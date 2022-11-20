Pixels & Pints Worcester

Wormtown (Worcester) - Blizzard of 78 English Style Brown Ale 6% ABV

$6.00

The storm by which all storms are measured. Our winter offering pays tribute to those who were there and those who have endured hearing about it over and over again. We created a classic English-style Brown Ale with fresh roasted coffee beans added from Acoustic Java to give Blizzard of 78 a rich, smooth character that will make you enjoy hearing more stories of walking through 27 inches of snow, uphill, blah, blah, blah.