Pit Pony Pub & Eatery 111 West Van Buren

review star

No reviews yet

111 West Van Buren

Centerville, IA 52544

Appetizers

Shale Pile Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla Chips, Borracho Beans, Queso Cheese Sauce, Carnitias, Cilantro & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Asiago Spinach Artichoke Dip

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00+

Soft and Chewy Bavarian Pretzel Served with Beer Cheese and Stone Ground Mustard

Portobello Fries

$8.00

Thick Sliced Portobello Breaded and Fried Served with Marinaria

Og Onion Rings

$11.00

Traditional Thick Sliced Breaded Onion Rings Served with Chipotle Ranch

Reuben Egg Roll

$9.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Cream Cheese Stuffed Into an Eggroll and Fried served with 1,000 Island Dressing

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Soup

Daily House Soup Cup

$3.00

Daily House Soup Bowl

$7.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Tenderloin

$12.00

Buttermilk Marinated Tenderloin Lightly Pressed in Panko Bread Crumb and Fried to Perfection Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle Beer Battered Fries

Chop Steak

$17.00

Juicy Thin Shaved Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Pepper & Onions, Provolone Cheese Beer Battered Fries

Canary in the Coal Mine

$14.00

Blackened Chicken the NOLA Way Topped with Provolone Cheese Served with Remoulade Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickle Beer Battered Fries

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Brined and Fried Crispy Ranch or Bleu Cheese Carrot & Celery Sticks

Burgers

Classic

$16.00

Half Pound Burger Patty & Milton Old Style Cheddar Served on Brioche Bun with Pub Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle Battered Fries

William Senter Smash

$17.00

Smashed Burger Patty, Bourbon Onion Jam, & Swiss Cheese Served on Bavarian Pretzel Roll with Chipotle Aioli Topped with Two Beer Batter Onion Rings Beer battered Fries

Bergmann

$14.00

Smashed Burger Patty Seasoned with Stone Ground Mustard cooked on a bed of Sauteed Onions topped with Milton Old Style Cheddar Served on Pretzel Bun with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle Beer Battered Fries

Baskets

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Premium (8 Oz) Haddock Battered in Yuengling Beer Batter, Side Winder Potato Wedges Served with Traditional Coleslaw & Fresh Tartar Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.00+

Crispy Southern Battered Chicken Tenders Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce, Traditional Coleslaw, & Beer Battered Fries

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

(2) Crispy Southern Battered Chicken Tenders

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

2 Ounce Smash Burger on a Slider Bun

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Choice of Pepperoni or Cheese

Side Orders

Beer Batter Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

SideWinder Fries

$3.00

Specials

Italian sandwich

$14.00

Rancher Burger

$16.00

Lg Wings and Bucket of Beer

$35.00

T-shirt

T-shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
111 West Van Buren, Centerville, IA 52544

