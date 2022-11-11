Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Antica, Santana Row

8,620 Reviews

$$

334 Santana Row

Ste 1065

San Jose, CA 95128

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Caesar Salad
Create Own Pizza

Bottled Cocktails

Cosmo Italiano

$14.00+

Vodka, Aperol, Cranberry, Citrus. Put it in the fridge, let it chill. Pour into your favorite cocktail glass.

Greyhound's Tooth

$14.00+

Vodka, Benedictine, Citrus. Pour over ice for a great glass on the rocks or chill in the fridge and serve it up neat!

Manhattan

$14.00+

Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters. Pour over ice for a great glass on the rocks or chill in the fridge and serve it up neat!

Maple Stone Sour

$14.00+

Bourbon, Citrus, Maple Syrup. Pour over ice for a great glass on the rocks or chill in the fridge and serve it up neat!

Negroni

$14.00+

Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth. Pour over ice for a great glass on the rocks or chill in the fridge and serve it up neat!

50% Off Wine To-Go

Drusian Rosé

Drusian Rosé

$20.00
Adami Prosecco

Adami Prosecco

$23.00
Graci Etna Rosato 2020

Graci Etna Rosato 2020

$21.00

Biscaye Baie Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$20.00

La Cappuccina Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$27.00

Marchesi di Gresi Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$27.00Out of stock

Ott Grüner Veltliner 2021

$23.00
Josef Rosch Riesling 2020

Josef Rosch Riesling 2020

$20.00
Alois Lageder Chardonnay 2020

Alois Lageder Chardonnay 2020

$20.00Out of stock
Routestock Chardonnay 2020

Routestock Chardonnay 2020

$22.00
Valravn Chardonnay 2020

Valravn Chardonnay 2020

$28.00
Compton Pinot Noir NV

Compton Pinot Noir NV

$25.00
Ken Wright Pinot Noir 2021

Ken Wright Pinot Noir 2021

$30.00

Giacomo Fenocchio Barbera d'Alba 2020

$20.00Out of stock

Cascina Val del Prete Barbera d'Alba 2020

$20.00
Querceto di Castellina Chianti Classico 2019

Querceto di Castellina Chianti Classico 2019

$21.00Out of stock
Seghesio Zinfandel 2021

Seghesio Zinfandel 2021

$22.00
Tenuta Sette Cieli Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Tenuta Sette Cieli Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$25.00

San Vincente Chianti Classico 2017

$21.00

STARTERS

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

orange zest

Warm Rosemary Focaccia

$8.00

Bowl Ribollita Soup

$9.00

fall vegetables, beans, kale, parmesan, focaccia, olive oil. not vegetarian

Burrata and Pizzetta

$15.00

tomato pizzetta, kale and almond pesto

Arancini

$16.00

grana padano risotto, bolognese ragu

Meatballs

Meatballs

$16.00

three pork meatballs, red sauce, grana padano, garlic toast

SALADS

Field Greens Salad

Field Greens Salad

$12.00

radish, mint, citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

grana padano, croutons

Chopped Salami Salad

Chopped Salami Salad

$16.00

escarole, pepperoncini, breadcrumbs, ricotta, olives, tomato vinaigrette

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

$16.00

bacon, hard-cooked egg, caramelized onion, croutons, red wine vinaigrette

Piadina

Piadina

$4.00

garlic paste, grana padano, lightly baked

Gluten-Free Young Field Greens Salad

Gluten-Free Young Field Greens Salad

$12.00

radish, mint, citrus vinaigrette

Gluten-Free Caesar Salad

$15.00

grana padano

Gluten-Free Chopped Salami

$16.00

Gluten-Free Brussels Sprouts Salad

$16.00

bacon, hard-cooked egg, caramelized onion, red wine vinaigrette

Small Gluten-Free Chopped Salami

Gluten-Free Piadina

$9.00

garlic paste, grana padano, lightly baked.

BIG PLATES

Garganelli Bolognese

$25.00

bolognese ragu, grana padano

Fried Chicken

$27.00

creamy polenta, roasted broccoli di ciccio, spicy honey

Spaghettini

Spaghettini

$17.00

tomato conserva, garlic, basil ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00

Potato and Ricotta Gnocchi

Potato and Ricotta Gnocchi

$18.00

pesto and sun-dried tomato cream

Gluten Free Spaghettini

$17.00

Tomato conserva, garlic, basil ADD roasted chicken or fennel sausage $5.00

PIZZA

Spinach Calzone

$18.00

red onion, ricotta, castelvetrano olives

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Sausage Mushroom Pizza

Sausage Mushroom Pizza

$23.00

portobello mushrooms, roasted onions

Pear and Pancetta Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella, red onion, fried rosemary

Kale Pesto Pizza

$19.00

mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted squash

Heirloom Potato Pizza

Heirloom Potato Pizza

$20.00

caramelized onion, chives, white truffle oil

Create Own Pizza

Create Own Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. Add your choice of additional toppings.

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, extra-virgin olive oil A Neapolitan classic. This pizza has NO cheese.

Gluten-Free Margherita Pizza

Gluten-Free Margherita Pizza

$24.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Gluten-Free Sausage Mushroom Pizza

Gluten-Free Sausage Mushroom Pizza

$28.00

portobello mushroom, roasted red onion

Gluten-Free Pear and Pancetta

$27.00

mozzarella, red onion, fried rosemary

Gluten-Free Kale Pesto

$24.00

mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted butternut squash

Gluten-Free Potato Pizza

Gluten-Free Potato Pizza

$25.00

caramelized onions, chives, white truffle oil

Gluten-Free Create Own Pizza

Gluten-Free Create Own Pizza

$21.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella. Add your choice of additional toppings.

Gluten-Free Marinara Pizza

Gluten-Free Marinara Pizza

$21.00

tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil. A Neapolitan classic. No cheese.

Gluten-Free Shell

Gluten-Free Shell

$11.00

unbaked gluten-free crust for you to make a pizza at home

DESSERT

Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00

1/2 pound chocolate chip cookie, from our big sister restaurant Spruce in San Francisco

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

espresso whipped cream, orange zest

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

guittard chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato

Essentials

Pizza Dough

Pizza Dough

$6.00

our pizza dough ready for you to bake pizza at home with your own toppings

Gluten-Free Shell

Gluten-Free Shell

$10.00

unbaked gluten-free crust for you to make a pizza at home

Caesar Dressing, 8oz

Caesar Dressing, 8oz

$6.00
Fresh Ricotta Cheese, 8oz

Fresh Ricotta Cheese, 8oz

$5.00

Pizza Kits

"Make at Home" Margherita

"Make at Home" Margherita

$14.00

dough ball, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil to make your own pizza at home!

"Make at Home" Pepperoni

"Make at Home" Pepperoni

$15.00

dough ball, tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni

"Make at Home" Cheese

"Make at Home" Cheese

$12.00

dough ball, tomato sauce, cheese Select your own toppings and make it at home!

