KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders 3 pc
$7.99

Fried Chicken Tenders. Comes with Home Style Chips

Appetizers

Onion Tanglers
$6.99

Fried Onion Ring Tanglers

House Chips
$3.99
Fried Ravioli
$6.99+

Fried Raviolis with Crawfish Sauce.

Fried Cheese Sticks
$6.99+

Fried Cheese Sticks with side of marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$8.99

Spinach and Artichoke Dip with chips.

Wings Appetizer
$6.99+
Sampler Platter
$12.99
Fried Ravioli with Crawfish Julie
$9.99+

Soups

French Onion Soup with fried Onion tanglers
$6.99

Amore Salads

Romaine tossed in a special house dressing served with croutons.
Amore Garden Salad
$10.99

Romaine, Purple Onions, Mushrooms, tomato, cucumber, eggs

Caprice Salad
$10.99

Freshly sliced Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle, Olive Oil Drizzle, Fresh Basil

Amore Side Salad
$4.99

Romaine , tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad
$10.99

Romaine, Asiago-Parm, Croutons, Lightly salted and mixed with House Caesar Dressing

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders
$7.99+

Served with Home-style chips.

Amore Pastas

Pasta Primavera (not bread bowl)
$12.99
Spaghetti
$7.99+
Pasta Carbonara ( not bread bowl)
$12.99

Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, Bacon and Garlic Bread

Cajun Shrimp Pasta ( not bread bowl)
$13.99

Penne Pasta, Shrimp, Alfredo, Tasso, Red Onion, Green Onion, and Garlic Bread

Chicken & Pesto (not bread bowl)
$12.99

Amore Pasta Bread Bowls

Pasta Bread Bowls
Pasta Carbonara Bread Bowl
$11.99

Chicken, Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Bacon

Pasta Primavera Bread Bowl
$11.99

Spinach, Alfredo Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato

Pasta Cajun Shrimp Bread Bowl
$12.99

Shrimp, Alfredo Sauce, Tasso, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green Onion

Pasta Mac-N-Cheese Bread Bowl
$11.99

Cheddar Cheese Macaroni, Tasso, Bacon, Gouda

Pasta Chicken & Pesto Alfredo Bread Bowl
$11.99

Sun-dried Tomato, Alfredo Sauce, Pesto, Chicken, Roasted Garlic

Muffaletta

Muffaletta Bread, Olive Mix, Salami, Ham, Soppresatta, Provolone. Served with Chips.
Whole Muffaletta
$12.99

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Pizza. Start with a Cheese base and add ingredients to suit your taste.
10" Build Your Own Amore
$10.99
The 14" Build Your Own
$15.99

Build Your Own Pizza.

Chef-Inspired 10" Pizzas

Choose from one of our Chef-inspired Creations.
10" The Artista
$15.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives

10" The BBQ Chicken
$13.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle

10" The Boucherie
$15.99

American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend. Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Dust

10" The Cajun Macque Choux
$15.99

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, Tomato

10" The Cajun Seafood Deluxe
$17.99

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions, Green Onions

10" The Caribbean Chicken Amore
$15.99

Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mango, Caribbean Seasoning Finishes: Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime Juice

10" The Classic Cajun
$15.99

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage

10" The Classic Veggie
$13.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato

10" The Fig-N-Awesome
$15.99

Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup

10" Five Cheese
$13.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar

10" The Margherita
$13.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil

10" The Mediterranean Veggie
$13.99

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives

10" The Oolala
$15.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onions, Jalapenos, Shrimp

10" The Philly Steak
$15.99

American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms

10 The Squealin Mac-N-Cheese
$15.99

American Cheese, Provolone, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso Finishes: Steen's Syrup

10" The Seafood Sauce Piquante
$18.99
10" The Swamp Daddy
$19.99

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion

Order of Cheesy Bread
$6.55
Order of Bread Sticks
$5.55

Chef-Inspired 14" Pizzas

Choose from one of our Chef-inspired Creations.
The 14" Five Cheese
$21.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar

The 14" Artista
$26.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives

The 14" BBQ Chicken
$21.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle

The 14" Boucherie
$26.99

American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend. Finishes: Steen's Syrup

The 14" Cajun Macque Choux
$21.99

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, Tomato

The 14" Cajun Seafood Deluxe
$31.99

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions, Green Onions

The 14" Caribbean Chicken
$26.99

Olive Oil, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Tomato, Finishes: Caribbean Seasoning, Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime Juice

The 14" Classic Cajun
$26.99

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage

The 14" Classic Veggie
$21.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato

The 14" Fig-N-Awesome
$26.99

Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup

The 14" Margherita
$21.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil

The 14" Mediterranean Veggie
$21.99

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives

The 14" Oolala
$26.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onions, Jalapenos, Shrimp

The 14" Philly Steak
$26.99

American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms

The 14" Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese
$26.99

American Cheese, Provolone, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso Finishes: Steen's Syrup

The 14" Seafood Sauce Piquante
$32.99
The 14" Swamp Daddy
$33.99

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion

Amore Calzones

The Boudin Calzone
$11.99

American Cheese, Boudin, Tasso, White Onion, Green Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Zesty Blend applied

The Deluxe Calzone
$11.99

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onions, Green Bell Pepper

The Mac-N-Cheese Calzone
$11.99

American Cheese, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso, Provolone Cheese

The Spinach & Chicken Calzone
$11.99

American Cheese, Feta, Chicken, Spinach, Provolone Cheese, Zesty Blend applied.

Amore Desserts

Blueberry Cheesecake
$6.99
Chocolate Brownie Carmel Cheesecake
$6.99
Cannoli w-Lemon Curd
$8.99

Cannoli with Lemon Curd and chocolate drizzle.

Amore Signature Beignets
$7.99

Beignets with Mascerpone Dollups and Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle

Turtle Molten Lava Cake
$6.99

Soft Drinks, Tea, Coffee

Kids
$2.19+
Shirley Temple
$2.99
Bottled Coke\Coke zero
$3.99
Red Bull Sgr Free
$3.19
Red Bull Orginal
$3.19

Dipping Sauces & Dressings

Ranch
$0.75
Jalapeno Ranch
$0.75
Marinara
$0.75
Garlic Butter
$0.75
Hot Honey
$1.50
signature sauce
$0.75
House Caeser
$0.75
Spicy Red sauce
$0.75