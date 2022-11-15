Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Chicken

Pizza Artista - Greenville

review star

No reviews yet

27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160

Greenville, SC 29607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Click Here to Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Pizza
Traditionalist Pizza
Artista Pizza

Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Pizza online

Your 10" create-your-own masterpiece includes your choice of dough, sauce and cheese and up to 7 traditional toppings. Plus, you can choose a garnish or drizzle to finish it. Extra, deluxe or premium toppings will be an additional charge.
Click Here to Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Pizza

Click Here to Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Pizza

$9.75

Your 10" masterpiece includes your choice of dough, sauce and cheese and up to 7 traditional toppings. Plus, you can choose a garnish or drizzle to finish it. Extra, deluxe or premium toppings will be an additional charge.

Signature Pizzas Online

Choose from one of our chef-inspired signature pizzas featuring made-from-scratch dough, fresh ingredients and baked to perfection in our stone hearth oven.
Traditionalist Pizza

Traditionalist Pizza

$7.95

Your choice of dough, sauce and any one traditional single topping on this 10" pizza. Extra, deluxe and premium toppings will be an additional charge.

Artista Pizza

Artista Pizza

$9.75

Our famous Artista pizza features red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef, ham, yellow onions, mushrooms, green bell pepper, and black olives.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.75

This sweet yet savory classic features a BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, purple onion, cilantro and finished with a BBQ drizzle.

Classic Cajun Pizza

Classic Cajun Pizza

$12.95

Calling all meat lovers! Spicy red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, beef, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and smoked Cajun sausage. Deliciousness!

Classic Veggie Pizza

Classic Veggie Pizza

$9.75

A veggie lover's dream! Traditional red sauce, mozzarella cheese, yellow onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers, black olives, and sliced tomatoes.

Five Cheese Pizza

Five Cheese Pizza

$9.75

A simple & classic favorite! Traditional red sauce topped with a blend of mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, feta and cheddar cheeses.

Boucherie Pizza

Boucherie Pizza

$12.95

Laissez les bon temps rouler! This must-try spicy Cajun specialty features American cheese, Boudin sausage, smoked Cajun sausage, yellow onions, green onions, and a ghost pepper-mozzarella blend.

Fig-N-Awesome Pizza

Fig-N-Awesome Pizza

$12.95

Nothing prepares you for the flavor of this unique, chef-inspired pizza that features Brie cheese, provolone cheese, figs, crispy bacon, Tasso ham, Steen's Syrup and more! This is a must-try combo and could just be your new favorite pizza!

Swamp Daddy Pizza

Swamp Daddy Pizza

$15.95

Loaded with Cajun meats, crawfish, crab, and shrimp, this pizza is sure to please! Another fantastic option for those looking for a "Taste of Louisiana."

Caribbean Chicken Mango Pizza

Caribbean Chicken Mango Pizza

$12.95

A tropical adventure that features grilled chicken, feta and mozzarella cheeses, pineapple, mango, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, and fresh lime. The flavors come together in a palate explosion that is like none other.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$9.75

A Neopolitan pizza made with a red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, whole roasted garlic and basil. Delightful!

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Bird Dog

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Calzones

Our oven-baked pizza turnover stuffed with fresh ingredients and baked to perfection. Served with a dipping sauce.
Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Calzone

Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Calzone

$9.99

Choose up to seven traditional toppings (eight with cheese!) to create-your-own calzone masterpiece! Extra, deluxe or supreme topping will be an additional charge.

Deluxe Calzone

Deluxe Calzone

$9.99

Features white American cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green bell peppers, sliced mushrooms.

Spinach | Chicken Calzone

Spinach | Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Features a blend of provolone, feta, and white American cheeses, minced garlic, spinach, grilled chicken, sliced mushrooms, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Features a blend Parmesan-Asiago, ghost pepper and white American cheeses, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, pickled jalapeños and served with a side of wing sauce and bleu cheese dressings.

Mac N Cheese Calzone

Mac N Cheese Calzone

$9.99

A must try! This one-of-a-kind calzone features macaroni, American & provolone cheeses, crispy bacon, Tasso, pepper jelly and served with a side of cane syrup.

Salads

Our Signature Salads are created using the freshest ingredients possible.
Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Salad

Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Salad

$9.99

Choose crisp romaine or fresh spinach (or a combination of both) and up to eight traditional toppings plus your choice of drizzle and dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, ham, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs served with dressing of your choice.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and purple onion served with your choice of dressing.

Kids Pizza

8" pizza with your choice of one topping. For ages 10 & under.
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$5.99

8" pizza with your choice of one topping. Served with a cookie. For ages 10 & under.

Desserts

Blond brownie, dark brownie or chewy marshmallow "Rice Krispy" treat - the choice is yours!
Blond Brownie

Blond Brownie

$2.99
Dark Brownie

Dark Brownie

$2.99
Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.49

Drinks

Specify drink type in the special request section when ordering drinks.

BOTTLED WATER

$1.49

20 OZ BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS

$2.39

21 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.59

32 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

Alcoholic Beverages

Mia Sparkling Moscato

$6.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00

Merf Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Menage A Trois Red Blend

$6.00

Coppola Pinot Noir

$7.00

Peroni

$3.50

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traditional and chef-inspired flavors that are delicious and will make you wanting more. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

Location

27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Artista - Greenville image
Pizza Artista - Greenville image
Pizza Artista - Greenville image
Pizza Artista - Greenville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
orange star4.3 • 627
3598 Pelham Road Greenville, SC 29615
View restaurantnext
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade
orange starNo Reviews
441 The Parkway Greer, SC 29650
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Simpsonville
orange starNo Reviews
117 SE Main Street Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Humble Pie Pizza Co - 109 W. Trade St. Ste C.
orange starNo Reviews
109 W. Trade St. Ste C. Simpsonville, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Travelers Rest
orange star4.3 • 452
35 S Main St Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston