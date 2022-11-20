Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Pizza Artista 420A W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles

775 Reviews

$

420 A West Prein Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.19+

Bottled Water

$1.59
Peace Tea

Peace Tea

$2.49

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Reign

$3.29

Monster

$3.29

Aguas Frescas

$2.39

2-Liter Soft Drink

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Artista is a Louisiana-based company, born out of a passion to provide world-class food and hospitality. With a focus on delighting the Guest with our fast and friendly service, we are committed to giving every guest the personal service they deserve while serving up some of the best traditional and cajun-inspired pizzas. If traditional ingredients aren't enough, we also have available non-traditional ingredients such as these Louisiana Cajun favorites -- andouille, tasso, smoked cajun sausage, boudin, Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish, crab, and more! There are literally thousands of combinations! Pizza Artista's unique Signature Pizza offerings combine traiditonal and chef-inspired flavors that are mouth-watering. We take pride in serving fresh ingredients daily. We believe that freshness begins with making our traditional and whole wheat dough from scratch every day. We also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

Website

Location

420 A West Prein Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Pizza Artista image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crust Pizza Co. - Lake Charles
orange starNo Reviews
3479 Nelson Road Lake Charles, LA 70605
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Lake Charles L
orange star4.0 • 6
4740 Nelson Rd. Lake Charles, LA 70605
View restaurantnext
Rotolo's Pizzeria - Lake Charles
orange starNo Reviews
4201 Nelson Rd Lake Charles, LA 70605
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Charles

Salata - F - 102 - Lake Charles
orange star4.6 • 678
3411 Nelson Rd Lake Charles, LA 70605
View restaurantnext
Maplewood Burgers Lake Charles - Lake Charles
orange star4.5 • 462
4453 NELSON RD LAKE CHARLES, LA 70605
View restaurantnext
Stellar Beans
orange star4.7 • 357
319 Broad St Lake Charles, LA 70601
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Lake Charles
orange star4.6 • 353
4503 Nelson Rd Lake Charles, LA 70605
View restaurantnext
Linda's Lounge - Lake Charles, LA 70605
orange star4.2 • 197
4338 Lake Charles St Lake Charles, LA 70605
View restaurantnext
Paul's Rib Shack
orange star4.4 • 38
4800 Nelson Rd Lake Charles, LA 70605
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Charles
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston