Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pitstop 16368 Path valley road

review star

No reviews yet

16368 Path valley road

Spring Run, PA 17262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Fried Food

French Fries

$3.00

French fries with cheese

$4.25

French Fries with Bacon

$4.25

French Fries With Ranch

$4.75

Curley Fries

$3.25

Pub Fries

$3.25

Potato Wedges

$3.00

Tater Tots

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.25

Cheese sticks

$4.99

Macaroni Bites

$5.25

Cheddar Balls

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.50

Breaded Califlower

$4.25

Pizza Bites

$4.99

Fried pickles

$4.99

Big Pretzel

$2.99

Pretzel Stick

$1.25

Pretzel sticks

$4.50

3 pretzel sticks

Wings

$6.99

6 piece

Wings

$11.99

Dozen

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

Pizza

Cheese

$10.00

2 topping

$12.00

3 topping

$16.00

4 topping

$18.00

Toppings

$2.00

Subs and Sandwiches

Ham 6inch

$4.99

Ham 12 inch

$5.99

Turkey 6 inch

$5.25

Turkey 12 inch

$6.25

Italian 6 inch

$5.50

Italian 12 inch

$7.25

Cheesesteak 6 inch

$5.25

Cheesesteak 12 inch

$8.50

Chicken Cheesesteak 6inch

$5.50

Chicken Cheesesteak 12inch

$8.50

Cheeseburger sub 6inch

$5.25

Cheeseburger Sub 12inch

$8.50

Cheeseburger Sub with Bacon 6inch

$5.99

Cheeseburger Sub with bacon 12inch

$9.25

Hot Ham and Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

BLT

$4.99

Blockbuster

$5.50

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Hot Dog

$0.99

Hot Sausage

$2.00

Hot Sausage peppers and onions

$2.50

Breakfast

Sausage,Bacon,or Ham sandwich

$5.25

Meat only

$4.25

Double Meat

$7.75

Meat Egg and toast

$5.50

Omlette

$6.50

French Toast

$3.00

French Toast with Meat

$5.50

Pancakes

$2.00

Pancakes with Meat

$5.50

Homefries

$2.00

Hashbrown

$1.00

Egg and cheese

$2.99

Breads

Small roll

Large roll

Thin white bread

Texas Toast

Croissant

$1.00

Pretzel roll

$0.75

English muffin

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16368 Path valley road, Spring Run, PA 17262

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Country Pickins - 11472 Cumberland Highway
orange starNo Reviews
11472 Cumberland Highway Orrstown, PA 17244
View restaurantnext
Italian Village
orange starNo Reviews
5267 Philadelphia Ave Chambersburg, PA 17202
View restaurantnext
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,140
3875 Philadelphia Ave Chambersburg, PA 17202
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Co Shippensburg
orange starNo Reviews
15 W King Street Shippensburg, PA 17257
View restaurantnext
CJ’S American Pub & Grill - 487 E King St
orange starNo Reviews
487 E King St Shippensburg, PA 17257
View restaurantnext
Rosalies Grill
orange star4.2 • 117
1901 Scotland Ave Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Spring Run
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston