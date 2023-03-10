Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza 41

review star

No reviews yet

451 W. 41st St.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Popular Items

PIZZA
REGULAR FRENCH FRIES
CHEESE FRIES

PIZZA

PIZZA

PIZZA

PIZZA

$16.99+
MALAWA

MALAWA

$13.99
GREEK

GREEK

$22.99+

HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONIONS & FETA

PESTO

PESTO

$22.99+

HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, FETA & DRIZZLE OF PESTO

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$22.99+

HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, OLIVE OIL

CHEESE CRUST PIE

CHEESE CRUST PIE

$28.99+

MOZZARELLA, HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE

PENNE VODKA PIE

PENNE VODKA PIE

$28.99+

OUR HOUSE PENNE IN PINK SAUCE W/ MOZZARELLA

WHITE TRUFFLE PIZZA

WHITE TRUFFLE PIZZA

$28.99+

MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA, MUSHROOMS & DRIZZLE OF TRUFFLE (NO MARINARA SAUCE)

CALZONES

CALZONES

CALZONES

$17.99

MOZZARELLA & HOUSE TOMATO SAUCE + 2 FREE VEGETABLE TOPPINGS

APPETIZERS

REGULAR FRENCH FRIES

REGULAR FRENCH FRIES

$6.99+
MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.99+
GARLIC BREAD STICKS

GARLIC BREAD STICKS

$9.99
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$7.99+
GARLIC CHEESE STICKS

GARLIC CHEESE STICKS

$14.99+
POTATO KNISH

POTATO KNISH

$3.50
BOUREKAS

BOUREKAS

$1.99

CHEESE, POTATO, MUSHROOM

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$12.99

SALAD

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$17.99

ROMAINE LETTUCE, RED ONION, BLACK OLIVES, TOMATOES

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$17.99

ROMANIE LETTUCE, PARMESAN & CROUTONS

ZESTY QUINOA

ZESTY QUINOA

$17.99

ROMAINE LETTUCE, QUINOA, RED ONIONS, SLIVERED ALMONDS & CHERRY TOMATOES, FETA CHEESE

TUNA NICOISE

TUNA NICOISE

$17.99

ROMAINE LETTUCE, TUNA, SLICED EGG, TOMATO, BEETS & CUCUMBERS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$17.99

LETTUCE, CHOICE OF 6 VEGETABLES & DRESSING

MAKE YOUR OWN SALAD

MAKE YOUR OWN SALAD

$17.99

PANINIS

TUNA MELT PANINI

TUNA MELT PANINI

$17.99

BAGUETTE TOASTED, HOUSE TUNA,MOZZARELLA

MEDITERRANEAN PANINI

MEDITERRANEAN PANINI

$17.99

BAGUETTE TOASTED, HOUSE TOMATO, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SLICED HARD BOILED EGG, ROASTED PEPPERS & SUN-DRIED TOMATOES

GARLIC PANINI

GARLIC PANINI

$17.99

BAGUETTE TOASTED, MOZZARELLA, HOUSE GARLIC SAUCE & MUSHROOMS

AVOCADO PESTO PANINI

AVOCADO PESTO PANINI

$17.99

BAGUETTE TOASTED, ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATOES, AVOCADO, PESTO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA & FETA

TUNA SANDWICH

$17.99

PASTA

PASTA

PASTA

$17.99

DRINKS

WATER

WATER

$2.49
CAN OF SODA

CAN OF SODA

$2.49
BOTTLE OF JUICE

BOTTLE OF JUICE

$2.49
SNAPPLE

SNAPPLE

$3.50
POWERADE

POWERADE

$3.50
ICE COFFEE

ICE COFFEE

$4.99
REGULAR COFFEE

REGULAR COFFEE

$2.99
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.99
ESPRESSO SHOT

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.99
FRAPPUCINO

FRAPPUCINO

$6.99
MILKSHAKE

MILKSHAKE

$7.99+
SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE

$8.99
SLUSHIE

SLUSHIE

$2.99
BEER

BEER

$5.99
SAN PELLEGRINO

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.99

SMALL PELLEGRINO

$2.99

FIJI

$4.99

GATORADE

$3.50

SMALL FIJI

$2.99

CANDY

FISH

SALMON

SALMON

$35.00
AHI TUNA STEAK

AHI TUNA STEAK

$35.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE DANISH

CHOCOLATE DANISH

$4.99
RUGALUCH

RUGALUCH

$1.50

AÇAÍ BOWL

$12.99

MINI ICE CREAM

$2.99

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.99

BRUNCH

BAGELS

BAGELS

$2.99
BAGEL W/ BUTTER

BAGEL W/ BUTTER

$4.99
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE

$4.99
BAGEL W/ 2 EGGS

BAGEL W/ 2 EGGS

$7.99
AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.99

SMASHED AVOCADO ON BAGUETTE W/ SPRINKLING OF FETA & CRUSHED RED PEPPER

TUNA BAGEL

TUNA BAGEL

$9.99

TUNA, LETTUCE, TOMATO & SLICED PICKLES ON SIDE

BAGEL W/ LOX

BAGEL W/ LOX

$9.99Out of stock

CREAM CHEESE & LOX

SHAKSHUKA

SHAKSHUKA

$17.99

THREE POACHED EGGS IN OUR DELICIOUS CHUNKY TOMATO & RED PEPPER SAUCE, ONION & A HINT OF PARSLEY & A BUTTERED HALF BAGUETTE

OMELETTE

OMELETTE

$14.99

THREE EGGS SCRAMBLED OR OMELETTE W/ BAGUETTE, CHOICE OF 2 FREE VEGETABLES & ONE CHEESE & BUTTERED HALF BAGUETTE

BTO

$2.99

TAKE OUT ONLY

TAKE OUT PLATTER

$50.00

TAKE OUT SIDES

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indulge in delicious and authentic Italian cuisine at our pizza store. Enjoy a variety of menu options, including pasta pizza, paninis, and fresh fish, all made with the finest and highest quality ingredients. Come taste the difference at our restaurant today.

Website

Location

451 W. 41st St., Miami Beach, FL 33140

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

