Pizza

Pizza 51 - Kansas City

879 Reviews

$$

5060 Oak St

Kansas City, MO 64112

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO 18"
BYO Slice Cheese
BYO 14"

BYO Slice

BYO Slice Cheese

$4.75

BYO Pizza

BYO 14"

BYO 14"

$13.99

Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 2-3 adults, based on toppings applied.

BYO 18"

BYO 18"

$17.99

Cut into 8 slices, roughly feeds 3-4 adults, based on toppings applied.

BYO 26"

BYO 26"

$29.99

Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults, based upon amount of toppings applied.

Gluten Free BYO 7"

Gluten Free BYO 7"

$6.99

Individual 7" serving

Slice

Slice Highway

Slice Highway

$6.75

Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.

Slice Cowtown

Slice Cowtown

$6.75

Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.

Slice Veggie

$6.75

Our veggie lover's specialty slice, topped with mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, green peppers, spinach. Limit one substitution per specialty item.

Custom 5 Slice

Custom 5 Slice

$6.99

Any 5 toppings of your choice!

14"

Our smallest whole pie, cut into 8 slices, typically serves 3-5.

Highway Special 14"

$21.99

Our specialty supreme, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

Cowtown Lovers 14"

$21.99

Our specialty Meatlover's whole pie, topped with pepperorni, sausage, canadian bacon, beef, romano cheese. Cut into 8 slices, feeds roughly 3-4 adults.

Veggie Delight 14"

Veggie Delight 14"

$21.99

Our specialty veggie lover's 14" whole pie, topped with mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, green peppers, spinach. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

18"

Our smallest whole pie, cut into 8 slices, typically serves 3-5.

Highway Special 18"

$27.99

Our specialty supreme, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

Cowtown Lovers 18"

$27.99

Our specialty Meatlover's whole pie, topped with pepperorni, sausage, canadian bacon, beef, romano cheese. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

Veggie Delight 18"

Veggie Delight 18"

$27.99

Our specialty veggie lover's 14" whole pie, topped with mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, green peppers, spinach. Cut into 8 slices, serves 3-5.

26"

Our smallest whole pie, cut into 8 slices, typically serves 3-5.

Highway Special 26"

$47.99

Our specialty supreme, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults.

Cowtown Lovers 26"

$47.99

Our specialty Meatlover's whole pie, topped with pepperorni, sausage, canadian bacon, beef, romano cheese. Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults.

Veggie Delight 26"

$47.99

Our specialty veggie lover's 14" whole pie, topped with mushrooms, black olives, broccoli, onions, green peppers, spinach. Cut into squares for easier handling, feeds roughly 7-8 adults.

1/2 1/2 Specialty Pizza

BYO Spec. Pizza 14"

$21.99

BYO Spec. Pizza 18"

$27.99

BYO Spec. Pizza 26"

$47.99

16oz Drink

DINE-IN ONLY Please only order 16oz drinks via online ordering while on-site, using the QSR Code. Thank you

16oz Coke

$2.19

16oz Diet Coke

$1.99

16oz Sprite

$1.99

16oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

16oz Dr. Pepper

$1.99

16oz Barq's Root Beer

$1.99

16oz Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99

16oz Cherry Coke

$1.99

2 ltr

A limited selection of Coca-Cola's best-selling 2 liters. Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr Pepper. Take one home today!

Coke

$3.99

Dt Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

24oz Drink

DINE-IN ONLY Please only order 24oz drinks via online ordering while on-site, using the QSR Code. Thank you.

24oz Coke

$2.39

24oz Diet Coke

$2.19

24oz Sprite

$2.19

24oz Dr. Pepper

$2.19

24oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.19

24oz MinuteMaid Lemonade

$2.19

24oz Cherry Coke

$2.19

24oz Barq's RootBeer

$2.19

Btl/Can Beverages

Red Bull

$2.99

IZZE

$2.51
Juice Box

Juice Box

$0.99

Pick your flavor, Fruit Punch, Crisp Apple, or Apple Grape!

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.75
Btl Water

Btl Water

$0.51

Root 66 Root Beer

$2.75

Root 66 Cream Soda

$2.75
Root 66 Grape

Root 66 Grape

$2.75

Route 66 Orange

$2.75

Route 66 Bl Cherry

$2.75

Blue Rasberry

$2.75

Monster

$3.50

Salads

Garden

Garden

$4.99

A larger version of the side salad. Large enough to be eaten as an entree alone or shared between 2 people who may be ordering additional items. A mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuces, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella and house-made croutons. All salads made to order allowing toppings to be withheld upon request.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.75

A smaller version of the Garden salad, the side salad is a mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuces, topped with onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and house-made seasoned croutons. A good portion for one person before enjoying a main entree. All salads made to order allowing toppings to be withheld upon request.

Caesar

Caesar

$4.99

Available as larger entree size only, the Caesar is a hearty portion of romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and seasoned house-made croutons.

Spring Mix

Spring Mix

$4.99

Available as a larger entree size only, the Spring Mix is a mixture of baby greens topped with feta, roma tomatoes, mushrooms and house-made seasoned croutons.

Salad Tray

$24.00

Calzones

Calzones

Calzones

$8.99

hand-tossed: please allow extra prep time Mozzarella & Ricotta cheese additional toppings .75

Appetizers

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$2.99

3 sticks of seasoned, house-made dough, cut into 6 pieces, served with a side of marina sauce. Top with garlic, mozzarella, or both!

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$4.99

6 seasoned pasta squares filled with meat and cheese, served with a side of house-made marinara sauce for dipping.

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup

$3.99

Tomato bisque

$3.99

Chicken Tortilla

$3.99

Breadbowl W/ Soup

$1.52Out of stock

Plain Stx W/ Soup

$1.52

Wine

WINE BY THE GLASS IS FOR DINE-IN ONLY. Please only order wine by the glass via online ordering while on-site, using the QSR Code. Thank you

Chardonnay

$6.00+

Sauv Blanc

$5.00+

Cab Sav

$6.00+

Rosé

$6.50+

Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

House

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.75

Bag of Chips

$1.00

One Meatball

$1.25

Sauce

$0.25

Honey

$0.25

18" Dough Ball

$8.00

26" Dough Ball

$12.00

recycling Charge

$10.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Pizza 51 is a casual, family-friendly place, serving pizza, salads, sandwiches, and cold beer! Located in South Plaza, across the street from UMKC campus, we are a favorite for students and neighbors alike!

5060 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64112

