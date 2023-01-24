Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pitstop Corner Café

review star

No reviews yet

2050 South Chicago Street

Joliet, IL 60433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast 🥪

Bacon egg & cheese

Bacon egg & cheese

$5.99

Turkey/Pork bacon, egg & cheese BUN/BAGEL

Avocado Egg Sandwich

Avocado Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Marble Bread, avocado, sunny egg, chives

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

Turkey Sausage / Turkey or Pork bacon with egg & cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50
Croissant

Croissant

$2.99

Lunch

Panini sandwich

Panini sandwich

$7.99

We have 5 different kinds of Panini -Classic (Ham, tomatoes, spinach, cheese) -Farm (Roasted turkey, spinach, cheese) -Home (Ham, cheese, bell pepper) -Roma (Tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula) -Green (Avocado, brie, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes)

PitStop Sandwich

PitStop Sandwich

$8.99

Steak, mushroom, caramelized onion, blue cheese, spinach

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Roasted turkey, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey / Pork bacon, lettuce, tomato, bread, cheese

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$6.50

Dark Rye Bread, Tuna, Green Onion, Celery, Bell Pepper, Mayo

Norwegian Sandwich

Norwegian Sandwich

$9.99

Bagerl, Smoked trout, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, capers, red onion in toasted bagel (Plain Bagel / Wheat Bagel / Everything Bagel)

Dinner&Soup

The Dinner starts at noon!
Baked Chicken Legs

Baked Chicken Legs

$15.99
Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$15.99
Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$17.99
BBQ Pork Ribs

BBQ Pork Ribs

$16.99
Turkey Meatballs

Turkey Meatballs

$14.99
Chicken Tagine

Chicken Tagine

$15.99
Ramen Soup with Chicken & Beef

Ramen Soup with Chicken & Beef

$3.99+
Beef Chili Soup

Beef Chili Soup

$3.99+

Sides

Rice

Rice

$3.99
Homemade potatoes

Homemade potatoes

$3.99
Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$3.99
Cabbage salad

Cabbage salad

$3.99
Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

$3.99

Quinoa, tomato, parsley, bell pepper

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$3.99

Desserts 🧁

Muffin

Muffin

$2.99
Danish

Danish

$2.99
Brownie

Brownie

$3.99
Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.99
Glazed Twist

Glazed Twist

$2.50

Purchase in Store Only

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99Out of stock
Specialty Salad

Specialty Salad

$7.99Out of stock
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99Out of stock
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Classics ☕

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.45+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.65+
Red Eye Drip

Red Eye Drip

$3.25+

Dripp coffee with an extra shot of espresso.

Espresso Cortado

Espresso Cortado

$3.25+
Bicerin

Bicerin

$4.95
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.45+
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.45+
Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$4.45+
Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$2.95+

Combines freshly pulled shots of espresso with hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee.

Caffe Au Lait

Caffe Au Lait

$2.95+
Cioccolata Italiana

Cioccolata Italiana

$4.50
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$3.95+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Cold Coffee ☕

Iced Drip Coffee

Iced Drip Coffee

$2.55+
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.65+
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.45+
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$3.75+
Iced Caffe Latte

Iced Caffe Latte

$3.45+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.95+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.45+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$3.95+
Espresso Nocciolato

Espresso Nocciolato

$4.25
Espresso Napoletano

Espresso Napoletano

$4.25

Teas

Earl Grey Supreme

Earl Grey Supreme

$2.65+
Hot Cinnamon Spice

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$2.65+
Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.65+
Mint Verbana

Mint Verbana

$2.65+
Org. English Breakfast

Org. English Breakfast

$2.65+
Chamomile

Chamomile

$2.65+
Rooibos Chai

Rooibos Chai

$2.65+
Ceylon (Decaf)

Ceylon (Decaf)

$2.65+
Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.65+
Peach Iced Tea

Peach Iced Tea

$2.65+
In House Coffee

In House Coffee

$2.50
In House Tea

In House Tea

$2.90

Cold Drinks

CocaCola, 12 OZ

CocaCola, 12 OZ

$1.50
CocaCola Zero, 12 OZ

CocaCola Zero, 12 OZ

$1.50
Sprite, 12 OZ

Sprite, 12 OZ

$1.50
Fanta, 12 OZ

Fanta, 12 OZ

$1.50
Bottled Water, 20 OZ

Bottled Water, 20 OZ

$1.50

Appfront Items

App Comments

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our homemade style food and cafe!

Website

Location

2050 South Chicago Street, Joliet, IL 60433

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Pitstop Corner Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

Milano Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
433 S Chicago St Joliet, IL 60436
View restaurantnext
Ta Canijo - Joliet - 328 McDonough Street
orange starNo Reviews
328 McDonough Street Joliet, IL 60436
View restaurantnext
El Comal - Rockdale
orange starNo Reviews
309 Moen Avenue Rockdale, IL 60436
View restaurantnext
Home Cut Donuts - 815 W. Jefferson St.
orange starNo Reviews
815 West Jefferson Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet - 500 E CASS ST
orange starNo Reviews
500 E CASS ST JOLIET, IL 60432
View restaurantnext
Home Cut Donuts - E. Washington
orange star4.6 • 92
1317 E Washington St. Joliet, IL 60433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Joliet

El Burrito Loco - Joliet
orange star4.4 • 4,649
1509 W Jefferson St Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Metro Grill - Joliet
orange star4.6 • 2,004
2019 Essington Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Som Za Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,902
2781 Black Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Maurie's Table
orange star4.3 • 561
2360 Glenwood Ave. Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Heroes West Sports Bar & Grill - Joliet
orange star4.0 • 218
1530 Commerce Lane Joliet, IL 60431
View restaurantnext
Home Cut Donuts - E. Washington
orange star4.6 • 92
1317 E Washington St. Joliet, IL 60433
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Joliet
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston