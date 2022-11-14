Pizza 51 - Kansas City

Garden

$4.99

A larger version of the side salad. Large enough to be eaten as an entree alone or shared between 2 people who may be ordering additional items. A mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuces, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella and house-made croutons. All salads made to order allowing toppings to be withheld upon request.