Restaurant header imageView gallery

PITSA

review star

No reviews yet

1080 Virginia Center Pkwy, STE 101

Glen Allen, VA 23059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS & SATAY SKEWERS

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.49

Our crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside oven-roasted chicken wings come in various original and fusion global flavors and guarantee a Deliciously Unique experience each time.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.99

Our crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside oven-roasted chicken wings come in various original and fusion global flavors and guarantee a Deliciously Unique experience each time.

20 Wings

20 Wings

$25.99

Our crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside oven-roasted chicken wings come in various original and fusion global flavors and guarantee a Deliciously Unique experience each time.

Satay Skewers

Satay Skewers

$8.99

Tender satay chicken skewers oven-roasted to perfection with a choice of fusion marinade.

FUSION PIZZAS

KIDS CHEESY PIZZA

KIDS CHEESY PIZZA

$9.99
HYPPERONI

HYPPERONI

$12.99

Red Sauce, whole milk mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, mushrooms

MIGHTY GREENS

MIGHTY GREENS

$14.99

Fusion spinach & cilantro pesto, creamy spinach artichoke, ricotta cheese, baby spinach, whole milk mozzarella, green olives, mushrooms, and onions finished with extra virgin olive oil drizzle.

ARABIAN NIGHTS

ARABIAN NIGHTS

$14.99

Signature garlic pesto with fusion ginger hummus, whole milk mozzarella, onions, green olives, and cherry tomatoes. Finished with Tzatziki sauce dressing and extra virgin olive oil drizzle.

MUMBAI MADNESS

MUMBAI MADNESS

$14.99

(Fusion Indian butter tikka sauce with sriracha garlic, whole milk mozzarella, red onions, fresh ginger, jalapenos, and mushrooms. Finished with fresh cilantro, fresh mint, and fusion hot & sweet sauce drizzle)

HUMBLE THAI

HUMBLE THAI

$14.99

Thai peanut sauce, whole milk mozzarella, shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, bean sprouts, and red onions. Finished with spring onions, fried onions, fresh cilantro, fresh mint, fusion Thai ginger sauce and signature sweet & spicy tamarind sauce dressing with organic virgin sesame oil drizzle.

ANGRY THAI

ANGRY THAI

$14.99

Extremely spicy fusion green Thai sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh ginger, mushrooms, jalapenos, and red onions. Finished with fresh cilantro, fresh mint, fried onions, signature sweet & spicy tamarind sauce dressing with organic virgin sesame oil drizzle.

GREEN ENVY

GREEN ENVY

$15.99

Signature Spinach Pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, grape tomatoes, baby spinach, and fresh burrata cheese finished with baby arugula and lemon oil drizzle.

GREEN ALADDIN

GREEN ALADDIN

$15.99

Signature Garlic Pesto, Cilantro Hummus with extra virgin olive oil, baby spinach, fresh cilantro, cherry tomato, and green olives. Finished with baby arugula, Fresh Burrata Cheese, and lemon oil drizzle.

SEOULFUL

SEOULFUL

$15.99

(Fusion hot and sweet gochujang sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, signature bulgogi beef, and mushrooms. Finished with fresh spring onions, hot and sweet kimchi sauce dressing, and organic virgin sesame oil drizzle)

MEATY MIKE

MEATY MIKE

$16.99

Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, crumbled meat ball, bulgogi beef, bacon bites and onions.

TURKISH LAHMACUN

TURKISH LAHMACUN

$16.99

(Fusion Garlic Pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, red onions, cherry tomatoes. Finished with Fresh Burrata Cheese, fresh mint, fresh cilantro, pickled peppers, and fusion white sauce dressing)

FUSION RIZZA & PAAZTA BOWLS

GARDEN FRESH

GARDEN FRESH

$12.99

Signature rice with fusion spinach & cilantro pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and fresh baby spinach. Finished with baby arugula and lemon oil drizzle.

ARABIAN FALAFEL

ARABIAN FALAFEL

$12.99

Signature rice with red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crumbled falafel, green olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes finished with fusion white sauce dressing and extra virgin olive oil drizzle.

HYPPERONI BOWL

HYPPERONI BOWL

$12.99

Signature rice with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and mushrooms.

SPICY MEATBALLS

SPICY MEATBALLS

$12.99

Signature rice with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms.

SIMPLY THAI

SIMPLY THAI

$12.99

Signature rice with extremely spicy fusion green Thai sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, jalapenos, and red onions finished with fried onions, spring onions and organic virgin sesame oil drizzle.

DESI BUTTER GRAVY

DESI BUTTER GRAVY

$12.99

Signature rice with fusion Indian butter tikka sauce and sriracha garlic, mozzarella cheese, fusion bruschetta, and jalapenos. Finished with fresh cilantro, fresh mint, fresh ginger, and fusion white sauce dressing

FUSION ARABIAN BRUSCHETTA

FUSION ARABIAN BRUSCHETTA

$13.99

Signature Rice with red sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, bruschetta, chicken shawarma. (Served with fusion cilantro hummus drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and fresh green olives)

SEOULFUL BULGOGI

SEOULFUL BULGOGI

$13.99

Signature rice with fusion hot and sweet gochujang sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, bulgogi beef, mushrooms, finished with spring onions, hot and sweet kimchi sauce dressing & organic virgin sesame oil drizzle.

ARABIAN SHAWARMA

ARABIAN SHAWARMA

$13.99

Signature rice with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken shawarma, cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions finished with fusion white sauce dressing. Served with fusion ginger hummus drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and fresh green olives

TURKISH PILAV

TURKISH PILAV

$13.99

Signature rice with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, green olives finished with fusion cilantro hummus dressing and extra virgin olive oil drizzle.

FUSION PIZZADILLAS

ALL MEAT

ALL MEAT

$19.99

Bottom Crust toppings: signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, bacon bites, crumbled meatball, bulgogi beef. Top crust toppings: red sauce, whole milk mozzarella and pepperoni.

CREAMY SPINACH ARTICHOKE

CREAMY SPINACH ARTICHOKE

$19.99

Bottom Crust: fusion spinach pesto, mozzarella cheese with fresh baby spinach and jalapenos. Top Crust: creamy spinach artichoke sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh baby spinach, and mushroom

ARABIAN TURKISH FUSION

ARABIAN TURKISH FUSION

$19.99

Bottom crust toppings: Garlic Pesto, mozzarella, and onions. Top crust toppings: Fresh mozzarella slices with choice of protein and fresh burrata.

ARABIAN CHICKEN SHAWARMA

ARABIAN CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$19.99

Bottom crust toppings: fusion ginger hummus, mozzarella, jalapenos with crumbled falafel. Top crust toppings: fusion garlic pesto, red onions with chicken shawarma. (Served with fusion hummus with extra virgin olive oil, green olives, pickled peppers fresh cilantro, fresh mint with fusion white sauce dressing)

ARABIAN FRESH GREENS

ARABIAN FRESH GREENS

$19.99

Bottom crust toppings: fusion garlic pesto, mozzarella cheese with fresh baby spinach. Top crust toppings: fusion spinach & cilantro pesto, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh cilantro, fresh mint, fresh ginger, and fresh baby spinach. Finished with baby arugula, fresh burrata, and lemon oil drizzle. (Served with cilantro hummus with extra virgin olive oil, bruschetta, green olives, and pickled peppers)

GREEN ANGRY THAI

GREEN ANGRY THAI

$19.99

Bottom crust toppings: Extremely spicy fusion green Thai sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, and red onions drizzled with fusion Thai ginger sauce. Top crust toppings: Cilantro pesto, mushroom, fried onions, and fresh mozzarella finished with fusion hot and sweet tamarind sauce dressing.

DESI MADNESS

DESI MADNESS

$19.99

Bottom crust toppings: Fusion Indian butter sauce with sriracha garlic, whole milk mozzarella, and red onions. Top crust toppings: Fusion hot & sweet sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, mushroom, jalapenos, fresh ginger, fresh cilantro, fresh mint with choice of protein with fusion white sauce dressing.

DESSERT PIZZAS

Cheesy Mawa

Cheesy Mawa

$4.99+

(Ricotta cheese and fusion Indian milk solids (mawa), finished with roasted coconut, skor bites and drizzled with thick flavoured condensed milk.)

Caramel Apple & Carrot Delight

Caramel Apple & Carrot Delight

$4.99+

(Caramel apple sauce, fusion flavoured shredded carrot, roasted almonds, toasted cinnamon crunch drizzled with caramel)

Beverages

Fountain Drink - Regular

Fountain Drink - Regular

$2.50

Available only for dine-in & pick-up.

Soda

Soda

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.50
Premium Sparkling Water

Premium Sparkling Water

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fusion Pizzas . Pizzadillas . Bowls . Dessert Pizzas

Location

1080 Virginia Center Pkwy, STE 101, Glen Allen, VA 23059

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rio Brazil Steakhouse - 10412 Washington Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
10412 Washington Highway Glen Allen, VA 23059
View restaurantnext
EAT Kitchen and Catering
orange star4.9 • 57
10400 Leadbetter Road Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
Kregger's Tap and Table Ashland - 9523 Kings Charter Dr
orange starNo Reviews
9523 Kings Charter Dr Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
Industrial Taphouse
orange star4.4 • 944
10392 Leadbetter Rd. Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
The Pit and the Peel Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1744 East Parham Rd Richmond, VA 23228
View restaurantnext
Freakin bbq - 1164 Wilkinson Road
orange starNo Reviews
1164 Wilkinson Road Richmond, VA 23227
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glen Allen

Capital Ale House - Innsbrook
orange star4.2 • 1,832
4024-A Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Mama Cucina Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,436
4028 Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Burgerworks
orange star4.4 • 1,247
10321 W Broad Street Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Glen Allen
orange star4.2 • 334
5312 WYNDHAM FOREST DR GLEN ALLEN, VA 23059
View restaurantnext
JJ's Grille
orange star4.2 • 329
10298 Staples Mill Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Canastas Chicken Short Pump
orange star4.3 • 68
11424 W Broad St Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Allen
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston