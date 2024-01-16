- Home
Pitrow Pit Stop Diner
402 1st St
Livingston, TX 77351
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
Classics
- Half Pit Row Pit Stop Nachos
Corn chips piled high with nacho and shredded cheese, seasoned hamburger meat, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños$7.99
- Full Pit Row Pit Stop Nachos
Corn chips piled high with nacho and shredded cheese, seasoned hamburger meat, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños$10.99
- Half Chili Cheese Fries
Hand cut fries smothered with nacho cheese and our homemade chili topped with shredded cheese$7.99
- Full Chili Cheese Fries
Hand cut fries smothered with nacho cheese and our homemade chili topped with shredded cheese$10.99
- Half Loaded French Fries
Hand cut fries smothered in nacho cheese, choice of meat (chopped beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken) topped with onions, jalapeños and shredded cheese$8.99
- Full Loaded French Fries
Hand cut fries smothered in nacho cheese, choice of meat (chopped beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken) topped with onions, jalapeños and shredded cheese$12.99
- Half Loaded Buffalo Fries
Hand cut fries smothered in nacho cheese topped with jalapeños, ranch dressing. Shredded cheese and your choice of fried or grilled chicken coated in buffalo sauce$8.99
- Full Loaded Buffalo Fries
Hand cut fries smothered in nacho cheese topped with jalapeños, ranch dressing. Shredded cheese and your choice of fried or grilled chicken coated in buffalo sauce$12.99
- Half Frito Pie
Fritos topped with our homemade chili and shredded cheese$6.50
- Full Frito Pie
Fritos topped with our homemade chili and shredded cheese$9.99
Burgers
BBQ
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$17.95
- Full Rack Ribs$26.95
- Three Meat Platter
Ribs, sliced brisket, and sausage$25.95
- Sliced Beef Plate$12.95
- Sliced Beef Sandwich$12.95
- Chopped Beef Sandwich$12.95
- Sausage Sandwich$11.95
- Colossal Baked Potato$9.95
- Colossal Stuffed Baked Potato
Chopped beef, grilled chicken, or rib meat$13.95
- Rib Meat Sandwich$11.95
- 2 Meat plate$19.95
Sandwiches
- BLT
Toasted Texas toast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise$11.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Hoagie bun with philly cheesesteak, grilled onions and bell peppers, and melted provolone cheese$12.99
- Reuben
Toasted rye bread with sauerkraut, reuben meat, sauce and melted Swiss cheese$12.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Cheesesteak
Hoagie bun with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, teriyaki sauce, and melted Pepper Jack cheese$12.99
- Bacon Cheddar Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hoagie bun with bacon, chicken fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, and melted Cheddar cheese$13.99
- Bacon cheddar Chicken Fried Steak
Hoagie bun with bacon, chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, and melted Cheddar cheese$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hoagie bun with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, and melted Cheddar cheese$11.99
- Queso Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Hoagie bun with grilled chicken, queso, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, and lime$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hoagie bun with fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, buffalo sauce, and ranch$12.99
- Chopped Steak Sandwich
Hoagie bun with chopped steak$12.99
- Rib-Eye Sandwich
Hoagie bun with rib-eye steak cooked to your specifications$12.99
- Patty Melt
Toasted rye bread with hamburger patty, grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese$11.99
- Texas Style French Dip Sandwich
Hoagie bun with roast beef, provolone cheese, and side of au jus$11.99
- Shrimp Po' Boy Sandwich
Hoagie bun with fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and remoulade sauce$13.99
- Club Sandwich$14.99
Kids/Seniors Menu
Sides
Beverages
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.50
- Pink Lemonade$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Arnold Palmer (sweet)$2.50
- Arnold Palmer (Unsweet)$2.50
- Coffee$1.95
- Small Milk$2.00
- Large Milk$2.50
- Small Orange$2.00
- Large Orange$2.50
- Small Apple$2.00
- Large Apple$2.50
- Water
- Monster$3.00
- Hot tea$1.95
BBQ Catering
BBQ By The Pound
- 1 Pound Sliced Brisket$18.00
- 1 Pound Chopped Brisket$18.00
- 1/2 Pound Sliced Brisket$9.00
- 1/2 Pound Chopped$9.00
- 1 Pound Sausage$10.00
- 1/2 Pound Sausage$5.00
- Family Potato Salad$6.00
- Family Baked Beans$6.00
- Family Cole Slaw$6.00
- Tray Potato Salad$25.00
- Tray Baked Beans$25.00
- Tray Cole Slaw$25.00
- Full Cooked Brisket$140.00
- Full Rack No Sides$20.00
- 1/2 Rack No Sides$10.00
Ala Carte
BBQ Ala Carte
Burger Ala Carte
Sandwich Ala Carte
- B.L.T No Fries$8.99
- Philly Cheesesteak No Fries$10.99
- Reuben No Fries$10.99
- Teriyaki Cheesesteak No Fries$10.99
- Bacon Cheddar Steak No Fries$10.99
- Bacon Cheddar Chicken No Fries$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich No Fries$9.99
- Queso Avocado No Fries$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich No Fries$10.99
- Chopped Steak No Fries$10.99
- Ribeye Sandwich No Fries$10.99
- Patty Melt No Fries$10.99
- French Dip No Fries$10.99
- Shrimp Po boy No Fries$11.99
red cross
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
402 1st St, Livingston, TX 77351