Pizza

Pizza at the Cove

258 Reviews

$

661 Dollywood Ln

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese Pizza
Meat Lovers

Wings

5 Bone In Wings

$8.99

10 Bone In Wings

$14.99

20 Bone In Wings

$27.99

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

20 Boneless Wings

$21.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

Pepperoni

$7.99+

Hawaiian

$7.99+

Supreme

$8.99+

Veggie

$8.99+

BBQ Chicken

$8.99+

Meat Lovers

$8.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99+

Mountain Man

$9.99+

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99+

Additional Offerings and Extra's

Cheese Bread

$10.99

4pc Chicken Tender

$6.99

Add a Tender

$1.75

Fries

$2.99

Ranch

$0.50

Kids Menu

Mini Corn Dogs (5), Fries, Drink

$6.99

Mac 'n Cheese Bites (6), Fries, Drink

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (2), Fries, and Drink (SM)

$6.99

Cheese Pizza (7") and Drink

$6.99

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks (6)

$7.99

Fried Pickle Spears (6)

$7.99

Corn Nuggets (20)

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers (8)

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs (15)

$7.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.99

Pick 2 Plate

$12.99

Bottled Drinks

Dasani water bottle

$1.59Out of stock

Diet Mt. Dew (2 Liter)

$2.99

Diet Pepsi(2 Liter)

$2.99

Mt Dew (2 Liter)

$2.99Out of stock

Orange Crush (2 Liter)

$2.99Out of stock

Pepsi (2 Liter)

$2.99

Sierra Mist (2 Liter)

$2.99

N/A Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Diet Mt Dew

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Mt Dew

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Water

Dr Pepper

$1.99
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Try the best pizza Pigeon Forge has to offer! Pizza, wings, desserts and much more! Order online or give us a call today (865) 366-3064.

