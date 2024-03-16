Latin American
Burgers
Los Quesudos De Medallo Los Quesudos De Medallo Midtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:45 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 5:45 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 5:45 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 5:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:45 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2419 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Farandula - 2699 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE # 1
No Reviews
2699 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE # 1 MIAMI, FL 33137
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant