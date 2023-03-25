PITSA Scott's Addition
2812 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23230
Food Menu
OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS & SATAY SKEWERS
5 Wings
Our crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside oven-roasted chicken wings come in various original and fusion global flavors and guarantee a Deliciously Unique experience each time.
10 Wings
20 Wings
Satay Skewers
Tender satay chicken skewers oven-roasted to perfection with a choice of fusion marinade.
FUSION PIZZAS
KIDS CHEESY PIZZA
HYPEPPERONI PIZZA
Red Sauce, whole milk mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, mushrooms
MIGHTY GREENS PIZZA
Fusion spinach & cilantro pesto, creamy spinach artichoke, ricotta cheese, baby spinach, whole milk mozzarella, green olives, mushrooms, and onions finished with extra virgin olive oil drizzle.
ARABIAN NIGHTS PIZZA
Signature garlic pesto with fusion ginger hummus, whole milk mozzarella, onions, green olives, and cherry tomatoes. Finished with Tzatziki sauce dressing and extra virgin olive oil drizzle.
MUMBAI MADNESS PIZZA
(Fusion Indian butter tikka sauce with sriracha garlic, whole milk mozzarella, red onions, fresh ginger, jalapenos, and mushrooms. Finished with fresh cilantro, fresh mint, and fusion hot & sweet sauce drizzle)
HUMBLE THAI PIZZA
Thai peanut sauce, whole milk mozzarella, shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, bean sprouts, and red onions. Finished with spring onions, fried onions, fresh cilantro, fresh mint, fusion Thai ginger sauce and signature sweet & spicy tamarind sauce dressing with organic virgin sesame oil drizzle.
ANGRY THAI PIZZA
Extremely spicy fusion green Thai sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh ginger, mushrooms, jalapenos, and red onions. Finished with fresh cilantro, fresh mint, fried onions, signature sweet & spicy tamarind sauce dressing with organic virgin sesame oil drizzle.
GREEN ENVY PIZZA
Signature Spinach Pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, grape tomatoes, baby spinach, and fresh burrata cheese finished with baby arugula and lemon oil drizzle.
GREEN ALADDIN PIZZA
Signature Garlic Pesto, Cilantro Hummus with extra virgin olive oil, baby spinach, fresh cilantro, cherry tomato, and green olives. Finished with baby arugula, Fresh Burrata Cheese, and lemon oil drizzle.
SEOULFUL PIZZA
(Fusion hot and sweet gochujang sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, signature bulgogi beef, and mushrooms. Finished with fresh spring onions, hot and sweet kimchi sauce dressing, and organic virgin sesame oil drizzle)
MEATY MIKE PIZZA
Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled meat ball, bulgogi beef, bacon bites and onions.
TURKISH LAHMACUN PIZZA
(Fusion Garlic Pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, red onions, cherry tomatoes. Finished with Fresh Burrata Cheese, fresh mint, fresh cilantro, pickled peppers, and fusion white sauce dressing)
FUSION RIZZA & PAAZTA BOWLS
GARDEN FRESH BOWL
(Signature rice with fusion spinach & cilantro pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and fresh baby spinach. Finished with baby arugula and lemon oil drizzle)
ARABIAN FALAFEL BOWL
Signature rice with red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crumbled falafel, green olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes finished with fusion white sauce dressing and extra virgin olive oil drizzle.
HYPPERONI BOWL
(Signature rice with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and mushrooms)
SPICY MEATBALLS BOWL
(Signature rice with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms)
SIMPLY THAI BOWL
Signature rice with extremely spicy fusion green Thai sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, jalapenos, and red onions finished with fried onions, spring onions and organic virgin sesame oil drizzle.
DESI BUTTER GRAVY BOWL
Signature rice with fusion Indian butter tikka sauce and sriracha garlic, mozzarella cheese, fusion bruschetta, jalapenos, finished with fresh cilantro, fresh mint, fresh ginger, and fusion white sauce dressing)
FUSION ARABIAN BRUSCHETTA BOWL
Signature Rice with red sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, bruschetta, chicken shawarma. (Served with fusion cilantro hummus drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and fresh green olives)
SEOULFUL BULGOGI BOWL
Signature rice with fusion hot and sweet gochujang sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, bulgogi beef, mushrooms, finished with spring onions, hot and sweet kimchi sauce dressing & organic virgin sesame oil drizzle.
ARABIAN SHAWARMA BOWL
Signature rice with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken shawarma, cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions finished with fusion white sauce dressing. (Served with fusion ginger hummus drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and fresh green olives)
TURKISH PILAV BOWL
Signature rice with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, green olives finished with fusion cilantro hummus dressing and extra virgin olive oil drizzle.
FUSION PIZZADILLAS
ALL MEAT PIZZADILLA
Bottom Crust toppings: red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, bacon bites, crumbled meat ball, bulgogi beef. Top crust toppings: red sauce, whole milk mozzarella and pepperoni.
CREAMY SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZADILLA
Bottom Crust: fusion spinach pesto, mozzarella cheese with fresh baby spinach and jalapenos. Top Crust: creamy spinach artichoke sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh baby spinach, and mushroom
ARABIAN TURKISH FUSION PIZZADILLA
Bottom crust toppings: Garlic Pesto, mozzarella, and onions. Top crust toppings: Fresh mozzarella slices with choice of protein and fresh burrata.
ARABIAN CHICKEN SHAWARMA PIZZADILLA
Bottom crust toppings: fusion ginger hummus, mozzarella, jalapenos with crumbled falafel. Top crust toppings: fusion garlic pesto, red onions with chicken shawarma. (Served with fusion hummus with extra virgin olive oil, green olives, pickled peppers fresh cilantro, fresh mint with fusion white sauce dressing)
ARABIAN FRESH GREENS PIZZADILLA
Bottom crust toppings: fusion garlic pesto, mozzarella cheese with fresh baby spinach. Top crust toppings: fusion spinach & cilantro pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh cilantro, fresh mint, fresh ginger, and fresh baby spinach. Finished with baby arugula, fresh burrata, and lemon oil drizzle. (Served with cilantro hummus with extra virgin olive oil, bruschetta, green olives, and pickled peppers)
GREEN ANGRY THAI PIZZADILLA
Bottom crust toppings: Extremely spicy fusion green Thai sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, and red onions drizzled with fusion Thai ginger sauce. Top crust toppings: Cilantro pesto, mushroom, fried onions, and fresh mozzarella finished with fusion hot and sweet tamarind sauce dressing.
DESI MADNESS PIZZADILLA
Bottom crust toppings: Fusion Indian butter sauce with sriracha garlic, whole milk mozzarella, and red onions. Top crust toppings: Fusion hot & sweet sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, mushroom, jalapenos, fresh ginger, fresh cilantro, fresh mint with choice of protein with fusion white sauce dressing.
DESSERT PIZZAS
Cheesy Mawa
(Ricotta cheese and fusion Indian milk solids (mawa), finished with roasted coconut, skor bites and drizzled with thick flavoured condensed milk.)
Caramel Apple & Carrot Delight
(Caramel apple sauce, fusion flavoured shredded carrot, roasted almonds, toasted cinnamon crunch drizzled with caramel)
Beverage Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Enjoy a wide variety of uniquely delicious fusion food!
