Pizza 314
526 Camden Rd
Huntington, WV 25704
Popular Items
Pizza
Personal (1-3 Topping)
8 Inch
Personal (4+ Topping)
8 Inch
Medium (1-3 Topping)
12 Inch
Medium (4+ Topping)
12 Inch
Large (1-3 Topping)
16 Inch
Large (4+ Topping)
16 Inch
Gluten Free Crust (1-3 Topping)
12 Inch
Gluten Free Crust (4+ Topping)
12 Inch
Cauliflower Crust (1-3 Topping)
12 Inch
Cauliflower Crust (4+ Topping)
12 Inch
Crustless Pizza Bowl (1-3 Topping)
9 Inch - Carb Friendly
Crustless Pizza Bowl (4+ Topping)
9 Inch - Carb Friendly
Low Carb Crust (1-3 Topping)
8 Inch - Carb Friendly
Low Carb Crust (4+ Topping)
8 Inch - Carb Friendly
Signature Pies
Personal Pepperoni Pie (8 In)
Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.
Medium Pepperoni Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.
Large Pepperoni Pie (16 in)
Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.
Gluten Free Crust Pepperoni Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.
Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.
Crustless Pizza Bowl Pepperoni Pie (9 in)
Classic marinara sauce with 2 layers of zesty pepperoni (classic and old world) piled high with mozzarella and provolone.
Personal MeatZa Pie (8 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Medium MeatZa Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Large MeatZa Pie (16 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Gluten Free Crust MeatZa Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Cauliflower Crust MeatZa Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Crustless Pizza Bowl MeatZa Pie (9 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Veggie Pie (8 in)
Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Medium Veggie Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Large Veggie Pie (16 in)
Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Gluten Free Crust Veggie Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Cauliflower Crust Veggie Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Crustless Pizza Bowl Veggie Pie (9 in)
Classic marinara sauce with mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Suprema Pie (8 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Medium Suprema Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Large Suprema Pie (16 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Gluten Free Crust Suprema Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Cauliflower Crust Suprema Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Crustless Pizza Bowl Suprema Pie (9 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Ultimate Pie (8 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Medium Ultimate Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Large Ultimate Pie (16 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Gluten Free Ultimate Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Cauliflower Crust Ultimate Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Crustless Pizza Bowl Ultimate Pie (9 in)
Classic marinara sauce with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pie (8 in)
Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pie (12 in)
Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pie (16 in)
Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Gluten Free Crust Buffalo Chicken Pie (12 in)
Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken Pie (12 in)
Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Crustless Pizza Bowl Buffalo Chicken Pie (9 in)
Buffalo sauce with grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and real bacon piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Smokey BBQ Pie (8 in)
BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Medium Smokey BBQ Pie (12 in)
BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Large Smokey BBQ Pie (16 in)
BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Gluten Free Crust Smokey BBQ Pie (12 in)
BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Cauliflower Crust Smokey BBQ Pie (12 in)
BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Crustless Pizza Bowl Smokey BBQ Pie (9 in)
BBQ sauce with smoked ham, premium sausage, real bacon, and red onions piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (8 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.
Medium Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (12 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.
Large Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (16 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.
Gluten Free Crust Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (12 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.
Cauliflower Crust Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (12 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.
Crustless Pizza Bowl Garlic Shrimp & Bacon Pie (9 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with succulent shrimp, real bacon, banana peppers, and baby spinach piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese topped with sliced tomatoes.
Personal Hawaiian Pie (8 in)
Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Medium Hawaiian Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Large Hawaiian Pie (16 in)
Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Gluten Free Crust Hawaiian Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian Pie (12 in)
Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Crustless Pizza Bowl Hawaiian Pie (9 in)
Classic marinara sauce with smoked ham, grilled chicken, real bacon, and pineapples piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Philly Steak Pie (8 in)
Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Medium Philly Steak Pie (12 in)
Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Large Philly Steak Pie (16 in)
Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Gluten Free Crust Philly Steak Pie (12 in)
Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Cauliflower Crust Philly Steak Pie (12 in)
Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Crustless Pizza Bowl Philly Steak Pie (9 in)
Olive oil and garlic sauce with prime steak, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers piled high with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (8 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.
Medium 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (12 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.
Large 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (16 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.
Gluten Free Crust 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (12 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.
Cauliflower Crust 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (12 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.
Crustless Pizza Bowl 5-Cheese Chicken Parm Pie (9 in)
Garlic parmesan sauce with grilled chicken, real bacon, red onions, and sliced tomatoes piled high with our 5-cheese blend.
Pi-Zone
Pi-Zone (CYO)
Create your own masterpiece with 4 of your favorite toppings. Crammed with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.
Cheese Pi-Zone
Crammed with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.
Pepperoni Pi-Zone
Loaded with layers of classic and old world pepperoni. Topped with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.
MeatZa Pi-Zone
Layered with classic pepperoni, smoked ham, premium sausage, and real bacon. Topped with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.
Suprema Pi-Zone
Filled with classic pepperoni, premium sausage, mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers. Topped with ricotta, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Sauce is served on the side.
Hoagies
Steak Hoagie
Our beef patty cooked and topped with mozzarella, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and mayo on a baked hoagie bun.
Stromboli Hoagie
A cooked beef patty topped with sauteed red onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella on a baked hoagie bun.
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
A generious portion of freshly sliced smoked ham and mozzarella. Topped with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and mayo.
Philly Steak & Cheese Hoagie
Fresh prime steak cooked with mushrooms, red onions, and green peppers. Topped with mozzarella and mayo on a baked hoagie bun.
Turkey Club Hoagie
Freshly sliced turkey breast. Smothered with mozzarella and real bacon. Baked on a hoagie bun and dressed with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and mayo.
Italian BLT Hoagie
Delicious smoked ham layered with mozzarella, real bacon, and old world pepperoni. Baked to perfection and topped with our italian sauce, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes.
Pizza Sub Hoagie
Choose any of your favorite 4 toppings on a hoagie bun. Don't forget it has marinara sauce and covered with mozzarella. Baked to perfection.
Grilled Chicken Hoagie
Grilled chicken and mozzarella piled high on a hoagie bun and then baked. Dressed with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and mayo.
Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Crispy chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella. Baked on a hoagie bun and dusted with our italian seasoning.
Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Spice it up with our buffalo chicken hoagie. Grilled chicken, real bacon, and mozzarella atop a hoagie bun and then baked. Topped with buffalo sauce, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes.
Meatball Marinara Hoagie
Our meatball marinara is baked with gourmet meatballs. Loaded with marinara, mozzarella and dusted with italian seasoning.
Pizza Bread
Eat your pie on a hoagie. Choose from your favorite 4 toppings, marinara sauce, and mozzarella. Baked to perfection.
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Freshly cooked fettuccine topped with our signature alfredo, mozzarella and provolone.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo
When you want just a littlle more deliciousness. Add chicken!
Chicken & Bacon Alfredo
Packed with crazy flavor. You'll enjoy this bed of freshly made fettuccine topped with our signature alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, real bacon, and mozzarella.
5-Cheese Manicotti
We stuff 3 cheeses in this manicotti. Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and provolone. Count it up...5 cheeses!
Cheese Ravioli
A traditional favorite. Stuffed with 2 cheeses. Topped with marinara and covered with mozzarella and provolone.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Freshly cooked spaghetti topped with crispy chicken, marinara, mozzarella, and dusted with italian seasoning.
Baked Lasagna
A classic italian choice. Topped with meat sauce and mozzarella.
Baked Spaghetti
Layered with meat sauce and mozzarella.
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Delicious gourmet meatballs on a bed of fresh spaghetti. Topped with meat sauce and mozzarella.
Cajun Linguine
Not your typical pasta. Fresh made linguine with grilled chicken or succulent shrimp. Topped with cajun sauce and mozzarella.
Wings
Salads
Chicken Apple Pecan - Full Size
On a crisp bed of lettuce. Topped with apples, grilled chicken, pecans, cranberries, and shaved parmesan cheese.
Chicken Apple Pecan - Half Size
Chicken Caesar - Full Size
Grilled chicken, real bacon, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons on a pile of cripsy lettuce.
Chicken Caesar - Half Size
House Chef - Full Size
One of our favs! This starts with fresh greens, sliced smoked ham and turkey breast, real bacon, red onions, sliced tomatoes, garlic croutons, and mozzarella cheese.
House Chef - Half Size
Classic Garden - Full Size
Our delicious garden salad is packed with red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and garlic croutons.
Classic Garden - Half Size
Chicken Salad - Full Size
A bed of crisp, fresh lettuce topped with grilled or crispy chicken, real bacon, sliced tomatoes, mozarella cheese, and garlic croutons.
Chicken Salad - Half Size
Side Salad
When your needing a little side. This salad comes with fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and garlic croutons.
Sides
Cheese Sticks
Our delicious handcrafted dough basted with garlic sauce and stacked with mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Double Cheese Sticks
Make it 2 orders. Served with marinara sauce.
Cauliflower Cheese Sticks
Our delicious cheese sticks made on our cauliflower crust.
Bread Sticks
Handcrafted dough covered with garlic sauce and smothered with italian seaasonings after baking. Served with marinara sauce.
Double Bread Sticks
Double the goodness. Served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Pasta Sticks (6)
Traditional italian breadsticks baked and topped with italian seasonings. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza Dunkers
Our handcrafted dough stuffed with pepperoni and string cheese. Baked to perfection and served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots
An original topped with garlic sauce and italian seasonings. Served with marinara sauce.
Side Sauce
Choose one of our signature sauces.
Side Pizza Topping
When you can't agree on toppings. Get a side!
Crushed Red Pepper Packs
Parmesan Packs
Dessert
Double Chocolate Brownie
A chocolate overload. A delicious brownie loaded with chocolate chunks. Baked to a gooey finish and topped with a chocolate drizzle.
Smores Brownie
Topped with marshmallow cream and piled high with marshmallows. Baked to a gooey finish and topped with chocolate & graham crackers.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A super-sized cookie. Loaded with chocolate chunks and baked to an ooey gooey perfection.
Cheesecake
Creamy vanilla cheesecake. Topped with your favorite topping.
CinnaSticks
A classic favorite. Made from our handcrafted dough. Smothered with butter and baked. Loaded with cinnamon & sugar. Served with icing.
CinnaBites
Baked and delicious poppable bites! Handcrafted with dough pieces and smothered with cinnamon and sugar. Served with icing on the side.
Turnovers (2 for $5)
A delicious freshly baked pasty. Served flaky with an icing drizzle and topped with cinnamon & sugar.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving up authentic pies, hoagies, pastas, wings and salads. Our products are inspired by 2 generations of quality pizza makers where only the best ingredients make the cut. Come by and enjoy a great handcrafted experience.
526 Camden Rd, Huntington, WV 25704