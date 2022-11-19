Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza & Beer- Richmond

2,600 Reviews

$$

2553 W Cary Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO
Pepperoni Pizza
Hipster

Appetizers

Brick Oven Bread

$5.00

Baked Bread, Zesty Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

$8.00

Mixed Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion Stuffed, served with Ranch

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Fried Cheese Curds, served with Zesty Tomato Sauce and Spicy Honey

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Zesty Tomato Sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Blackberry Balsamic, Goat Cheese, Lardons

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried Pickles, served with Ranch

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Garlic Herb Bread, served with Zesty Tomato Sauce

Spicy Meatballs

$10.00

Spicy Meatballs (contain pork, gluten, dairy, eg), Parmesan Cheese, served with Garlic Herb Bread

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip, served with Garlic Herb Bread

Wings

$11.00

Roasted Wings (6)

$11.00

Oven-Roasted, then fried served in your choice of sauce or rub

$18.00

Roasted Wings (12)

$18.00

Oven-Roasted, then fried served in your choice of sauce or rub

$11.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Fried Boneless Chicken, served in your choice of sauce or rub

$9.00

Fried Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites, served with your choice of sauce or rub **BREADING CONTAINS MILK**

Salads

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Crouton, Choice of Dressing

$10.00

Medi Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Creamy Italian Dressing

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, Goat Cheese, Lardons, Pickled Red Onion, Almonds, Strawberries, Blackberry Balsamic Dressing

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Provolone, Prosciutto, Spicy Coppa, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing, served with Chips

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

Shaved Steak, Provolone, Cheez Whiz, Green Peppers, Caramelized Onion, served with Chips

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Meatballs, Zesty Tomato Sauce, Provolone, Mozzarella, served with Chips (Meatballs contain pork, beef, dairy, egg, gluten)

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Provolone, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomato, Artichoke, Italian Dressing, served with Chips

Vegan Sandwich

$12.00

VEGAN Cheese, Spinach, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomato, Artichoke, Italian Dressing, served with Chips

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, served with Chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Toasted Roll, Pulled Pork, Cilantro Jalapeño Coleslaw, Sweet BBQ Sauce, served with Chips

Dessert

$7.00

Dough-Nuts

$7.00

Fried Dough-Nuts, tossed in Cinnamon Sugar, served with Caramel Sauce and Cream Cheese Frosting

Brownie

$8.00

Rock Slide Brownie (contains gluten, dairy, egg, soy, tree nuts)

$8.00

Cannoli Chip Dip

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip, served with Cinnamon Sugar Cannoli Shell Bites

Pizza Back Up

BYO

$12.00

Design your own pizza from the crust up!

Half and Half Specialty Pizza

$12.00

Plain Cheese

$12.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

$16.00

Angry Bird

$16.00

Buffalo Ranch, Mixed Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Nashville Style Hot Chicken Green Onion, Red Onion

$13.00

Basic Instinct

$13.00

Margherita-Style Pizza with Fresh Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil

$14.00

Farmer's Market

$14.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Artichokes, Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, Parmesan

$16.00

Fatty Smokes

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Colby Jack Cheese, Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Jalapeno

$17.00

Fight Club

$17.00

Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Soppressata, Spicy Copa, Proscuitto, Jalapeno Peppers, Oregano

$17.00

Hipster

$17.00

Roasted Garlic Puree, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Bacon, Roasted Brussels, Cauliflower, Caramelized Onion, Jalapenos, Spicy Honey

$15.00

Plant Powered

$15.00

Fresh tomato sauce, VEGAN cheese, spinach, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, basil.

$15.00

Southern Belle

$15.00

Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Fried Green Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Honey

$18.00

Supreme

$18.00

Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Spicy Coppa, Bacon, Sausage, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers

$17.00

The Godfather

$17.00

Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Bacon, and Meatballs

$14.00

The Italian Job

$14.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

$15.00

The Jam

$15.00

Fig Jam, Mozzarella, Proscuitto, Arugula, Parmesan

$14.00

Total Eclipse

$14.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Basil

The Carnivore

$18.00

Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Salami, Sausage

Beer

Athletic NA Beer Free Hazy IPA

$6.00

Athletic NA Beer Upside Down Golden Ale

$6.00

Ballad Love Wins

$5.50Out of stock

Bevy

$5.00

Bold Rock Apple 16oz Can

$4.50

Bold Rock Bolder Lemonade

$5.50

Bold Rock Premium Dry Cider 12oz Can

$4.50

Bud Lite 16oz Can

$4.00

Budweiser 16oz Can

$4.00

Coors Light 16oz Can

$4.00

Corona Extra (16oz)

$5.00

Drunk Fruit

$5.00

Glutenberg

$4.00

Hardywood Great Return

$5.50

Mich ULTRA 16oz

$4.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.00

Modelo 16oz

$4.50

Stella

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Berry 16oz

$4.50

Truly Extra Berry

$5.50

Truly Margarita

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

White Claw 16oz

$5.00

Wine

Dark Harvest Chardonnay

$32.00

Conte Placido Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Cricova Sparkling

$32.00

Bottle Trapiche Malbec

$30.00

Bottle Imagery Pinot Noir

$32.00

Bottle Bieler Born To Run Cabernet

$32.00

Bottle Chiarlo Le Orme Barbera

$32.00

Red Diamond Pinot Noir

$32.00

Sartori Pinot Noir (Case)

$78.00

Evolution Pinot Noir (Case)

$120.00

Estancia Pinot Grigio (Case)

$105.00

SCHLMB Pinot Blanc (case)

$155.88

Michelle Brut Rose (Case)

$95.88

Canned Cocktails

Belle Isle Can Blood Orange Soda

$5.00

Belle Isle Can Cherry Lime Drive

$5.00Out of stock

Belle Isle Can Honey Hab Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Belle Isle Can Ruby Red Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Belle Isle Can Transfusion

$5.00Out of stock

Belle Isle Ice Pick

$5.00Out of stock

Bold Rock Orange Crush

$7.00

Cutwater Canned Mojito

$6.50

Fling Mojito

$4.50Out of stock

High Noon Black Cherry

$4.50

High Noon Sun Sips Lime

$4.50Out of stock

High Noon Sun Sips Passionfruit

$4.50Out of stock

High Noon Sun Sips Peach

$4.50

High Noon Sun Sips Pineapple

$4.50

High Noon Sun Sips Watermelon

$4.50

N/A Beverages

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Maine Ginger Beer

$3.50

Maine Root Beer

$3.50

Mtn Dew 12oz CAN

$1.50

Unsweet Tea Bottle

$2.00

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Pride

1 Jello Shot

$3.00

3 Jello Shots

$5.00

Birds Aren't Real

$12.00

Jala-pina Pride Punch

$12.00

Food Specials

Wake N' Bake

$15.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Mixed Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Fried Egg*, Hash Browns

Daisy Duke

$15.00

Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Sausage, Jalapeno, Fried Egg*

Day Break Bowl

$13.00

Deep Fried French Toast

$12.00

Breakfast Hoagie

$13.00

Inside Out Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

Drink Specials

Sunday Bloody Sunday

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Weekly Brunch Cocktail

$11.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Best damn pizza in Richmond with an outstanding selection of local, regional and international craft beer!

