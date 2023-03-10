Pizza 41
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Indulge in delicious and authentic Italian cuisine at our pizza store. Enjoy a variety of menu options, including pasta pizza, paninis, and fresh fish, all made with the finest and highest quality ingredients. Come taste the difference at our restaurant today.
Location
451 W. 41st St., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roasters 'N Toasters | Miami Beach
4.2 • 1,339
525 Arthur Godfrey Rd Miami Beach, FL 33140
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami Beach
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant