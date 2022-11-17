Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza 150

9919 W US Highway 150

Edwards, IL 61528

Popular Items

16" Pizza
French Fries
Pretzel Sticks

Pizza

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$15.00
16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$18.75

Specialty Pizza

12" Cheeseburger
$19.50

$19.50

Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger! Now you don't have to choose between your two favorites! Hamburger, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Sweet & Spicy Pickles and Homemade Mustard Sauce

12" Firecracker
$19.50

$19.50

Roasted Chicken, Sweet Onion, Assorted Peppers, Cream Cheese and Sweet Chili Glaze. Bursting with flavor!

12" Garden Party
$19.50

$19.50

Veggie lovers - this pizza is calling you! Mushroom, Onion, Green Olives, Artichoke, Tomato, Green Pepper and Banana Pepper

12" Magnificent 7
$19.50

$19.50

7 great cheeses combine to make 1 scrumptious pizza! Cheddar, Gouda, Pepperjack, Provolone, Muenster, Mozzarella and Swiss

12" Maui Wowie
$19.50

$19.50

Island flavors right here in Central Illinois! Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Banana Pepper and Jalapeno Pepper

12" T-Rex

$19.50

For meat eaters who want to rule the world! Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni and Sausage

12" Tasty Taco
$19.50

$19.50

Taco meat, Tomato, Scallion, Jalapeno, Tortilla Chips and Cheese Sauce. A fan favorite!

12" White Garlic
$19.50

$19.50

Creamy Alfredo Garlic Sauce, Sausage and Onion. Garlic lovers, this pizza is for you!

16" Cheeseburger
$24.50

$24.50

Cheeseburger, Cheeseburger! Now you don't have to choose between your two favorites! Hamburger, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Sweet & Spicy Pickles and Homemade Mustard Sauce

16" Firecracker
$24.50

$24.50

Roasted Chicken, Sweet Onion, Assorted Peppers, Cream Cheese and Sweet Chili Glaze. Bursting with flavor!

16" Garden Party
$24.50

$24.50

Veggie lovers - this pizza is calling you! Mushroom, Onion, Green Olives, Artichoke, Tomato, Green Pepper and Banana Pepper

16" Magnificent 7
$24.50

$24.50

7 great cheeses combine to make 1 scrumptious pizza! Cheddar, Gouda, Pepperjack, Provolone, Muenster, Mozzarella and Swiss

16" Maui Wowie
$24.50

$24.50

Island flavors right here in Central Illinois! Bacon, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Banana Pepper and Jalapeno Pepper

16" T-Rex

$24.50

For meat eaters who want to rule the world! Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni and Sausage

16" Tasty Taco
$24.50

$24.50

Taco meat, Tomato, Scallion, Jalapeno, Tortilla Chips and Cheese Sauce. A fan favorite!

16" White Garlic
$24.50

$24.50

Creamy Alfredo Garlic Sauce, Sausage and Onion. Garlic lovers, this pizza is for you!

Starters

MacNCheese Bites
$8.75

$8.75
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks
$8.75

$8.75

Golden toasted on the outside, cheesy goodness on the inside! Our mozzarella sticks are beer-battered and served with our special recipe marinara sauce. Also try them in our house ranch, you won’t regret it!

Nacho Platter

$10.25

A generous platter of taco meat, tomato, green onion and melted cheese over a bed of our own homemade tortilla chips. Add sour cream or jalapeno for an additional 75 cents.

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks
$9.25

$9.25

Four large, lightly salted pretzel sticks, served warm and with your choice of dipping sauce. Try them in cheese or spicy mustard – or both!

Shrooms

Shrooms

$8.75

A must try! Our mushrooms come sliced, lightly breaded and deep fried with a side of cool ranch sauce.

Wings Large

Wings Large

$16.00

You can’t go wrong with wings! Our large order comes with 12 wings prepared how you like ‘em. Choose from seven different sauces or rubs, then add a creamy blue cheese or ranch dip.

Wings Small

Wings Small

$11.00

Love wings, but have a light appetite? The small order is just for you! Our small order comes with six wings and your choice of our fantastic sauces or rubs. Don’t forget the dipping sauce!

Haystack Onions
$10.00

$10.00

Soups & Chili

Soup of the Day Cup

Soup of the Day Cup
$5.50

$5.50

We offer a different fresh homemade soup every day, and they are simply amazing!

Soup of the Day Bowl

Soup of the Day Bowl
$6.25

$6.25

Our soups are so good, sometimes a cup is just not enough!

Chili Cup

$6.50

Meaty and flavorful, our chili is great on a cold day or as a side to one of our burgers or sandwiches!

Chili Bowl

$7.25

A larger portion for a heartier appetite or as a meal.

Burgers, Dogs, Sandwiches, Salads & More

150 Burger

150 Burger

$11.00

A Pizza 150 staple! Our 150 burger is a ½ pound prime angus chuck cooked your way and served with pickle, onion, lettuce and tomato. Add your favorite cheese for just 85 cents or bacon for $1.45.

Bourbon Pork Belly Mac N Cheese

Bourbon Pork Belly Mac N Cheese
$13.50

$13.50

Creamy white mac n cheese topped with bourbon glazed pork belly bites. Comfort food at its best!

Chef's Salad

$11.75

A bed of mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with hard-boiled egg, ham and pizza blend cheese.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders
$10.50

$10.50

Five juicy, hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or 150 Sauce.

FJ Patty Melt

$11.50

Our 1/2 lb Angus beef burger, smashed & smothered with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. It's heavenly! Served on marble rye. And, for each sandwich sold, Pizza 150 will donate $1 to St Mary's.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.50

$10.50

Succulent, marinated chicken tenders grilled to perfection on a tasty bun. Top them off with your choice of cheese or bacon!

Grouper Po Boy
$11.50

$11.50
Grownup Grilled Cheese

Grownup Grilled Cheese
$9.75

$9.75

A classic sandwich with a hearty update. Our grownup version features a delicious, melty blend of cheeses with your choice of bacon ham or sausage. Add tomato for just 75 cents.

Haddock Sandwich
$11.00

$11.00
Horseshoe

Horseshoe

$13.50

A Central Illinois classic! Our horseshoe comes with your choice of meat – ham, angus beef hamburger, Italian beef or turkey – on a bed of toast, topped with french fries. Last, but not least, we’ll cover it up with melted cheese.

Hot Dog - Kickapoo Style

Hot Dog - Kickapoo Style
$6.75

$6.75

Big City-style done the Kickapoo way! Try our all-beef hot dog served on a poppy seed bun with the classic Chicago-style fixings: onion, pickle slice, tomato, sport peppers and celery salt.  

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$10.75

Another Pizza 150 favorite! Our Italian Beef sandwich comes on a warm bakery roll served with Au Jus, Gardiniera and/or banana peppers. Add your favorite type of cheese for 85 cents.

Large Entree Salad

Large Entree Salad
$8.75

$8.75

Get your greens! Our garden salad is chock-full of julienne vegetables and comes topped with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken or our delicious chicken tenders. Add your favorite cheese for an extra kick!

Philly Cheesesteak
$12.00

$12.00

Thinly sliced roast beef covered with melted pizza blend cheese, grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Served on a toasted French bread roll.

Pork Tenderloin
$12.00

$12.00

Generously sized, hand breaded

Reuben

Reuben

$10.75

Another classic item done Pizza 150 style! Corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on toasted marble rye with our signature thousand island dressing.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.00

One of our most popular sandwiches! You can’t go wrong with roasted, carved turkey, thick bacon slices, juicy tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise served on a multi-grain bread.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.75

Another great option for the veggie lovers out there! Our veggie burger is a 4-ounce patty made with a medley of chopped veggies and mixed with a delicate blend of savory spices. All natural, dairy-free, high in vitamin A and fiber, this is a great alternative to our traditional burger choices.

Sides

Broccoli and Cheese

Broccoli and Cheese
$4.25

$4.25

A generous portion of steamed broccoli topped with a cheddar cheese sauce.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Our own recipe! Finely chopped cabbage mixed with a sweet poppyseed dressing.

Cornbread

$3.25
French Fries

French Fries
$5.25

$5.25

Hand-cut Idaho potatoes, golden brown and seasoned to perfection.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.75

Thick cut onions battered, breaded and cooked to perfection!

Pickles

$0.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.25

MIxed greens, julienne veggies and croutons. Add pizza blend cheese or shredded cheddar for 75 cents.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries
$4.25

$4.25

Lightly seasoned 3/4" sweet potato fries - a tasty and good-for-you companion to our burgers, dogs and sandwiches.

Desserts

Cheesecake Raspberry

Cheesecake Raspberry
$9.75

$9.75

Deli and Smoker

Grinder

$11.75

Thinly sliced Applewood ham, pepperoni, our own white cheese blend, lettuce, tomato and banana peppers with a drizzle of vinaigrette dressing. Served on a 6" French bread roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00

$12.00

Beverages

7UP Can

$1.95

Coke Can

$1.95

Coke Diet Can 12 oz
$1.95

$1.95

Diet 7UP Can
$1.95

$1.95

Dr. Pepper Can
$1.95

$1.95

Dr. Pepper Diet Can
$1.95

$1.95

Fanta Orange 20oz Bottle
$3.25

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Milk - Chocolate
$3.50

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz Bottle
$3.25

$3.25

Sprite Can

$1.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Now it's easier than ever to snag your Pizza 150 favorites to enjoy at home! Our online menu features all of your favorites, from pizza to salads, burgers to fries, Italian beef sandwiches to onion rings and so much more. Check out our selection and take home some delicious food today!

9919 W US Highway 150, Edwards, IL 61528

