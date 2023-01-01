CATERING

Pastas

Spaghetti - Catering

$50.00+

Half Tray - Serves 10 Full Tray - Serves 20

Penne - Catering

$50.00+

Half Tray - Serves 10 Full Tray - Serves 20

Fettucine - Catering

$60.00+

Half Tray - Serves 10 Full Tray - Serves 20

Gluten Free - Catering

$75.00+

Half Tray - Serves 10 Full Tray - Serves 20

Salads

Veggie Chop Salad - Catering

$45.00+

Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16

Greek Salad - Catering

$40.00+

Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16

Chicken Chop Salad - Catering

$45.00+

Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16

House Salad - Catering

$20.00+

Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16

Italian Chop Salad - Catering

$45.00+

Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16

Caesar Salad - Catering

$25.00+

Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16

Entrees

Baked Ziti - Catering

$65.00+

Half Tray - Serves 10 Full Tray - Serves 20 Includes House Salad with Italian Dressing Includes Garlic Bread

Chicken Parmesan - Catering

$70.00+

Half Tray - Serves 6 Full Tray - Serves 12 Includes House Salad with Italian Dressing Includes Garlic Bread

Eggplant Parmesan - Catering

$60.00+

Half Tray - Serves 6 Full Tray - Serves 12 Includes House Salad with Italian Dressing Includes Garlic Bread

Meatballs Marinara - Catering

$45.00+

Half Tray - 20 count Full Tray - 40 count

Sausage Marinara - Catering

$60.00+

Half Tray - 20 count Full Tray - 40 count

Lasagna - Catering

$60.00+

Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16 Includes House Salad with Italian Dressing Includes Garlic Bread

Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.00

NY Cheescake

$5.00

MAIN MENU

STARTERS

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Meatballs

$7.99

Italian Sausage

$7.99

French Fries

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

SALADS

House Salad

$4.99+

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Greek Garden Salad

$7.99+

Veggie Chop Salad

$7.99+

Chicken Chop Salad

$8.99+

Italian Chop Salad

$9.99+

SANDWICHES

Italian Grinder

$8.99+

Italian Grinder - Hot

$8.99+

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99+

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99+

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99+

Steak Sandwich

$9.99+

Sausage Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99+

Sausage PO Sandwich

$8.99+

PASTAS & ENTREES

Eggplant Parmesan Plate

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan Plate

$17.99

Lasagna Plate

$13.99

Baked Ziti Plate

$13.99

BYO Pasta

$11.99

FAVORITES

Stromboli

$11.99

Sausage Roll

$11.99

Calzone - Regular

$11.99

Calzone - Meat Lovers

$16.99

Calzone - Veggie

$14.99

Calzone - Combo

$16.99

14" NY PIZZAS

14" BYO Pizza

$18.00

14" Buffalo Pizza

$30.00

14" Greek Pizza

$25.00

14" Pesto Pizza

$25.00

14" White Pizza

$25.00

14" Veggie Lovers Pizza

$25.00

14" Supreme Pizza

$25.00

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$30.00

14" Margherita Pizza

$25.00

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$26.00

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$30.00

14" Half & Half Specialty Pizza

18" NY PIZZAS

18" Buffalo Pizza

$33.00

18" Greek Pizza

$28.00

18" Pesto Pizza

$28.00

18" White Pizza

$28.00

18" Veggie Lovers Pizza

$28.00

18" Supreme Pizza

$28.00

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$33.00

18" Margherita Pizza

$28.00

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$29.00

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$33.00

18" Half & Half Specialty Pizza

18" BYO Pizza

$21.00

PIZZAS - OTHER

Sicilian Pizza

$25.00

Chicago Style Pizza

$23.00

KID'S

Kid Pizza 8"

$8.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kid Pasta

$6.99

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$8.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

DRINKS

Ice Tea

$2.75

San Pelegrino

$3.75

Apple Juice

$1.50

Root Beer

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Mexican Soda

$3.50

Sicilian Soda

$2.75

Coca Cola

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Diet Coca Cola

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

SIDES, DRESSING, SAUCES

Italian Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Ranch Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Caesar Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Ketchup 4 oz

Mustard 2 oz

Mayo 2 oz

Hot Sauce 4oz

$1.00

BBQ Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese 2 oz

Marinara Sauce 4 oz

Marinara Sauce 16 oz

$6.50

Marinara Sauce 32 oz

$13.00

DOUGH

14" Dough ball

$5.00

18" Dough ball

$7.00

PIZZA SLICES

BBQ Chicken Slice

$6.00

Meat Lover Slice

$6.00

Veggie Lover Slice

$5.00

Hawaiian Slice

$6.00

Margherita Slice

$5.00

Sicilian Slice

$5.00

Big Slice

$3.50

LUNCH SPECIALS

Lunch Combo Meals

Chop Salad + Soft Drink

$10.25

Spag/Penne + Marinara + Salad + Drink

$12.00

Hero Sandwich + Soft Drink

$9.50

Lasagna + Salad + Soft Drink

$13.00

2 Big Slices + Soft Drink

$8.00

Big Slice + Salad + Soft Drink

$8.50

Big Slice + Soft Drink

$5.00

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Monday - Thursday Daily

Marinara Monday

$9.99

Spaghetti or Penne + Marinara + Salad

Two for Tuesday

$20.00

Two 14" Pizzas with one topping each

Wing-it Wednesday

$12.99

Buy 1 Wings, Get 1 free

$3 for Thursday

$3.00

Any Big Slice, Any toppings $3