The Pitstop Grill 320 Portland Rd

review star

No reviews yet

320 Portland Road

Bridgton, ME 04009

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
French Fries
The Maine Italian

Specialty Pizza

The Sweet Sausage

$14.25+

Pizza Sauce, Italian cheese blend, mozz cheese, Pepperoni , Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper

The BBQ

$14.50+

The Buffalo Chicken

$15.00+

The Hawaiian Pizza

$12.50+

The Margherita Pizza

$11.00+

The Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00+

Panini's

The Grilled Caprese Panini

$12.00

The Ruben Panini

$12.00

The Club Panini

$12.00

The Vegetarian Panini

$12.00

The Gobbler Panini

$12.00

The Pitstop Ploughman Panini

$12.00

Cold Sandwiches

The Maine Italian

$6.00+

Ham, Cheese, Tomato, Pickle, onion, green pepper

BLT

$6.00+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

The Real Italian

$9.00+

Tuna Sub

$9.00+

Tuna served on a sub roll

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.00+

Chicken Salad served on a sub roll

Veggie Italian

$7.50+

Ham & Cheese

$7.00+

Hot Sandwiches

Steak & Cheese

$9.50+

Steak and Cheese

Steak Bomb

$10.50+

Steak, onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

Meatball Sub

$9.00+

Meatball with Marinara sauce

Chicken Parm

$8.00+

Breaded Chicken Breast covered in marinara sauce w/ melted Mozzerella cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$12.75

7oz Pulled pork served on a brioche Bun

Appetizer

French Fries

$4.50

crispy Golden Brown French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Breaded Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

Onion Rings

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Breaded Chicken Tenderloins

Wings

$10.00+

Crispy Deep fried chicken wings

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00+

Cheese slice

$2.75

1 toppping Slice

$3.50

Baskets

Chicken Finger Basket

$15.00

Burger Basket

$11.50

Drinks

soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cheese Burger w/Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.25

Bacon Cheeseburger served on a Brioche Bun

Chips

bag

$2.29

Smaller bag

$1.15

Pie

Pie

$4.99

Delivery

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion

Caesar salad

$8.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Italian Cold cut salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomatoes, green pepper, onion, rolled ham, rolled cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
