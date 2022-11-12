Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian

Pizza (216) Kitchen + Taphouse

826 Reviews

$$

401 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Salad
Small Build Your Own
Side Of Fries

Large Pizza

Large Build Your Own

$14.00

Large Margherita

$21.00

Large Pierogi Pie

$22.00

Large Spicy Pie

$22.50

Large Barbecue Chicken

$22.00

Large The King

$24.25

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Large The Bianca

$21.75

Large Garden of Eatin

$20.75

Large Carnivore

$23.50

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Large Old World Italian

$21.00

Large "Ezzo The Baker"

$21.50

Large The Dilly Dilly

$21.75

Small Pizza

Small Build Your Own

$9.00

Small Pierogi Pie

$12.75

Small Margherita

$11.75

Small Spicy Pie

$12.75

Small Barbecue Chicken

$12.50

Small The King

$13.50

Small Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Small The Bianca

$11.75

Small Garden of Eatin

$10.50

Small Carnivore

$12.50

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.50

Small Old World Italian

$10.75

Small "Ezzo The Baker"

$11.75

Pizza Week

$8.00

Starters

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Provolone Wedges

$12.00

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Pretzel Bites

$13.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

Pickle Fries

$12.00

Italian Nachos

$16.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.00Out of stock

Poutine

$15.00

Handhelds

Smash Mouth Burger

$14.00

Killer Club

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Wagyu Sliders

$16.00

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Jalapeno Burger

$14.00

Black and Blue Burger

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$24.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Sides

Extra Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Pop Bottles & Cans

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Redbull Reg

$3.50

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.50

Red Bull Tropical

$3.50

Liquid Death Water

$3.50

Beer

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw

$5.00

White Claw Bucket (5)

$24.00

High Noon

$6.00

High Noon Bucket (5)

$29.00

Saucy Juicy ASAP

$6.00

Long Drink Zero Sugar

$7.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$7.00

Bevy Long Drink (Juniper)

$7.00

Topo-Chico

$6.00Out of stock

Onda

$6.00

Mic Ultra Seltzer

$5.00

Kitchen 6 Pack

$12.00

Bud Light Next

$4.50

Natural

$5.00

Dogfish Hazy O

$7.00

Headhunter

$6.00

Angry Orchard - Crisp Apple Cider

$6.00

Bud light bottle

$4.50

Budweiser bottle

$4.50

Coor's Light bottle

$4.00

Corona bottle

$5.00

Corona Light bottle

$5.00

Dogfish Head - 90 Minute IPA

$9.50

Labatt Blue bottle

$5.00

Labatt Light

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra bottle

$5.00

Miller Lite bottle

$4.00

Odouls

$4.00Out of stock

Sam Adams - Boston Lager

$6.00

Yuengling - Lager bottle

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.50

Modelo

$5.50

Bucket Of Bud Light (5)

$20.00

Bucket Of Miller Light (5)

$20.00

Buckets Of Labatt (5)

$20.00

Bucket Of Michelob Ultra (5)

$20.00

Budweiser Bucket (5)

$20.00

Wine

Btl Columbia Red Blend

$40.00

Btl Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Btl Proverb Pinot Noir

$22.00

Btl Abstract Cabernet

$65.00Out of stock

Btl Proverb Moscoto

$24.00

Btl Wycliff Champagne

$22.00

Btl Proverb Rose

$22.00

Btl Proseco

$10.00

Btl Albus White Couvee Grave Del Friuli DOC

$34.00Out of stock

Btl William Hill Chardonnay

$36.00Out of stock

Btl Canyon Rd. Chardonnay

$22.00

Btl Starburough Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Btl Leonard Kreusch Riesling

$30.00

Btl Proverb Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Browns Sunday

Miller Lite Draft

$3.00

Peroni Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosa Package

$25.00

Mimosa Refill

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Pizza (216) - winners of the 2015 Cleveland Pizza Fest People's Choice, 2016 Cleveland Magazine Editor’s Choice, and 2017 Downtown Restaurant Week Judge's Choice Awards offers casual upscale service and decor inside the historic and beautiful Old Arcade Building. Pizza (216) focuses on handmade brick oven pizza, craft beer and craft cocktails, as well as full selection of wine. We offer a full evening dinner service and menu featuring small plates, appetizers and salads in addition to our delicious brick oven pizza.

401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114

Directions

