Wilde Cafe & Spirits

Popular Items

Go little goat herd salad

Appetizers

Riverplace wings - large

Riverplace wings - large

$17.00

Server with celery and dressing

Riverplace wing - small

Riverplace wing - small

$9.00

Server with celery and dressing

Sausage sampler

Sausage sampler

$15.00

3 chef choice assorted sausages, whole grain mustard aioli, dijon honey mustard

Crab cakes

Crab cakes

$20.00

Two light pillows of fresh crab served with lemon and remoulade

Pimento pretzels

$14.00

Cheese filled pretzels, whole grain mustard aioli, with dijon honey mustard sauce

Artichoke dip

$14.00

Artichoke hearts, garlic baguette, red pepper, parmesan

Hummus platter

Hummus platter

$15.00

Hummus, seasonal vegetables, rosemary flatbread, apples

Pork belly bites

$13.00

Wilde dry rub seasoning, sriracha aioli

Dinner

Short rib dinner

Short rib dinner

$28.00Out of stock

Red wine braised short rib, roasted red potatoes, rich beef gravy, broccolini

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

pan seared breaded chicken, mushrooms, marsala cream sauce, roasted red potatoes, broccolini

Chicken & sausage gumbo

Chicken & sausage gumbo

$20.00

Classic louisiana style gumbo, basmati rice

Fish and chips

Fish and chips

$22.00

Beer battered cod, creole slaw, fries, lemon

Dinner Sides

Truffle Fries Side

$6.00

Duck Fat Fries

$6.00

Side of Fruit Side

$6.00

Chive Sour Cream Potato Tater Tots

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Grilled Brocollini

$6.00

Gouda Hash Browns

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Kettle Chips (GF)

$6.00

Garlic Bread Side

$6.00

River place salad

$6.00

House Fries

$5.00

Sandwiches-Toast

Taphouse burger

Taphouse burger

$19.00

Waygu beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled red onion, muenster cheese, sriracha mayo, garlic butter, brioche bun

Hot maple chicken sandwich

$17.00

Fried or grilled Cajun spiced chicken, Carolina Reaper maple sauce, topped with house pickles, on a brioche bun

Braised short-rib sandwich

Braised short-rib sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Braised short rib in red wine, carmelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, sriracha mayo, blue cheese crumbles, spring greens, ciabatta bun

ABLT

$15.00

Avocado, brown sugar curred bacon, tomato, lettuce, rosemary garlic

Grilled cheese

$17.00

Brown sugar cured bacon, parmesan crusted wheat or white, carmelized onions, cheddar, swiss, tomato

Battered fried fish po boy

Battered fried fish po boy

$19.00

Beer battered fried cod, ciabatta hoagie, lettuce, tomato, creole slaw, lemon

Bird Cage

$18.00

Salad

Go little goat herd salad

Go little goat herd salad

$14.00

Spring mix, balsamic dressing, fresh berries, candied nuts, goat cheese, honey

Riverplace side salad

$5.00

Onion, tomato, carrot, cucumber, lemon, vinaigrette

Cobb salad

Cobb salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon, hard cooked egg, heirloom cherry tomato, blue cheese, avocado, red wine poppy seed vinaigrette

Kids Menu

I'm not hungry - Kids cheese burger

$10.00

Cheeseburger and fries

I don't know - kids tenders

$9.00

Chicken tenders

I don't care - kids grilled cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese sticks and fries

It's too Spicy - kids pizza

$10.00

Cheese or pepperoni pizza

Dessert

Carmel roll

Carmel roll

$4.00
Cinnamon twist

Cinnamon twist

$4.00

Cranberry oat scone

$4.00
Peaches and Cream Scone

Peaches and Cream Scone

$4.00
Guinness Chocolate Cake

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Creme Brule

Creme Brule

$8.00

Gluten Free

Seasonal Dessert

$9.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00
Morning Glory Muffins

Morning Glory Muffins

$4.00

NA Beverages

Soda-Coke

$2.00

Italian soda

$3.50

French soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Soda-Diet Coke

$2.00

Soda-Cherry Coke

$2.00

Soda-Hi-C Fruit Juice

$2.00

Soda-Ginger Ale

$2.00

Whole Milk

$3.50

Skim Milk

$3.50

Soda - Pibb

$2.00

Soda-Barq

$2.00

Soda-Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Virgin Bloody (Tomato Juice)

$6.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Nitro cold-brew

$5.00

Latte

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Espresso and steamed milk

Cappucino

$5.00

Espresso and dry steamed milk

Flat white

$4.50

Espresso and wet steamed milk

Chai latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Espresso and water

Cafe Breve

$5.00

Espresso and steamed half and half

Cortado

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

$2.50

Frappucino

$6.50

Espresso in milk and blended ice

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Steamer

$3.50

Steamed milk and a flavor shot

Au Lait

$4.50

Drip coffee and steamed milk

Hot Cider

$4.50

Matcha

$4.50

Italian Soda

$3.00

Sparkling water and a flavor shot

French Soda

$3.00

Sparkling water, a flavor shot and heavy cream

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Specialty Latte

$6.50

London Fog

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Machiatto

$3.00

Steel Magnolia

$6.00

Double Espresso

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We're a restaurant and bar on the Minneapolis riverfront. We are known as a Saturday/Sunday brunch spot, but are working to become a more popular evening dinner and taproom.

Website

Location

65 Southeast Main Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

