All American Burger

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. A good old-fashioned burger is sometimes all you need to hit the spot.

Aloha Pulled Pork Sand

$13.99

Our delicious Pulled Pork sandwich with our exclusive Hawaii sauce and a grilled slice of pineapple.

BBQ-ban

$13.49

The classic Cuban pressed sandwich with our twist! We put our Pulled Pork and Memphis Sauce on it! Extremely good.

Black and Blue Burger

$12.99

Blackened seasoning and blue cheese crumbles make this a favorite.

Brisket Philly

$14.49

Beef Brisket seasoned and lightly smoked to perfection. With provolone cheese, peppers and onions on a sub roll.

Catfish Wrap

$11.99

Our Fried Catfish, with our citrus slaw and remoulade sauce.

Chicken Sandwich Buffalo

$10.99

Deep Fried, tender and juicy. Tossed in our house made buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Sandwich Hot Honey

$10.99

Deep Fried, tender and juicy. Tossed in our Hot Honey sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Chicken Sandwich Nashville Hot

$10.99

Deep Fried, tender and juicy and tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce. served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Sandwich Plain

$10.99

Deep Fried, tender and juicy. No sauce on it gives you endless combinations of our sauces to choose from. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Self-explanatory and delicious!

North Carolina Pulled Pork Sand

$13.49

Lightly smoked Pork Shoulder, slowly cooked and seasoned. Mixed with our house-made North Carolina sauce, and topped with our house-made Coleslaw on a kaiser roll.

Pepper Jack Wrap

$9.99

Piggy Mac Wrap

$12.99

Our amazing Pulled Pork and house-made Mac N Cheese inside a 14” tortilla with cheese and BBQ sauce, then wrapped up and deep fried! It doesn’t get any better that this!

Pulled Chicken Sand

$10.99

Lightly Smoked Chicken, slow cooked to a tender juicy perfection and hand pulled to order on a kaiser roll.

Pulled Pork Sand

$12.99

Lightly smoked Pork Shoulder, slowly cooked and seasoned. Melts in your mouth, served on a kaiser roll.

Quesadilla

$10.99

Our 14” tortilla with a blend of delicious cheeses.

Quesadilla with your choice of Meats.

$15.99

Sausage Sandwich with Dejon Mustard Slaw

$10.99

Sausage with our own dijon mustard slaw on a split Cuban bread.

Sausage Sandwich with Peppers Onions

$10.99

Sausage peppers and onions on split Cuban bread.

Sliced Pork Sand with Garlic sauce Onions Mush

$12.99

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Lightly smoked Turkey slow cooked to a tender juicy perfection and hand sliced to order with bacon and ranch dressing on a sub roll.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sand with Jalapeno Ranch

$12.99

Our classic Turkey Bacon Ranch with our house-made Jalapeno Ranch dressing for a little extra heat!

Vanessa's Mac Burger

$12.99

Our house made Mac N Cheese on top of our burger! Super good! A must try.

KIds Menu

Kids Hotdog

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids 9" Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Pulled Pork

$6.99

Kids Brisket

$6.99

Kids Pulled Chicken

$6.99

Kids Turkey

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Side

Fries

Fries

$4.99

Large french-fried potatoes, double-fried to a crispy golden brown on the outside, moist and tender inside.

Corn

$3.49

Cilantro, butter, mayonnaise, Cheese, chili powder and lime make this unique and delicious.

Pit Beans

$4.99

4 types of beans, BBQ sauce, bacon, lots of Pulled Pork and our secret spices. Absolutely the best baked beans you’ll ever have!

Class Beans

$2.99

Self-explanatory!

Mac & Chs

$4.99

A blend of 3 cheeses with freshly made pasta and our secret spices.

Slaw

$3.49

Hand-chopped cabbage with our house-made slaw dressing.

Collards

$3.49

Cooked until tender with ham, bacon and seasonings. Extremely good!

Green Beans

$3.49

A BBQ favorite!

Okra

$4.99

Breaded and fried until golden brown

Mashed

$2.99

Add our exclusive gravy made from the juices of our meats.

Add Cheese

$0.99

Side salad

$2.99

Our House Salads little Sisters

Sauces

Memphis

$0.49

A tomato-based sauce. This is what most people consider a traditional BBQ sauce. Just the right amount of sweet, and hints of heat and vinegar. Also available in a spicy version!

Florida Citrus BBQ

$0.49

Our exclusive citrus forward BBQ sauce that was invented right here at Pitmasters. Great match up for chicken as well as our other meats.

North Carolina Vinegar Base

$0.49

Our North Carolina sauce is a balance of the vinegar and tomato-based sauces that North Carolina is known for. Great choice with pork as well as our other meats.

South Crolina Mustard Base

$0.49

This is a mustard-based sauce, although it is not overpowering. It’s a little spicy and is a burst of flavor. Excellent on Pork as well as our other meats.

Kansas City

$0.49

Much like our Memphis, but with a hint of molasses for a much sweeter sauce.

Texas

$0.49

Our Texas sauce is a traditional central Texas sauce with lots of pepper. It starts out sweet then the pepper sticks around a bit. Great on Beef as well as our other meats.

Chipotle

$0.49

Not your typical BBQ sauce! Tomato based with chilis to give it a kick!

Hawwaii

$0.49

Pineapple, brown sugar and bourbon blended together. It will make your mouth happy!

Alabama White BBQ

$0.49

This is a white sauce that is both sweet and savory with a hint of vinegar. Originally made in the 1920’s.

Spicy Memphis

$0.49

This is our amazing tomato-based award-winning Memphis sauce with a kick! Its not melt your face off hot, but you might break a sweat!

Blueberry

$0.49

Blueberries and balsamic vinegar make this one unique and sweet.

Peach

$0.49

Fresh peaches and a touch of cinnamon whiskey make this a unique must try.

Snake Bite

$0.49

Strong and biting from the start, with a vinegar base and numerous types of peppers this sauce will wake up your tastebuds!

Bee Sting Hot Honey

$0.49

Honey based this spicy sweet combination is quickly becoming one of the crowed favorites.

Specials

Turkey alone $64.99

$64.99Out of stock

Whole Turkey 14-16 pounds

Turkey meal 4 people $79.95

$79.95Out of stock

Up to 4 people (Smoked Turkey Breast) $79.95 Includes: Smoked Turkey Stuffing Dinner Rolls Mashed Potatoes with Gravy Cranberry Sauce Pumpkin Pie And choice of 2 vegetables (Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potato Casserole, Corn or Collards)

Turkey meal up to 8 $149.95

$149.95Out of stock

Up to 8 people (Whole Smoked Turkey) $149.95 Includes: Smoked Turkey Stuffing Dinner Rolls Mashed Potatoes with Gravy Cranberry Sauce Pumpkin Pie And choice of 2 vegetables (Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potato Casserole, Corn or Collards)

Turkey meal up to 12 $219.95

$219.95Out of stock

Up to 12 people (Whole Smoked Turkey) $219.95 Includes: Smoked Turkey Stuffing Dinner Rolls Mashed Potatoes with Gravy Cranberry Sauce Pumpkin Pie And choice of 2 vegetables (Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potato Casserole, Corn or Collards)

Green Bean casserole (pick two sides)

Out of stock

Choice of 2 Green Bean Casserole Sweet Potato Casserole Corn Collards

Sweet Potato Casserole (pick two sides)

Out of stock

Choice of 2 Green Bean Casserole Sweet Potato Casserole Corn Collards

Corn (pick two sides)

Out of stock

Choice of 2 Green Bean Casserole Sweet Potato Casserole Corn Collards

Collards (pick two sides)

Out of stock

Choice of 2 Green Bean Casserole Sweet Potato Casserole Corn Collards

Pumpkin Pie (pick one pie)

Out of stock

Pick 1 Pie

Apple Pie (pick one pie)

Out of stock

Pick 1 Pie

Red wine

$19.95

White wine

$19.95

Bar burger

$3.99

Bar Chicken Sand

$3.99

Rib Meat Tacos

$3.99

Pork Egg Rolls

$2.99

Ribs (4)

$6.99

Cheese Chicken Pork Crackers

$5.99

Bruschetta

$7.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$14.99

Spring mix with leafy greens, tomato, crisp bacon, Smoked Chicken, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion.

House Salad

$6.99

Spring mix with leafy greens, medley of cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, grated carrot and shredded cheddar cheese.

Summer Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Spring mix with leafy greens, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, red onion, and crushed pecans.

Side Salad

$2.99

Our house salads little Sister.

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, our house-made Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Side Salad

$2.99

Our house salads little Sister

Add Pulled Pork

$7.99

Add Brisket

$7.99

Add Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Add Turkey

$7.99

Appetizers

add bacon

$0.99

Add Cheese

$0.99

Add Honey Mustard

$0.69

Add powdered sugar

$0.69

Add Ranch

$0.69

Brunswick Stew (Bowl)

$8.99

A hearty tomato-based BBQ stew full of Pork, Brisket, Chicken, Turkey, corn, butter beans, onions and our secret herbs and spices.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Deep fried, tender and juicy!

Corn Bread Muffins (3)

$3.99

Not your mommas corn bread! Moist with cheddar cheese, green onion and seeded and deveined jalapeños so you get the pepper flavor without all the heat.

Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Try them with powdered sugar and/or ranch dressing.

Fried Ocra

$5.99

Breaded and fried to a golden brown. (Fried foods tend to not travel as well as our other foods)

Fries

$4.99

Double fried for that extra crispy outside! (Fried foods tent to not travel as well as our other foods)

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Fries with choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken Choice of sauce Jalapenos

Mac N Cheese Ball (1)

$3.49

Our Mac N Cheese rolled up, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.

Mac N Cheese Balls (4)

$9.99

(4) Our Mac N Cheese rolled up, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.

Texas Twinkies

$9.99

(3) Large Jalapeños stuffed with a blend of cream cheese, Brisket, Pork and seasonings.

Trash Can Nachos Brisket

$12.99

House made tortilla chips, deep fried to perfection layered with Pulled Brisket, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, house made pico de gallo and jalapeños. (Fried foods tend to not travel as well as our other foods)

Trash Can Nachos Pulled Chicken

$12.99

House made tortilla chips, deep fried to perfection layered with Pulled Chicken, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, house made pico de gallo and jalapeños. (Fried foods tend to not travel as well as our other foods)

Trash Can Nachos Pulled Pork

$12.99

House made tortilla chips, deep fried to perfection layered with Pulled Pork, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, house made pico de gallo and jalapeños. (Fried foods tend to not travel as well as our other foods)

Onion Rings

$7.99

NA Drinks

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea sweet or Unsweet

$2.49

Coke Classic

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Buy Jared A Drink

$5.00

Specials

Choc Mint Martini

$9.99

apps

fr fries

$4.49

oakra

$4.99

onion rings

$4.99

mozz sticks

$7.99

wings

$14.99

queso/chips

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$10.99

sandwiches and entrees

sliders

$11.99

chix sand

$12.99

quesadilla

$12.99

quesadilla w/ pork

$15.99

pulled pork sand/fries

$12.99

Turkey,Bacon,Ranch

$12.99

Brisket Philly

$14.99

1/2 Baby

$13.99

quesadilla w/chicken

$15.99

loaded dog

$7.99

salad

House Salad

$8.99

Salad/Chicken

$15.00

cider vinegrette

blu cheese

ranch

honey musttard

rasp vinegrette

seltzer buckets

Seltzers

$15.00

well drinks

Vodka

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

Gin

$5.00

Bourbon

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

beer buckets

Beer Buckets

$15.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

cabernet

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great BBQ from all corners and every nook and cranny of our great country!

Location

2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Directions

Pitmasters All American BBQ "Nice to Meat You" image

