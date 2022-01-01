Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Pizza Artista

review star

No reviews yet

219 G-1 Saint Nazaire Road

Broussard, LA 70518

Popular Items

Click Here to Create Your Own
Kids Pizza
Artista

$1 Brian Rozas Donation

$1.00

14" Signature Pizzas Online

Large Create Your Own

Large Create Your Own

$19.49

Create Your Own Pizza with up to eight traditional toppings including cheese.

Large Artista

Large Artista

$21.45

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$21.85

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle

Large Boucherie

Large Boucherie

$27.59

American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend. Finishes: Steen's Syrup

Large Cajun I YAM

Large Cajun I YAM

$21.99

Yams, Boudin, Marshmallows, American Cheese, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Steen's Syrup and more.

Large Cajun Macque Choux

Large Cajun Macque Choux

$22.99

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, Tomato

Large Cajun Seafood Deluxe

Large Cajun Seafood Deluxe

$29.89

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions, Green Onions

Large Caribbean Chicken

Large Caribbean Chicken

$21.85

Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mango, Caribbean Seasoning Finishes: Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime

Large Classic Cajun

Large Classic Cajun

$27.49

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage

Large Classic Veggie

Large Classic Veggie

$21.85

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato

Large Figgin Awesome

Large Figgin Awesome

$28.75

Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup

Large Five Cheese

Large Five Cheese

$21.85

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$18.39

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil

Large Mediterranean Veggie

Large Mediterranean Veggie

$21.85

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives

Large Oolala

Large Oolala

$22.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onions, Jalapenos, Shrimp

Large Philly Cheese Steak

Large Philly Cheese Steak

$22.99

American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms

Large Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese

Large Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese

$28.75

American cheese, Mac N Cheese, gouda cheese, bacon crumbles, shredded tasso, topped with provolone cheese Finishes: Steens Syrup

Large Swamp Daddy

Large Swamp Daddy

$37.95

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion

Large Traditionalist

Large Traditionalist

$13.49

14" Traditional Single Topping Pizza

10 " Create Your Own Pizza Online

Create Your Own Pizza with up to eight traditional toppings including cheese.

Click Here to Create Your Own

$12.09

10" Signature Pizzas Online

Create Your Own or Choose from one of our Signature Pizzas!
Artista

Artista

$12.09

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.09

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle

Boucherie

Boucherie

$16.09

American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend. Finishes: Steen's Syrup

Bread Stix

$5.75
Cajun I YAM

Cajun I YAM

$11.99

Yams, Boudin, Marshmallows, American Cheese, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Steen's Syrup and more.

Cajun Macque Choux

Cajun Macque Choux

$13.79

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Tasso, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Whole Roasted Garlic, Roasted Corn, Tomato

Cajun Seafood Dlx

Cajun Seafood Dlx

$18.39

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Onions, Green Onions

Caribbean Chicken

Caribbean Chicken

$13.79

Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mango, Caribbean Seasoning Finishes: Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime

Caribbean Steak

Caribbean Steak

$13.79

Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Feta, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Red Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mango, Caribbean Seasoning Finishes: Cilantro, Balsamic Glaze, Lime

Cheesy Bread

$6.89
Classic Cajun

Classic Cajun

$16.09

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage

Classic Veggie

Classic Veggie

$12.09

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Sliced Tomato

Fig-N-Awesome

Fig-N-Awesome

$17.25

Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup

Five Cheese

Five Cheese

$12.09

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$7.49

Choose any one, traditional topping! Extra, Deluxe and Premium toppings cost extra.

Margherita

Margherita

$11.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil

Mediterranean Veggie

Mediterranean Veggie

$12.09

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Yellow Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives

Oolala

Oolala

$13.79

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Beef, Yellow Onions, Jalapenos, Shrimp

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$13.79

American Cheese, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Yellow Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms

Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese

Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese

$17.25

American cheese, Mac N Cheese, gouda cheese, bacon crumbles, shredded tasso, topped with provolone cheese Finishes: Steens Syrup

Swamp Daddy

Swamp Daddy

$20.69

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Gouda, Crab, Shrimp, Crawfish, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Purple Onion

Traditionalist

Traditionalist

$10.35

Your Choice of Sauce, Any one Traditional Single Topping. Extra, Deluxe and Premium Toppings cost extra.

Pasta Bread Bowls

Create Your Own Pasta Bread Bowl

$11.49
Cajun Shrimp Pasta Bowl

Cajun Shrimp Pasta Bowl

$11.49

Alfredo, Shrimp, Tasso, Red Onion, Mushroom, Green Onion

Carbonara Pasta Bowl

Carbonara Pasta Bowl

$11.49

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, Bacon

Mac-N-Cheese Pasta Bowl

Mac-N-Cheese Pasta Bowl

$11.49

Mac-N-Cheese, tasso, bacon, Gouda

Marinara Pasta Bowl

Marinara Pasta Bowl

$11.49

Marinara, Meatball, Mozzarella

Pesto Chicken Alfredo

Pesto Chicken Alfredo

$11.49

Alfredo Sauce, Sundried Tomato, Pesto, Chicken, Roasted Garlic

Primavera Pasta Bowl

Primavera Pasta Bowl

$11.49

Alfredo Sauce, Spinach, Onion, Mushroom, Fresh Tomato

Calzones Online

Boudin Calzone

$11.49

American Cheese, Boudin, Tasso, Green onion, Yellow onion, Ghost pepper cheese, and Pepper Jelly. Served with a side of Steens Cane Syrup

Deluxe Calzone

$11.49

American cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Bellpepper, Mushroom, Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$11.49

American cheese, Parm/Asiago Blend, Ghost pepper Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Pickled Jalapeno. Served with a side of Buffalo Blue Cheese

Mac n Cheese Calzone

$11.49

American Cheese, Mac N Cheese, Bacon, Tasso, Provolone cheese, Pepper jelly. Served with a side of Steens Cane Syrup

Spinach & Chicken Calzone

$11.49

American cheese, Minced Garlic, Feta cheese, Spinach, Chicken, Mushroom, Sautee' onions, Roasted red peppers, Provolone cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.49

Salads Online

Our Signature Salads are created using the freshest ingredients possible.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.49

Romaine, Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.49

Romaine, Chicken, Corn, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Southwest Chips, Lime Wedge, Jalapeno Ranch

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.49

Romaine, Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce, Ranch

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.49

Romaine, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Egg, Dressing of Choice

Side Salad

$4.59

Romaine lettuce, diced purple onion, and sliced tomato

Desserts Online

Blond or Dark Brownie, Praline, or Rice Crispie Treat - the choice is yours.

Blond Brownie

$3.45

Dark Brownie

$3.45

Praline

$3.25

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.45

Cookie

$3.21

Drinks Online

Specify drink type in the special request section when ordering drinks.

Bottled Water

$2.09

12 oz Soft Drinks

$2.19

Specify: Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Barques Rootbeer, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Mountain Berry Blast, Power Ade, Hi-C Fruit Punch.

20 oz Bottled Soft Drinks

$2.99

21 oz Soft Drinks

$2.99

Specify: Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Barques Rootbeer, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Mountain Berry Blast, Power Ade, Hi-C Fruit Punch.

32 oz Soft Drinks

$3.45Out of stock

Specify: Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Barques Rootbeer, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Mountain Berry Blast, Power Ade, Hi-C Fruit Punch.

Smart Water

$2.99

Gallon Drinks

$5.75

Dipping Sauces

Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Wings

5 pc wing

$9.19

10 pc wing

$17.25

15 pc wing

$22.99

20 pc wing

$29.89
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Pizza Artista Broussard is Independently Owned and Operated by Troy Doiron. We offer non-traditional ingredients such as these Louisiana Cajun favorites -- andouille, tasso, smoked cajun sausage, boudin, Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish, crab, and more! There are literally thousands of combinations! Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traditional and chef-inspired flavors that are mouth-watering. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

219 G-1 Saint Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA 70518

