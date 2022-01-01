- Home
Pitmasters All American BBQ "Nice to Meat You"
No reviews yet
2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N
Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Entree
1/2 Chicken
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
The Baby Backs are the smaller ribs, still tender and juicy! All of our ribs are very different than you get at a chain restaurant or even what you cook at home. Ours are truly slow cooked on a smoker which allows us to produce the tenderest most juicy ribs anywhere around.
Baby Back Ribs Half Rack
The Baby Backs are the smaller ribs, still tender and juicy! All of our ribs are very different than you get at a chain restaurant or even what you cook at home. Ours are truly slow cooked on a smoker which allows us to produce the tenderest most juicy ribs anywhere around.
Beef Rib
Over a full pound each! Lightly smoked and seasoned perfectly. Its actually part of the ribeye, its referred to as the steak on a stick!
Brisket Platter
Our lightly smoked Brisket with your choice of sides and sauces.
Burnt Ends
Our lightly smoked Brisket cubed, sauced and crisped! To die for!
Catfish Fried Platter
A light crisp breading with light flaky fish inside.
Ckn Tender Bowl
Combo (HALF)
Combo Feast
Combo for 2
Combo Pork Brisket Chicken
Pepper Jack Burger Wrap
Pulled Chicken Platter
Lightly smoked chicken, slow cooked to tender juicy perfection! Try the Alabama White BBQ sauce or our very own Florida Citrus BBQ sauce!
Pulled Pork Platter
Lightly smoked pulled pork with choice of sides and sauces.
Sliced Pork Platter
Sliced Turkey platter
Lightly smoked, slow cooked to a tender juicy perfection and hand sliced to order.
Smoked Rib Tips
These are cut from the Spare Ribs. Smoked then deep fried and coated in our own teriyaki sauce!
St Louis Ribs Full Rack
St Louis Ribs are the bigger meatier ribs. All of our ribs are very different than you get at a chain restaurant or even what you cook at home. Ours are truly slow cooked on a smoker which allows us to produce the tenderest most juicy ribs anywhere around.
St Louis Ribs Half Rack
St Louis Ribs are the bigger meatier ribs. All of our ribs are very different than you get at a chain restaurant or even what you cook at home. Ours are truly slow cooked on a smoker which allows us to produce the tenderest most juicy ribs anywhere around.
Chicken Tender Platter
BBQ Garlic Shrimp Platter
Sandwiches and Handhelds
All American Burger
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. A good old-fashioned burger is sometimes all you need to hit the spot.
Aloha Pulled Pork Sand
Our delicious Pulled Pork sandwich with our exclusive Hawaii sauce and a grilled slice of pineapple.
BBQ-ban
The classic Cuban pressed sandwich with our twist! We put our Pulled Pork and Memphis Sauce on it! Extremely good.
Black and Blue Burger
Blackened seasoning and blue cheese crumbles make this a favorite.
Brisket Philly
Beef Brisket seasoned and lightly smoked to perfection. With provolone cheese, peppers and onions on a sub roll.
Catfish Wrap
Our Fried Catfish, with our citrus slaw and remoulade sauce.
Chicken Sandwich Buffalo
Deep Fried, tender and juicy. Tossed in our house made buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Chicken Sandwich Hot Honey
Deep Fried, tender and juicy. Tossed in our Hot Honey sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Chicken Sandwich Nashville Hot
Deep Fried, tender and juicy and tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce. served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Chicken Sandwich Plain
Deep Fried, tender and juicy. No sauce on it gives you endless combinations of our sauces to choose from. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Self-explanatory and delicious!
North Carolina Pulled Pork Sand
Lightly smoked Pork Shoulder, slowly cooked and seasoned. Mixed with our house-made North Carolina sauce, and topped with our house-made Coleslaw on a kaiser roll.
Pepper Jack Wrap
Piggy Mac Wrap
Our amazing Pulled Pork and house-made Mac N Cheese inside a 14” tortilla with cheese and BBQ sauce, then wrapped up and deep fried! It doesn’t get any better that this!
Pulled Chicken Sand
Lightly Smoked Chicken, slow cooked to a tender juicy perfection and hand pulled to order on a kaiser roll.
Pulled Pork Sand
Lightly smoked Pork Shoulder, slowly cooked and seasoned. Melts in your mouth, served on a kaiser roll.
Quesadilla
Our 14” tortilla with a blend of delicious cheeses.
Quesadilla with your choice of Meats.
Sausage Sandwich with Dejon Mustard Slaw
Sausage with our own dijon mustard slaw on a split Cuban bread.
Sausage Sandwich with Peppers Onions
Sausage peppers and onions on split Cuban bread.
Sliced Pork Sand with Garlic sauce Onions Mush
Turkey Bacon Ranch
Lightly smoked Turkey slow cooked to a tender juicy perfection and hand sliced to order with bacon and ranch dressing on a sub roll.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Sand with Jalapeno Ranch
Our classic Turkey Bacon Ranch with our house-made Jalapeno Ranch dressing for a little extra heat!
Vanessa's Mac Burger
Our house made Mac N Cheese on top of our burger! Super good! A must try.
KIds Menu
Side
Fries
Large french-fried potatoes, double-fried to a crispy golden brown on the outside, moist and tender inside.
Corn
Cilantro, butter, mayonnaise, Cheese, chili powder and lime make this unique and delicious.
Pit Beans
4 types of beans, BBQ sauce, bacon, lots of Pulled Pork and our secret spices. Absolutely the best baked beans you’ll ever have!
Class Beans
Self-explanatory!
Mac & Chs
A blend of 3 cheeses with freshly made pasta and our secret spices.
Slaw
Hand-chopped cabbage with our house-made slaw dressing.
Collards
Cooked until tender with ham, bacon and seasonings. Extremely good!
Green Beans
A BBQ favorite!
Okra
Breaded and fried until golden brown
Mashed
Add our exclusive gravy made from the juices of our meats.
Side salad
Our House Salads little Sisters
Sauces
Memphis
A tomato-based sauce. This is what most people consider a traditional BBQ sauce. Just the right amount of sweet, and hints of heat and vinegar. Also available in a spicy version!
Florida Citrus BBQ
Our exclusive citrus forward BBQ sauce that was invented right here at Pitmasters. Great match up for chicken as well as our other meats.
North Carolina Vinegar Base
Our North Carolina sauce is a balance of the vinegar and tomato-based sauces that North Carolina is known for. Great choice with pork as well as our other meats.
South Crolina Mustard Base
This is a mustard-based sauce, although it is not overpowering. It’s a little spicy and is a burst of flavor. Excellent on Pork as well as our other meats.
Kansas City
Much like our Memphis, but with a hint of molasses for a much sweeter sauce.
Texas
Our Texas sauce is a traditional central Texas sauce with lots of pepper. It starts out sweet then the pepper sticks around a bit. Great on Beef as well as our other meats.
Chipotle
Not your typical BBQ sauce! Tomato based with chilis to give it a kick!
Hawwaii
Pineapple, brown sugar and bourbon blended together. It will make your mouth happy!
Alabama White BBQ
This is a white sauce that is both sweet and savory with a hint of vinegar. Originally made in the 1920’s.
Spicy Memphis
This is our amazing tomato-based award-winning Memphis sauce with a kick! Its not melt your face off hot, but you might break a sweat!
Blueberry
Blueberries and balsamic vinegar make this one unique and sweet.
Peach
Fresh peaches and a touch of cinnamon whiskey make this a unique must try.
Snake Bite
Strong and biting from the start, with a vinegar base and numerous types of peppers this sauce will wake up your tastebuds!
Bee Sting Hot Honey
Honey based this spicy sweet combination is quickly becoming one of the crowed favorites.
Specials
Turkey alone $64.99
Whole Turkey 14-16 pounds
Turkey meal 4 people $79.95
Up to 4 people (Smoked Turkey Breast) $79.95 Includes: Smoked Turkey Stuffing Dinner Rolls Mashed Potatoes with Gravy Cranberry Sauce Pumpkin Pie And choice of 2 vegetables (Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potato Casserole, Corn or Collards)
Turkey meal up to 8 $149.95
Up to 8 people (Whole Smoked Turkey) $149.95 Includes: Smoked Turkey Stuffing Dinner Rolls Mashed Potatoes with Gravy Cranberry Sauce Pumpkin Pie And choice of 2 vegetables (Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potato Casserole, Corn or Collards)
Turkey meal up to 12 $219.95
Up to 12 people (Whole Smoked Turkey) $219.95 Includes: Smoked Turkey Stuffing Dinner Rolls Mashed Potatoes with Gravy Cranberry Sauce Pumpkin Pie And choice of 2 vegetables (Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potato Casserole, Corn or Collards)
Green Bean casserole (pick two sides)
Choice of 2 Green Bean Casserole Sweet Potato Casserole Corn Collards
Sweet Potato Casserole (pick two sides)
Choice of 2 Green Bean Casserole Sweet Potato Casserole Corn Collards
Corn (pick two sides)
Choice of 2 Green Bean Casserole Sweet Potato Casserole Corn Collards
Collards (pick two sides)
Choice of 2 Green Bean Casserole Sweet Potato Casserole Corn Collards
Pumpkin Pie (pick one pie)
Pick 1 Pie
Apple Pie (pick one pie)
Pick 1 Pie
Red wine
White wine
Bar burger
Bar Chicken Sand
Rib Meat Tacos
Pork Egg Rolls
Ribs (4)
Cheese Chicken Pork Crackers
Bruschetta
Salads
Chef Salad
Spring mix with leafy greens, tomato, crisp bacon, Smoked Chicken, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, and red onion.
House Salad
Spring mix with leafy greens, medley of cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, grated carrot and shredded cheddar cheese.
Summer Salad
Spring mix with leafy greens, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, red onion, and crushed pecans.
Our house salads little Sister.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, our house-made Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Our house salads little Sister
Add Pulled Pork
Add Brisket
Add Pulled Chicken
Add Turkey
Appetizers
Add Honey Mustard
Add powdered sugar
Add Ranch
Brunswick Stew (Bowl)
A hearty tomato-based BBQ stew full of Pork, Brisket, Chicken, Turkey, corn, butter beans, onions and our secret herbs and spices.
Chicken Tenders
Deep fried, tender and juicy!
Corn Bread Muffins (3)
Not your mommas corn bread! Moist with cheddar cheese, green onion and seeded and deveined jalapeños so you get the pepper flavor without all the heat.
Corn Nuggets
Breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Try them with powdered sugar and/or ranch dressing.
Fried Ocra
Breaded and fried to a golden brown. (Fried foods tend to not travel as well as our other foods)
Fries
Double fried for that extra crispy outside! (Fried foods tent to not travel as well as our other foods)
Loaded Fries
Fries with choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken Choice of sauce Jalapenos
Mac N Cheese Ball (1)
Our Mac N Cheese rolled up, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.
Mac N Cheese Balls (4)
(4) Our Mac N Cheese rolled up, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.
Texas Twinkies
(3) Large Jalapeños stuffed with a blend of cream cheese, Brisket, Pork and seasonings.
Trash Can Nachos Brisket
House made tortilla chips, deep fried to perfection layered with Pulled Brisket, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, house made pico de gallo and jalapeños. (Fried foods tend to not travel as well as our other foods)
Trash Can Nachos Pulled Chicken
House made tortilla chips, deep fried to perfection layered with Pulled Chicken, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, house made pico de gallo and jalapeños. (Fried foods tend to not travel as well as our other foods)
Trash Can Nachos Pulled Pork
House made tortilla chips, deep fried to perfection layered with Pulled Pork, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, house made pico de gallo and jalapeños. (Fried foods tend to not travel as well as our other foods)
Onion Rings
apps
sandwiches and entrees
salad
seltzer buckets
beer buckets
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Great BBQ from all corners and every nook and cranny of our great country!
2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N, Port Charlotte, FL 33980