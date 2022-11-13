Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pittsburgh Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3630 Library Rd

Castle Shannon, PA 15234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pre- gaming

Cheese Balls

Cheese Balls

$6.50

Hot pepper Cheese Balls

Mozzeralla Sticks

$6.50

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.50

House Made Fried Dill Pickle Chips

Pretzel w/ Cheese

$6.50

Soft Pretzel with Nacho Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip and Chips

$7.00

House made Buffallo Chicken Dip with fresh tortilla Chips

Pick Any Three

$18.50

Pick any three from the pre-gaming section

Onino Rings

$6.50

Hand Cut Fries

$6.50

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Cajun Fries

$6.50

Big Hitters

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Shredded Chedar Cheese on a Crispy Flour tortilla

Nachos

$10.50

Fresh Tortila Chips topped with Chili, shredded chedar, queso, corn slasa,lettuce

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fresh cut fries topped wiht shredded chedar, queso, and chili

Buffalo Chicken Pretzel

$8.50

House Made Buffallo chicken dip on a soft pretzel covered wiht shredded chedar and toasted

Chicken Tender and Fries

$10.50

Crispy Chicken tenders served wiht fresh cut fries

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

Wings & Fries

$8.50

12 Wings

$12.00

Half Bucket

$22.00

Bucket

$42.00

Burgers

Build your own Burger

$10.50

1/2 Lb All Beef patty on a toasted round bun

The Big Sexy

$15.50

1/2 LB All Beef patty, grilled onion, fried egg, crispy bacon between two grilled cheeses

Patty Melt

$10.50

1/2 LB All Beef patty, grilled onion, 1,000 island dressing, american cheese on buttery toast

Veggie Burger

$10.50

Sandwhiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Slow smoked pulled pork lightly drizzeled in house made BBQ sauce on a toasted round bun

BELT Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Crispy Bacon, Fried egg, lettuce, tomato on a grilled cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffallo sauce, shredded chedar cheese, lettuce, tomato,in a warm flour tortilla

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.50

Thin Sliced Marinaded steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers smothered in nacho cheese

Chicken Sandwhich

$10.50

Salad

Pittsburgh Salad

$10.50

Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Shreded chedar, bacon topped with Fried Chicken and fresh cut fries

The Piggy

$10.50

Tomato, Cucumber, Sliced Almonds, shredded chedar cheese topped with pulled pork and crispy onion straws

Pizza

Personal Build your own

$8.00

Large Build your own

$16.00

Personal Pub White

$11.50

White Base topped with pizza cheese, tomato, basil, baliamic glaze

Large Pub White

$21.00

White Base topped with pizza cheese, tomato, basil, baliamic glaze

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Buffalo base topped wiht pizza cheese, grilled chicken, ranch drizzel

Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Buffalo base topped wiht pizza cheese, grilled chicken, ranch drizzel

Personal BBQ

$11.50

White Base topped wiht pizza cheese and shredded chedar mix,green peppers, red onion, pulled prok and a BBQ drizzel

Large BBQ

$21.00

White Base topped wiht pizza cheese and shredded chedar mix,green peppers, red onion, pulled prok and a BBQ drizzel

Sides

Fresh cut Fries

$6.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup

Chili

$4.00

Vodka

3 Olives

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

Well

$4.00

Ciroc

$6.00

Absolute

$5.00

Kettle One

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Whiskey

Fireball

$4.00

Jack

$5.00

Jim

$4.00

Jameson

$5.00

Angels Envy

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$8.00

Screwball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Makers

$5.00

Bullet

$6.00

Yukon

$4.00

Am Honey

$5.00

Henessy

$8.00

Crown

$5.00

Rum

Malibu

$4.00

Barcadi

$5.00

Captain

$4.00

Cruzan

$4.00

Tequila

1800

$6.00

Patron

$6.00

Casa

$6.00

Ghost

$5.00

Jose

$5.00

Cognac

Henny

$6.00

Courvisier

$6.00

Gin

Tangeray

$5.00

Bombay

$6.00

Specials

POP

$2.00

Rumplemints

$4.00

Jager

$4.00

Bailey

$4.00

Licor 43

$4.00

Rum Chata

$4.00

Bomb

$4.00

Sun

$4.00

Mon

$4.00

Tues

$3.00

Wed

$4.00

Thurs

$3.00

Friday

$3.00

Sat

$3.00

Long Island

$7.00

Wine

$6.00

Seasonal Cocktail

$9.00

Beer

Domestic

$4.00

Import

$5.00

IPA

$6.00

Seltzer

$5.00

Seasonal

$5.00

Domestic 6 Pack

$12.00

Import 6 pack

$15.00

Shots

Green Tea

$5.00

specials

Quesadilla

$6.00

Bombs

$3.00

Pre- gaming

Cheese Balls

Cheese Balls

$7.80

Hot pepper Cheese Balls

Mozzeralla Sticks

$7.80

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.80

House Made Fried Dill Pickle Chips

Pretzel w/ Cheese

$7.80

Soft Pretzel with Nacho Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip and Chips

$8.40

House made Buffallo Chicken Dip with fresh tortilla Chips

Pick Any Three

$22.20

Pick any three from the pre-gaming section

Onino Rings

$7.80

Hand Cut Fries

$7.80

Loaded Fries

$7.80

Cajun Fries

$7.80

Big Hitters

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.40

Shredded Chedar Cheese on a Crispy Flour tortilla

Nachos

$12.60

Fresh Tortila Chips topped with Chili, shredded chedar, queso, corn slasa,lettuce

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$8.40

Fresh cut fries topped wiht shredded chedar, queso, and chili

Buffalo Chicken Pretzel

$10.20

House Made Buffallo chicken dip on a soft pretzel covered wiht shredded chedar and toasted

Chicken Tender and Fries

$12.60

Crispy Chicken tenders served wiht fresh cut fries

Chicken Tenders

$7.80

Wings

6 Wings

$9.60

Wings & Fries

$10.20

12 Wings

$14.40

Half Bucket

$26.40

Bucket

$50.40

Burgers

Build your own Burger

$12.60

1/2 Lb All Beef patty on a toasted round bun

The Big Sexy

$18.60

1/2 LB All Beef patty, grilled onion, fried egg, crispy bacon between two grilled cheeses

Patty Melt

$12.60

1/2 LB All Beef patty, grilled onion, 1,000 island dressing, american cheese on buttery toast

Veggie Burger

$12.60

Sandwhiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.60

Slow smoked pulled pork lightly drizzeled in house made BBQ sauce on a toasted round bun

BELT Grilled Cheese

$12.60

Crispy Bacon, Fried egg, lettuce, tomato on a grilled cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.60

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffallo sauce, shredded chedar cheese, lettuce, tomato,in a warm flour tortilla

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.80

Thin Sliced Marinaded steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers smothered in nacho cheese

Chicken Sandwhich

$12.60

Salad

Pittsburgh Salad

$12.60

Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Shreded chedar, bacon topped with Fried Chicken and fresh cut fries

The Piggy

$12.60

Tomato, Cucumber, Sliced Almonds, shredded chedar cheese topped with pulled pork and crispy onion straws

Pizza

Personal Build your own

$9.60

Large Build your own

$19.20

Personal Pub White

$13.80

White Base topped with pizza cheese, tomato, basil, baliamic glaze

Large Pub White

$25.20

White Base topped with pizza cheese, tomato, basil, baliamic glaze

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$13.80

Buffalo base topped wiht pizza cheese, grilled chicken, ranch drizzel

Large Buffalo Chicken

$25.20

Buffalo base topped wiht pizza cheese, grilled chicken, ranch drizzel

Personal BBQ

$13.80

White Base topped wiht pizza cheese and shredded chedar mix,green peppers, red onion, pulled prok and a BBQ drizzel

Large BBQ

$25.20

White Base topped wiht pizza cheese and shredded chedar mix,green peppers, red onion, pulled prok and a BBQ drizzel

Sides

Fresh cut Fries

$7.80

Cole Slaw

$4.20

Side Salad

$4.80

Soup

Chili

$4.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Daily food & drink specials, big screen TV's, and TouchTunes. Come here to relax and watch your favorite sports!

Location

3630 Library Rd, Castle Shannon, PA 15234

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
300 Mt Lebanon Blvd. Castle Shannon, PA 15234
View restaurantnext
Poco Loco Taco Co.
orange starNo Reviews
698 Washington Road Pittsburgh, PA 15228
View restaurantnext
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
orange star4.0 • 400
622 Washington Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15228
View restaurantnext
Il Pizzaiolo
orange starNo Reviews
703 Washington Rd Mount Lebanon, PA 15228
View restaurantnext
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
660 Washington Rd Mount Lebanon, PA 15228
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Mt Lebanon
orange star4.7 • 2,398
630 Washington Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15228
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Castle Shannon

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Castle Shannon
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston