Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian
Pizza (216) Kitchen + Taphouse
826 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Pizza (216) - winners of the 2015 Cleveland Pizza Fest People's Choice, 2016 Cleveland Magazine Editor’s Choice, and 2017 Downtown Restaurant Week Judge's Choice Awards offers casual upscale service and decor inside the historic and beautiful Old Arcade Building. Pizza (216) focuses on handmade brick oven pizza, craft beer and craft cocktails, as well as full selection of wine. We offer a full evening dinner service and menu featuring small plates, appetizers and salads in addition to our delicious brick oven pizza.
Location
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lunch by Caterology - Downtown Cleveland
No Reviews
1413 East 9th Street Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cleveland
More near Cleveland