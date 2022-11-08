Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Antica, Lafayette

1,771 Reviews

$$

3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd.

Lafayette, CA 94549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Own Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Caesar Salad

Bottled Cocktails

Maple Stone Sour

$24.00+

bourbon, citrus, maple syrup

Manhattan

$24.00+

bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters

Negroni

$24.00+

gin, sweet vermouth, campari

Cosmo Italiano

$14.00+

vodka, aperol, cranberry and citrus

Greyhounds Tooth

$24.00+

vodka, benedictine, citrus

"Tommy's" Margarita

$14.00+

tequila, lime, agave

50% Off Wine To-Go

Drusian Rosé

Drusian Rosé

$20.00
Adami Prosecco

Adami Prosecco

$23.00
Graci Etna Rosato 2020

Graci Etna Rosato 2020

$21.00

Biscaye Baie Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$20.00

La Cappuccina Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$27.00Out of stock

La Cappuccina Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$27.00

Ott Grüner Veltliner 2021

$23.00
Josef Rosch Riesling 2020

Josef Rosch Riesling 2020

$20.00
Alois Lageder Chardonnay 2020

Alois Lageder Chardonnay 2020

$20.00Out of stock

Kumeu Chardonnay 2020

$20.00
Routestock Chardonnay 2020

Routestock Chardonnay 2020

$22.00
Valravn Chardonnay 2020

Valravn Chardonnay 2020

$28.00
Compton Pinot Noir NV

Compton Pinot Noir NV

$25.00
Ken Wright Pinot Noir 2021

Ken Wright Pinot Noir 2021

$30.00

Giacomo Fenocchio Barbera d'Alba 2020

$20.00Out of stock

Cascina Val del Prete Barbera d'Alba 2020

$20.00Out of stock

Cascina Val del Prete Barbera d'Alba 2021

$20.00
Querceto di Castellina Chianti Classico 2019

Querceto di Castellina Chianti Classico 2019

$21.00Out of stock
San Vicenti Chianti Classico 2019

San Vicenti Chianti Classico 2019

$21.00
Seghesio Zinfandel 2021

Seghesio Zinfandel 2021

$22.00
Tenuta Sette Cieli Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Tenuta Sette Cieli Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$25.00

STARTERS

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

orange zest

Warm Rosemary Focaccia

$8.00

Bowl Ribollita Soup

$9.00

fall vegetables, beans, kale, parmesan, focaccia, olive oil. not vegetarian

Burrata and Pizzetta

$15.00

tomato pizzetta, kale and almond pesto

Arancini

$16.00

grana padano risotto, bolognese ragu

Meatballs

Meatballs

$16.00

three pork meatballs, red sauce, grana padano, garlic toast

SALADS

Field Greens Salad

Field Greens Salad

$12.00

radish, mint, citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

grana padano, croutons

Chopped Salami Salad

Chopped Salami Salad

$16.00

escarole, pepperoncini, breadcrumbs, ricotta, olives, tomato vinaigrette

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

$16.00

bacon, hard-cooked egg, caramelized onion, croutons, red wine vinaigrette

Piadina

Piadina

$4.00

garlic paste, grana padano, lightly baked

Gluten-Free Young Field Greens Salad

Gluten-Free Young Field Greens Salad

$12.00

radish, mint, citrus vinaigrette

Gluten-Free Caesar Salad

$15.00

grana padano

Gluten-Free Chopped Salami

$16.00

Gluten-Free Brussels Sprouts Salad

$16.00

bacon, hard-cooked egg, caramelized onion, red wine vinaigrette

Small Gluten-Free Chopped Salami

Gluten-Free Piadina

$9.00

garlic paste, grana padano, lightly baked.

BIG PLATES

Garganelli Bolognese

$25.00

bolognese ragu, grana padano

Fried Chicken

$27.00

creamy polenta, roasted broccoli di ciccio, spicy honey

Spaghettini

Spaghettini

$17.00

tomato conserva, garlic, basil ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00

Potato and Ricotta Gnocchi

Potato and Ricotta Gnocchi

$18.00

pesto and sun-dried tomato cream

Gluten Free Spaghettini

$17.00

Tomato conserva, garlic, basil ADD roasted chicken or fennel sausage $5.00

PIZZA

Spinach Calzone

$18.00

red onion, ricotta, castelvetrano olives

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Sausage Mushroom Pizza

Sausage Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

portobello mushrooms, roasted onions

Pear and Pancetta Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella, red onion, fried rosemary

Kale Pesto Pizza

$19.00

mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted squash

Heirloom Potato Pizza

Heirloom Potato Pizza

$20.00

caramelized onion, chives, white truffle oil

Create Own Pizza

Create Own Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. Add your choice of additional toppings.

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, extra-virgin olive oil A Neapolitan classic. This pizza has NO cheese.

Gluten-Free Margherita Pizza

Gluten-Free Margherita Pizza

$24.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Gluten-Free Sausage Mushroom Pizza

Gluten-Free Sausage Mushroom Pizza

$28.00

portobello mushroom, roasted red onion

Gluten-Free Pear and Pancetta

$27.00

mozzarella, red onion, fried rosemary

Gluten-Free Kale Pesto

$24.00

mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted butternut squash

Gluten-Free Potato Pizza

Gluten-Free Potato Pizza

$25.00

caramelized onions, chives, white truffle oil

Gluten-Free Create Own Pizza

Gluten-Free Create Own Pizza

$21.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella. Add your choice of additional toppings.

Gluten-Free Marinara Pizza

Gluten-Free Marinara Pizza

$21.00

tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil. A Neapolitan classic. No cheese.

Gluten-Free Shell

Gluten-Free Shell

$11.00

unbaked gluten-free crust for you to make a pizza at home

DESSERT

Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00

1/2 pound chocolate chip cookie, from our big sister restaurant Spruce in San Francisco

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

espresso whipped cream, orange zest

Essentials

Pizza Dough

Pizza Dough

$6.00

our pizza dough ready for you to bake pizza at home with your own toppings

Gluten-Free Shell

Gluten-Free Shell

$10.00

unbaked gluten-free crust for you to make a pizza at home

Caesar Dressing, 8oz

Caesar Dressing, 8oz

$6.00
Fresh Ricotta Cheese, 8oz

Fresh Ricotta Cheese, 8oz

$5.00

Pizza Kits

"Make at Home" Margherita

"Make at Home" Margherita

$14.00

dough ball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil to make your own pizza at home!

"Make at Home" Pepperoni

"Make at Home" Pepperoni

$15.00

dough ball, tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni

"Make at Home" Cheese

"Make at Home" Cheese

$12.00

dough ball, tomato sauce, cheese Select your own toppings and make it at home!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.

Website

Location

3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Antica image
Pizza Antica image
Pizza Antica image

Similar restaurants in your area

Patxi's Pizza - Lafayette
orange star3.7 • 846
3577 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Slice House - Walnut Creek
orange star4.0 • 1,276
1500 Mt Diablo Walnut Creek, CA 94596
View restaurantnext
Manakish
orange starNo Reviews
2905 N. Main st. Walnut Creek, CA 94597
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Pleasant Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,700
140 Crescent Dr Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurantnext
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Pleasant Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1660 Contra Costa Blvd. Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurantnext
DeVino's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2221 Morello Ave Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Roam Artisan Burgers - Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 8,161
23 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Batch & Brine - Lafayette, CA
orange star4.6 • 5,414
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
SWAD INDIAN CUISINE TAKEOUT
orange star4.7 • 4,704
960 Moraga Rd #1 Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Social Bird
orange star5.0 • 4,190
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000155 - Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 998
3518 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston