Pizza Artista

1,838 Reviews

$

5409 Johnston Street

Lafayette, LA 70503

Large for 10"

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Pizza Artista is a Louisiana-based company, born out of a passion to provide world-class food and hospitality. With a focus on delighting the Guest with our fast and friendly service, we are committed to giving every guest the personal service they deserve while serving up some of the best traditional and cajun-inspired pizzas. If traditional ingredients aren't enough, we also have available non-traditional ingredients such as these Louisiana Cajun favorites -- andouille, tasso, smoked cajun sausage, boudin, shrimp, crawfish, crab, and more! There are literally thousands of combinations! Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traiditonal and chef-inspired flavors that are mouth-watering. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

