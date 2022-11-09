Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Bar - Laguna Beach

777 Reviews

$$

397 S Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Personal

PER 3Mushroom

$13.00

PER BBQ Chicken

$14.00

PER BYO Pizza

$16.00

PER California

$14.00

PER Chicken Artichoke

$14.00

PER Classic Cheese

$11.00

PER Hawaiian

$13.00

PER Italiano

$14.00

PER Margherita

$13.00

PER Pepperoni

$12.00

PER Pietro’s Sausage Lovers

$11.00

PER Sicilian Meat Lovers

$15.00

PER Surf Side Special

$13.00

PER The Greek

$13.00

PER Veggie Delight

$13.00

Medium

Med Classic Cheese

$19.00

Med Pepperoni

$20.00

Med Margherita

$22.00

Med Hawaiian

$22.00

Med 3Mushroom

$22.00

Med Greek

$22.00

Med Veggie Delight

$22.00

Med California

$23.00

Med Italiano

$23.00

Med BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Med Chicken Artichoke

$23.00

Med Chicken Bacon White

$23.00

Med Sicilian Meat Lovers

$24.00

Med Vegas Strong Supreme

$24.00

Med BYO Pizza

$26.00

Med Turf Side Special

$22.00

Med Pietro’s Sausage Lovers

$18.00

XL

XL Classic Cheese

$22.00

XL Pepperoni

$24.00

XL Margherita

$26.00

XL Hawaiian

$26.00

XL 3Mushroom

$26.00

XL The Greek

$26.00

XL Veggie Delight

$26.00

XL California

$28.00

XL Italiano

$27.00

XL BBQ Chicken

$28.00

XL Chicken Artichoke

$28.00

XL Sicilian Meat Lovers

$29.00

XL Vegas Strong Supreme

$29.00

XL BYO Pizza

$31.00

XL Turf Side Special

$27.00

XL Pietro’s Sausage Lovers

$20.00

Gluten Free

GF Classic Cheese

$17.00

GF Pepperoni

$18.00

GF Margherita

$20.00

GF Hawaiian

$20.00

GF 3 Mushroom

$20.00

GF The Greek

$20.00

GF Veggie Delight

$20.00

GF California

$21.00

GF Italiano

$21.00

GF BBQ Chicken

$21.00

GF Chicken Artichoke

$21.00

GF Chicken Bacon White

$21.00

GF Sicilian Meat Lovers

$22.00

GF Vegas Strong Supreme

$22.00

GF BYO Pizza

$24.00

GF Turf Side Special

$21.00

GF Pietro’s Sausage Lovers

$24.00

U TAKE U BAKE PIZZA KIT

👉🏻 25$ Includes 2 Dough Balls Pizza Sauce Mozzarella Cheese 2 Toppings Of Your Choice 6 Cookie 🍪 Dough Balls 💚 KETO OPTIONS💚 Herb Infused GF Crust Available
PIZZA KIT

PIZZA KIT

$25.00

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Fettuccine on a light homemade Alfredo sauce served with garlic bread Add Chicken $3 Bacon$3 Meatballs$3

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$11.00

Prepared in a homemade cheesy sauce served with garlic bread Add Chicken$3 Bacon$3 Meatballs$3

spaghetti

spaghetti

$11.00

Just plain noodles stirred up with oil and sprinkled with Parmesan

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Crispy mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, pecans, topped Parmesan cheese and our balsamic dressing Add Chicken 3$ Crispy Buffalo Chicken $6

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine leaves chopped, with shaved Parmesan cheese, our classic Caesar dressing topped with croutons

Mediterranean Greek Salad

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$12.00

A chilled salad of cucumbers, red onions, fresh tomatoes and Greek olives, over crisp mixed greens, feta cheese and served with balsamic vinaigrette ADD Chicken $3 Crispy Buffalo Chicken$6

Sandwiches

California Club

California Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, creamy roasted garlic & red pepper sauce

Hamburger

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Pietro's Favorite

Cookies

Cookies

$3.50

OUR FAMOUS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

Gelato Cup

Gelato Cup

$5.00

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE - VANILLA BEAN SALTED CARAMEL - MANGO

Gelato Sandwiches

Gelato Sandwiches

$6.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE & VANILLA BEAN GELATO DOUBLE CHOCOLATE COOKIE & SALTED CARAMEL GELATO DOUBLE CHOCOLATE COOKIE & MINT CHIP GELATO

Cannoli

$5.00

Appetizers

Signature Wings

$12.00

Signature Tenders

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Parmesan and Garlic Breadsticks

$10.00

French Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.75
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$3.90
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.25
Coffees Hot 16oz

Coffees Hot 16oz

$6.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.90
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.90
Smoothies

Smoothies

$7.00
Snapple

Snapple

$3.90
Ice tea

Ice tea

$3.90

Lemon Ice

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$7.95

Latte

$8.95

Americano

$6.95

Cappucino

$6.95

Ice Coffee

$4.50

GRAB N GO

Brownies

$3.90

Beef Jerky's

$8.00

Chips

$3.00

Cookies

$3.50

Ranch

$1.00

Rice Crispies

$3.50
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
At PIZZABAR, we handcraft and hand toss 18 varieties of delicious pizza pies that are offered by the slice or full pie. We pay attention to customers needs. As a result, we offer specialty pies, build your own pies, vegan pies and gluten free crusts. We pride ourselves in offering only the freshest ingredients to create the most delectable pizza. We are pleased to announce that we are “Home of Authentic CANADIAN POUTINE” in Laguna Beach! Also, our menu includes healthy salads, hearty sandwiches, traditional Italian pasta, buffalo chicken wings and more. To tickle the palate our famous fresh baked cookies, gluten free fruit smoothies, Italian gelato truffles and gelato ice cream sandwiches. ​Any way you slice it we got it! PIZZA BAR MORE THAN JUST PIZZA

Website

Location

397 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

