Pizza 314

review star

No reviews yet

526 Camden Rd

Huntington, WV 25704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (1-3 Topping)
Medium (1-3 Topping)
Cheese Sticks

Pizza

Create your own handcrafted pie.

Personal (1-3 Topping)

$5.99

8 Inch

Personal (4+ Topping)

$7.99

8 Inch

Medium (1-3 Topping)

$9.99

12 Inch

Medium (4+ Topping)

$12.99

12 Inch

Large (1-3 Topping)

$14.99

16 Inch

Large (4+ Topping)

$17.99

16 Inch

Gluten Free Crust (1-3 Topping)

$9.99

12 Inch

Gluten Free Crust (4+ Topping)

$12.99

12 Inch

Cauliflower Crust (1-3 Topping)

$9.99

12 Inch

Cauliflower Crust (4+ Topping)

$12.99

12 Inch

Crustless Pizza Bowl (1-3 Topping)

$7.99

9 Inch - Carb Friendly

Crustless Pizza Bowl (4+ Topping)

$9.99

9 Inch - Carb Friendly

Low Carb Crust (1-3 Topping)

$5.99

8 Inch - Carb Friendly

Low Carb Crust (4+ Topping)

$7.99

8 Inch - Carb Friendly

Signature Pies

Personal Pepperoni Pie (8 In)

$7.99

Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.

Medium Pepperoni Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.

Large Pepperoni Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.

Gluten Free Crust Pepperoni Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.

Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.

Crustless Pizza Bowl Pepperoni Pie (9 in)

$8.99

Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.

Personal MeatZa Pie (8 in)

$7.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Medium MeatZa Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Large MeatZa Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Gluten Free Crust MeatZa Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cauliflower Crust MeatZa Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Crustless Pizza Bowl MeatZa Pie (9 in)

$9.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Veggie Pie (8 in)

$7.99

Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Medium Veggie Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Large Veggie Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Gluten Free Crust Veggie Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cauliflower Crust Veggie Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Crustless Pizza Bowl Veggie Pie (9 in)

$9.99

Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Suprema Pie (8 in)

$7.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Medium Suprema Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Large Suprema Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Gluten Free Crust Suprema Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cauliflower Crust Suprema Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Crustless Pizza Bowl Suprema Pie (9 in)

$9.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Ultimate Pie (8 in)

$7.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Medium Ultimate Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Large Ultimate Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Gluten Free Ultimate Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cauliflower Crust Ultimate Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Crustless Pizza Bowl Ultimate Pie (9 in)

$9.99

Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pie (8 in)

$7.99

Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Gluten Free Crust Buffalo Chicken Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Crustless Pizza Bowl Buffalo Chicken Pie (9 in)

$9.99

Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Smokey BBQ Pie (8 in)

$7.99

BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Medium Smokey BBQ Pie (12 in)

$12.99

BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Large Smokey BBQ Pie (16 in)

$17.99

BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Gluten Free Crust Smokey BBQ Pie (12 in)

$12.99

BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cauliflower Crust Smokey BBQ Pie (12 in)

$12.99

BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Crustless Pizza Bowl Smokey BBQ Pie (9 in)

$9.99

BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (8 in)

$7.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.

Medium Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.

Large Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.

Gluten Free Crust Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.

Cauliflower Crust Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.

Crustless Pizza Bowl Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (9 in)

$9.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.

Personal Hawaiian Pie (8 in)

$7.99

Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Medium Hawaiian Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Large Hawaiian Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Gluten Free Crust Hawaiian Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Crustless Pizza Bowl Hawaiian Pie (9 in)

$9.99

Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Philly Steak Pie (8 in)

$7.99

Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Medium Philly Steak Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Large Philly Steak Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Gluten Free Crust Philly Steak Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Cauliflower Crust Philly Steak Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Crustless Pizza Bowl Philly Steak Pie (9 in)

$9.99

Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (8 in)

$7.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.

Medium 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.

Large 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (16 in)

$17.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.

Gluten Free Crust 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.

Cauliflower Crust 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (12 in)

$12.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.

Crustless Pizza Bowl 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (9 in)

$9.99

Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.

Pi-Zone

Crammed with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Choose from one of our specialty Pi-Zone's or create your own.

Pi-Zone (CYO)

$9.99

Create your own masterpiece with 4 of your favorite toppings. Crammed with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.

Cheese Pi-Zone

$9.99

Crammed with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.

Pepperoni Pi-Zone

$9.99

Loaded with layers of classic and old world pepperoni. Topped with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.

MeatZa Pi-Zone

$9.99

Layered with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon. Topped with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.

Suprema Pi-Zone

$9.99

Filled with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers. Topped with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.

Hoagies

Steak Hoagie

$7.99

Our beef patty cooked and topped with mozzarella, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and mayo on a baked hoagie bun.

Stromboli Hoagie

$7.99

A cooked beef patty topped with sauteed red onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella on a baked hoagie bun.

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$7.99

A generious portion of freshly sliced smoked ham and mozzarella. Topped with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and mayo.

Philly Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$7.99

Fresh prime steak cooked with mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers. Topped with mozzarella and mayo on a baked hoagie bun.

Turkey Club Hoagie

$7.99

Freshly sliced turkey breast. Smothered with mozzarella and real bacon. Baked on a hoagie bun and dressed with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and mayo.

Italian BLT Hoagie

$7.99

Delicious smoked ham layered with mozzarella, real bacon, and old world pepperoni. Baked to perfection and topped with our italian sauce, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes.

Pizza Sub Hoagie

$7.99

Choose any of your favorite 4 toppings on a hoagie bun. Don't forget it has marinara sauce and covered with mozzarella. Baked to perfection.

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$7.99

Grilled chicken and mozzarella piled high on a hoagie bun and then baked. Dressed with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and mayo.

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$7.99

Crispy chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella. Baked on a hoagie bun and dusted with our italian seasoning.

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$7.99

Spice it up with our buffalo chicken hoagie. Grilled chicken, real bacon, and mozzarella atop a hoagie bun and then baked. Topped with buffalo sauce, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes.

Meatball Marinara Hoagie

$7.99

Our meatball marinara is baked with gourmet meatballs. Loaded with marinara, mozzarella and dusted with italian seasoning.

Pizza Bread

$7.99

Eat your pie on a hoagie. Choose from your favorite 4 toppings, marinara sauce, and mozzarella. Baked to perfection.

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.99

Freshly cooked fettuccine topped with our signature alfredo, mozzarella and provolone.

Creamy Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

When you want just a littlle more deliciousness. Add chicken!

Chicken & Bacon Alfredo

$8.99

Packed with crazy flavor. You'll enjoy this bed of freshly made fettuccine topped with our signature alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, real bacon, and mozzarella.

5-Cheese Manicotti

$8.99

We stuff 3 cheeses in this manicotti. Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Count it up...5 cheeses!

Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

A traditional favorite. Stuffed with 2 cheeses. Topped with marinara and covered with mozzarella and provolone.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$8.99

Freshly cooked spaghetti topped with crispy chicken, marinara, mozzarella, and dusted with italian seasoning.

Baked Lasagna

$8.99

A classic italian choice. Topped with meat sauce and mozzarella.

Baked Spaghetti

$8.99

Layered with meat sauce and mozzarella.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.99

Delicious gourmet meatballs on a bed of fresh spaghetti. Topped with meat sauce and mozzarella.

Cajun Linguine

$8.99

Not your typical pasta. Fresh made linguine with grilled chicken or succulent shrimp. Topped with cajun sauce and mozzarella.

Wings

6 Traditional Bone-In

$7.49

12 Traditional Bone-In

$13.49

18 Traditional Bone-In

$19.49

24 Traditional Bone-In

$25.49

8 Breaded Boneless

$7.49

16 Breaded Boneless

$13.49

24 Breaded Boneless

$19.49

32 Breaded Boneless

$25.49

Salads

Chicken Apple Pecan - Full Size

$7.99Out of stock

On a crisp bed of lettuce. Topped with apples, grilled chicken, pecans, cranberries, and shaved parmesan cheese.

Chicken Apple Pecan - Half Size

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken Caesar - Full Size

$7.99

Grilled chicken, real bacon, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons on a pile of cripsy lettuce.

Chicken Caesar - Half Size

$5.99

House Chef - Full Size

$7.99

One of our favs! This starts with fresh greens, sliced smoked ham and turkey breast, real bacon, red onions, sliced tomatoes, garlic croutons, and mozzarella cheese.

House Chef - Half Size

$5.99

Classic Garden - Full Size

$7.99

Our delicious garden salad is packed with red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and garlic croutons.

Classic Garden - Half Size

$5.99

Chicken Salad - Full Size

$7.99

A bed of crisp, fresh lettuce topped with grilled or crispy chicken, real bacon, sliced tomatoes, mozarella cheese, and garlic croutons.

Chicken Salad - Half Size

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

When your needing a little side. This salad comes with fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and garlic croutons.

Sides

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Our delicious handcrafted dough basted with garlic sauce and stacked with mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Double Cheese Sticks

$13.99

Make it 2 orders. Served with marinara sauce.

Cauliflower Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Our delicious cheese sticks made on our cauliflower crust.

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Handcrafted dough covered with garlic sauce and smothered with italian seaasonings after baking. Served with marinara sauce.

Double Bread Sticks

$8.99

Double the goodness. Served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Pasta Sticks (6)

$5.69

Traditional italian breadsticks baked and topped with italian seasonings. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza Dunkers

$5.99

Our handcrafted dough stuffed with pepperoni and string cheese. Baked to perfection and served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots

$4.99

An original topped with garlic sauce and italian seasonings. Served with marinara sauce.

Side Sauce

$0.89

Choose one of our signature sauces.

Side Pizza Topping

$0.99

When you can't agree on toppings. Get a side!

Crushed Red Pepper Packs

Parmesan Packs

Dessert

Double Chocolate Brownie

$5.99

A chocolate overload. A delicious brownie loaded with chocolate chunks. Baked to a gooey finish and topped with a chocolate drizzle.

Smores Brownie

$6.99

Topped with marshmallow cream and piled high with marshmallows. Baked to a gooey finish and topped with chocolate & graham crackers.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.99

A super-sized cookie. Loaded with chocolate chunks and baked to an ooey gooey perfection.

Cheesecake

$4.99

Creamy vanilla cheesecake. Topped with your favorite topping.

CinnaSticks

$4.99

A classic favorite. Made from our handcrafted dough. Smothered with butter and baked. Loaded with cinnamon & sugar. Served with icing.

CinnaBites

$5.99

Baked and delicious poppable bites! Handcrafted with dough pieces and smothered with cinnamon and sugar. Served with icing on the side.

Turnovers (2 for $5)

$5.00

A delicious freshly baked pasty. Served flaky with an icing drizzle and topped with cinnamon & sugar.

Drinks/Chips

2-Liter

$2.99

Needing more goodness? Get this one!

20-Ounce

$1.99

Get an ice cold Coke beverage.

Large Chips

$2.99

Grab a large Snyders snack.

Small Chips

$0.99

Enjoy a small Synders snack.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving up authentic pies, hoagies, pastas, wings and salads. Our products are inspired by 2 generations of quality pizza makers where only the best ingredients make the cut. Come by and enjoy a great handcrafted experience.

526 Camden Rd, Huntington, WV 25704

