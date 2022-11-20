Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pixels & Pints Worcester

No reviews yet

179a Grafton St

Worcester, MA 01604

Specialty Cocktails

Ivan Drago

$9.00

VODKA + GINGER BEER + LIME JUICE

Spicy Swayze

Spicy Swayze

$9.00

TEQUILA + GRAND MARINER + PEACH PUREE + FRESH ORANGE JUICE + HOUSE MADE FRESH SOUR MIX + HOUSE MADE SRIRACHA SIMPLE SYRUP

The Hasselhoff

$9.00

VANILLA VODKA + CHOCOLATE LIQUEUR + CREME DE COCOA + CREAM

Tapper

Tapper

$9.00

JAMESON COLD BREW WHISKEY + FRANGELICO + ROOT BEER + VANILLA ICE CREAM

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead

$9.00

VANILLA VODKA + PUMPKIN SPICE LIQUEUR + KAHLUA + WHIP CREAM

Night Of The Dead

Night Of The Dead

$10.00

DUTCH CARAMEL VODKA + KAHLUA + CHOCOLATE LIQUEUR + CREAM + WHIP CREAM + OREOS + GUMMY WORMS

Dead Alive

Dead Alive

$10.00

BULLEIT RYE + MAPLE SYRUP + TWIST OF ORANGE + SKULL ROCK

Cereal Flight

$12.00

Death By Poprock

$9.00

Pretty In Pink

$9.00

Top Gun

$9.00

Breakfast Club

$10.00

Get Tiki With It

Donkey Kong

$10.00

LIGHT & DARK RUM + BANANA PUREE + CREAM OF COCONUT + PINEAPPLE JUICE + ORANGE JUICE + NUTMEG

Sweep The Leg

$10.00

RUM + CAMPARI + PINEAPPLE JUICE + ORANGE JUICE + FALERNUM

Raspberry Beret

$10.00

RASPBERRY VODKA + PLANTATION PINEAPPLE RUM + PINEAPPLE JUICE

Princess Peach

$10.00

BOURBON + PEACH LIQUEUR + LEMON + PEACH PUREE

Jaws

Jaws

$10.00

Vodka, passion fruit liqueur, cranberry & pineapple juice. Served in our shark tiki mug with bite.

Diddy Kong (N/A)

$7.00
By The Power of Grayskull!

By The Power of Grayskull!

$10.00

Vodka, Pineapple Rum, Elderflower, Pineapple Juice, Apple Cider & a splash of Ginger Ale

Light Bulbs

Yippee Ki Yay

$9.00

GIN + LEMON JUICE + ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR

I've Seen The Light

$9.00

TEQUILA + GRAND MARNIER + LEMON JUICE + RASPBERRY SYRUP + BLUE CURACAO

Lite Brite (N/A)

$7.00

From The Tap

Wormtown (Worcester) - Be Hoppy 6.5% ABV

Wormtown (Worcester) - Be Hoppy 6.5% ABV

$7.00

BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of. DON’T WORRY BE HOPPY®

Jack's Abby (Framingham) - Copper Legend 5.7% ABV

Jack's Abby (Framingham) - Copper Legend 5.7% ABV

$7.50

Celebrate Octoberfest with this malty, smooth and exceedingly drinkable lager. Copper Legend is the perfect beer for creating legendary times with legendary people. Raise a can to Honor Today’s Legends. Brewed with noble hops. Prost!

Jack's Abby (Framingham) - House Lager 5.2% ABV

Jack's Abby (Framingham) - House Lager 5.2% ABV

$6.00

What the Helles is a Landbier? Ours is sweet and golden with a full malty body, inspired by the country lagers of Bavaria. This Pale Bier is our House specialty. From Jack’s House to Your House!

Dont Worry

$7.00

Beer By The Bottle/Can

Aeronaut (Somerville) - A Year With Dr. Nandu IPA 6.3% ABV

Aeronaut (Somerville) - A Year With Dr. Nandu IPA 6.3% ABV

$8.00

Punchy Pale Ale loaded w/ Centennial, Mosaic & Citra hops

Banded Brewing (Biddeford ME) - Jolly Woodsman Coffee Stout 7.5% ABV

Banded Brewing (Biddeford ME) - Jolly Woodsman Coffee Stout 7.5% ABV

$9.00

Brewed with Speckled Ax Kenyan espresso. Fuels the most voracious of fires or the most ardent woodsman. Tasting notes (barista style)- Orange, cacao husk, cranberry, juicy, bitter chocolate.

Captain Lawrence (Elmsford NY) - Orbital Tilt IPA 5.9% ABV

Captain Lawrence (Elmsford NY) - Orbital Tilt IPA 5.9% ABV

$6.00

As the Earth spins and twists, so does your mood, so does your taste, and so does Orbital Tilt. This IPA has been brewed using a healthy dose of imported Pilsner malt and malted oats to create a smooth mouthfeel. With each batch we rotate out the hops used for dry hopping.

Captain Lawrence Brewing (Elmsford NY) - Citra Dreams Hazy IPA 7% ABV

Captain Lawrence Brewing (Elmsford NY) - Citra Dreams Hazy IPA 7% ABV

$7.00

Hazy golden color with a white head. Aromas of mixed tropical fruits and citrus hops.

Definitive Brewing (Portland ME) – Contee Kolsch-Style Ale 4.6% ABV

Definitive Brewing (Portland ME) – Contee Kolsch-Style Ale 4.6% ABV

$8.00

A take on the regional classic from Cologne, Germany. Brewed with heaps of German and local malts and fermented for many moons at cooler temperatures providing a lager-like ale that is crisp, clean, and refreshing.

Elysian (Seattle WA) - Contact Haze IPA 6.0% ABV

Elysian (Seattle WA) - Contact Haze IPA 6.0% ABV

$7.00

Bursts of bright raspberry, currant, citrus, guava, and passion fruit, with a slight floral note.

Grey Sail (Westerly RI) - Captain's Daughter Double IPA 8.5% ABV

Grey Sail (Westerly RI) - Captain's Daughter Double IPA 8.5% ABV

$8.50

this juicy Double IPA has minimal bitterness, a massive amount of hops, and is effortlessly drinkable

Grimm (Brooklyn NY) - Lite Lager 4.2% ABV

Grimm (Brooklyn NY) - Lite Lager 4.2% ABV

$5.00

100% american ingredients and less of everything: less malt, less hops, less body. Because this delicate beer is perfect for drinking in vast quantities while enjoying classic boomer summer activities like TUBING, MOWING THE LAWN, or GRILLING MEATS.

Hermit Thrush (Brattleboro VT) - Party Guy 3% ABV

Hermit Thrush (Brattleboro VT) - Party Guy 3% ABV

$10.00

This 3% crusher is lemony with notes of strawberry, and is brewed using the centuries old “parti-gyle” method, in which two brews are drawn from a single mash. Because Party Guy is the subsequent wort runnings of a higher ABV beer, it packs a stunningly large amount of flavor and mouthfeel, passing through twice as much flavorful grain than would a typical 3% ABV beer. Souring this with native lactobacilli gives it a lot of fruitiness.

Lone Pine (Portland Me) - Blackberry Sparkler Sour 4.8% ABV

Lone Pine (Portland Me) - Blackberry Sparkler Sour 4.8% ABV

$9.00

Bright, tart, and packed with fruit and citrus, yet light enough to crush.

Lone Pine (Portland Me) - Onesie Citra IPA 6.5% ABV

Lone Pine (Portland Me) - Onesie Citra IPA 6.5% ABV

$8.25

LEMONGRASS, AGAVE NECTAR, MANGO SHERBET, AND RIPE PEACH.

Lone Pine (Portland Me) - Oh-J Double IPA 8.1% ABV

Lone Pine (Portland Me) - Oh-J Double IPA 8.1% ABV

$9.00

A CAREFULLY SELECTED ARRANGEMENT OF LATE-ADDITION HOPS PRODUCE A PURE CITRUS PUNCH. 0% FRUIT. FRESH, NEVER FROZEN. NOT FROM CONCENTRATE.

Modern Times (San Diego Ca) - Fruitlands Sour 4.8% ABV

Modern Times (San Diego Ca) - Fruitlands Sour 4.8% ABV

$7.50

Fruitlands is tart, fruity, & frighteningly delicious. The sour, salty base beer lays down the funky refreshment, while a heavy dose of passion fruit and guava turns the whole thing into a wall-to-wall tropical fruit fiesta. It’s a marvelous mix of elements that collides with your mouth like a fruit-filled asteroid of flavor traveling at the supersonic speed of party.

New Planet (Boulder CO) – Pale Ale Gluten Free 5.3% ABV

New Planet (Boulder CO) – Pale Ale Gluten Free 5.3% ABV

$6.00

Full of bold, hoppy flavor, this citrusy Pale Ale is infinitely drinkable and balanced throughout. Brewed with a combination of Cascade and Sterling hops.

Timberyard (East Brookfield) - Practice What You Peach Saison 5% ABV

$7.00
Queen City (Burlington VT) - Yorkshire Porter 5% ABV

Queen City (Burlington VT) - Yorkshire Porter 5% ABV

$7.00

Queen City Brewery’s interpretation of this classic English dark ale is rich, full-bodied, and well-balanced with an unparalleled smoothness, an understated hop bitterness, and a malt profile that accentuates the chocolate and coffee-like character.

Radiant Pig (New York) – Save The Robots IPA 7% ABV

Radiant Pig (New York) – Save The Robots IPA 7% ABV

$7.00

The party's just getting started for East Coast IPAs and we're keeping things moving with a fresh take on the style. This hazy, unfiltered gem has juicy, tropical, flavors that span the hop multiverse. It's a big IPA that drinks easy whether you're a human or a disco-breaking, beer-swilling robot.

Revival (Cranston RI) - Night Swim'ah Wheat Ale 4.7% ABV

Revival (Cranston RI) - Night Swim'ah Wheat Ale 4.7% ABV

$6.00

Belgian-style Wit flavored with sweet orange peel, coriander, natural raspberries, and hopped with Citra hops. Sweet and tart meets in the middle and makes this the perfect session ale.

Schilling (Littleton NH) - Alexandr Czech-style Pilsner 5.0% ABV

Schilling (Littleton NH) - Alexandr Czech-style Pilsner 5.0% ABV

$7.00

A sessionable pale lager inspired by similar Czech beers. Premium authentic raw materials shine, including Moravian pilsner malt—foundational to the substantial but rounded hop flavor and aroma.

Springdale (Framingham) - Pearly White Ale 4.8%

Springdale (Framingham) - Pearly White Ale 4.8%

$8.00

Tart, refreshing and drinkable beyond belief. A country-style witbier, spiced with orange and coriander, that harkens to days before the onslaught of industrialized beer.

Switchback (Burlington VT) – Switchback Ale 5% ABV

Switchback (Burlington VT) – Switchback Ale 5% ABV

$6.00

Switchback Ale was developed as a flavor concept, not adhering to any style guidelines. Using only traditional ingredients, Switchback Ale is an unfiltered, reddish-amber ale which is particularly well-balanced, allowing for complexity of flavor coupled with an unusually smooth and refreshing character. Five different malts, select hop varieties, and our own specially cultivated yeast create an ale which leads with hop flavors and a subtle impression of fruit (our yeast’s contribution), followed by a palate pleasing malty finish.

Wormtown (Worcester) - Blizzard of 78 English Style Brown Ale 6% ABV

Wormtown (Worcester) - Blizzard of 78 English Style Brown Ale 6% ABV

$6.00

The storm by which all storms are measured. Our winter offering pays tribute to those who were there and those who have endured hearing about it over and over again. We created a classic English-style Brown Ale with fresh roasted coffee beans added from Acoustic Java to give Blizzard of 78 a rich, smooth character that will make you enjoy hearing more stories of walking through 27 inches of snow, uphill, blah, blah, blah.

Wormtown (Worcester) - Diner Car Double IPA 8.2% ABV

Wormtown (Worcester) - Diner Car Double IPA 8.2% ABV

$9.00

The history of the Worcester diner car runs deep as not only a place to eat but as a form of art. We used this inspiration to create a recipe for Diner Car Double IPA that is unique, resilient and enjoyable at any time. Hail the Worcester lunch car!

Wormtown (Worcester) - Pumpkin Pie Ale 6.6% ABV

Wormtown (Worcester) - Pumpkin Pie Ale 6.6% ABV

$8.00

A collaboration between Table Talk Pies and Wormtown Brewery was inevitable with Brewmaster Ben Roesch`s love for pie. We designed the base beer to emphasize rich, bready pie crust flavors. To this we added 30 pumpkin pies (one pie per barrel), 100 lbs. of pumpkin puree, lactose, and a secret spice blend. The result is a deep mahogany colored beer bursting with fresh baked pumpkin pie aroma and flavor. Cheers to Worcester businesses working together!

Shock Top

$5.00

Canned Wine/ Seltzer

Michael David - Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

Michael David - Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

This Cab is deep garnet in color with aromas of cranberry, dark chocolate, vanilla and exotic spice. He’s larger-than-life, medium in body, and boasts bold flavors of raspberry, cocoa nib and pepper that stand out from the oak and spice-laden finish. All of this in a great looking can.

Nomadica - Sparkling White

Nomadica - Sparkling White

$7.50

Aromatic and textured, this dry sparkling white has notes of honeysuckle, green apple and meyer lemon.

Nomadica - Sparkling Rosé

Nomadica - Sparkling Rosé

$7.50

Rose petals, violets, ripe strawberry, fresh sage, saline minerality.

Black Hog Brewing (Oxford CT) - Hum Black Organic Earl Grey + Black Cherry 5.5% ABV

Black Hog Brewing (Oxford CT) - Hum Black Organic Earl Grey + Black Cherry 5.5% ABV

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE – BREWED WITH ORGANIC TEA AND REAL FRUIT!

Black Hog Brewing (Oxford CT) - Hum Organic Bancha Tea + Citrus 5.5% ABV

Black Hog Brewing (Oxford CT) - Hum Organic Bancha Tea + Citrus 5.5% ABV

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE – BREWED WITH ORGANIC TEA AND REAL FRUIT!

Black Hog Brewing (Oxford CT) - Hum Ginger Oolong + Peach 5.5% ABV

Black Hog Brewing (Oxford CT) - Hum Ginger Oolong + Peach 5.5% ABV

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE – BREWED WITH ORGANIC TEA AND REAL FRUIT!

Jarritos Soda

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Guava

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Fresh squeezed OJ

$3.00

Shirley Temp

$3.00

Other

$2.00

Frogger

$6.00

Tetris Tots

Crispy Tater Tots shaped like Tetris pieces that are guaranteed to make a cool design in your stomach. Served with a side of spicy bang-bang sauce.

Tetris Tots

$7.00

Taco Tots

$9.00

Porky Tots

$10.00

Chicken & Waffle Cones

Chicken & waffles now in a hand held format. We take some super-tasty breaded chicken with the sauce of your choosing & we pair it with a waffle cone made to order.
Tubular BBQ

Tubular BBQ

$8.00

Aggressively delicious breaded chicken mixed with a sweet BBQ sauce & a touch of ranch dressing.

Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bill

$8.00

First we rub the buffalo sauce on some delicious breaded chicken & then we hose it down with blue cheese dressing.

Classic McClassypants

Classic McClassypants

$8.00

Delectably delicious breaded chicken mixed with maple syrup. This is as classic as it gets, hence the name.

Sweet Chili

$8.00

A little bit of sweet & heat. Sweet teriyaki sauced chicken topped off with a spicy bang-bang sauce. This waffle cone of awesomeness is guaranteed to taste exactly like the ingredients we put in it.

Bbq Picnic

$8.00

Mcfly

Spicy chicken sandwich with coleslaw, comeback sauce & pickles on a buttered, toasted brioche bun
Mcfly Spicy

Mcfly Spicy

$8.00

Spicy chicken breast with coleslaw, comeback sauce & pickles on a buttered, toasted brioche bun.

McFly Non Spicy

McFly Non Spicy

$8.00

Chicken sandwich with coleslaw, garlic aioli sauce & pickles on a buttered, toasted brioche bun.

Meal Deal Trivia Dr Nandu/mcfly

$12.00

Glazy Sundae

$6.00

Tokens

$5 in tokens so you can get your game on.

$5 of tokens for you to get your game on.

$5.00

Vodka

Absolut Peach

$7.00

Absolute Raspberri

$7.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

Van Gogh Vanilla

$8.00

Van Gogh Rose

$8.00

Van Gogh Dutch Caramel

$8.00

Crystal Head

$12.00

Pomegranate Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Hendricks

$8.00

Empress Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Myers Dark

$6.00

Plantation Pineapple

$7.00

Bacardi Blanca

$6.00

Flora De Cana

$7.00

Capt Morg Spiced

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Oakheart Spiced

$7.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Altos

$7.00

Milagro

$8.00

Whiskey

Four Roses / Yellow Label

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Cordials/PopDrinks

Long Island IT

$11.00

Grateful dead

$11.00

99 Bananas

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Melettii

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Godiva

$6.00

Midori

$6.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Pixels & Pints is Worcester's first classic arcade bar. The look & feel is unlike any other place around. Featuring classic arcade games, pinball & classic consoles. We offer a full bar & food with local craft beers & custom cocktails.

179a Grafton St, Worcester, MA 01604

Pixels & Pints image
Pixels & Pints image
Pixels & Pints image

