Pizza Bella
2707 CONGRESS ST 1P
San Diego, CA 92110
Food Menu
Salads & Soups
- Regular Mediterranean$13.95
Mixed greens, olives, artichoke hearts, capers, cucumbers, black olives, feta & tomatoes
- Large Mediterranean$15.95
Mixed greens, olives, artichoke hearts, capers, cucumbers, black olives, feta & tomatoes
- Regular Classic Caesar Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce and garlic croutons with Caesar dressing
- Large Classic Caesar Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce and garlic croutons with Caesar dressing
- Regular Antipasto Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, salami, ham, provolone cheese, olives, tomatoes, and pepperoncinis
- Large Antipasto Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, salami, ham, provolone cheese, olives, tomatoes, and pepperoncinis
- Regular House Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, carrots and cucumbers
- Large House Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, carrots and cucumbers
- Side House Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, carrots and cucumbers
- Minestrone Soup$8.95
Bowl. Made fresh daily
Pasta
Entrees
- Garlic Pasta$21.95
Penne pasta sautéed with olive oil, lots of garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
- Tortellini Alfredo$23.95
Cheese tortellini in a made-to-order alfredo sauce
- Fettucini Alfredo$23.95
Fettucini in a made-to-order alfredo sauce
- Sigma-chi Pasta$23.95
A mix of pesto and red sauce, with bacon, Italian sausage and primavera vegetables with pasta
- Pasta Primavera$21.95
Penne pasta with fresh vegetables in a pesto sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan$22.95
Breaded eggplant with spinach, feta & mozzarella cheeses with pomodoro sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$23.95
Sautéed chicken with parmesan and mozzarella cheeses and marinara sauce served with pasta
- Chicken Marsala$23.95
Sautéed chicken with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served with primavera vegetables and sautéed pasta
- Chicken Con Broccoli$24.95
Sautéed chicken, broccoli and garlic served over fettucini pasta in a made-to-order alfredo sauce
- Shrimp Alfredo$25.95
Fettucini in a made-to-order alfredo sauce
- Shrimp Diablo$25.95
Tiger shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, shallots, white wine and sun-dried tomatoes, served in a pomodoro cream sauce
- Spicy Bow Tie Pasta$23.95
Sautéed Italian sausage and bow tie pasta in a spicy rose cream sauce
Bella Appetizers
Bella Sandwiches
- Meatball$15.95
Italian beef, meat sauce
- Bella Veggie$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, olives, bell pepper and cucumber
- Bella Club$15.95
Turkey, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Old Town Torpedo$15.95
Salami, ham and provolone cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
- Turkey Breast$15.95
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Ham & Cheese$15.95
Ham, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes
- Giant Torpedo$16.95
Ham, turkey, cotto salami,provolone cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
- Philly Cheesesteak$16.95
Strips of beef, grilled onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms topped with melted cheese
Bella Desserts
- Cannoli$8.95
Traditional Italian delicate pastry shell filled with deliciously flavored ricotta cheese!
- Cheesecake$8.95
New York style creamy cheesecake!
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.95
Light and creamy - pure decadence
- Tiramisu$8.95
Italian speciality - layer of moist ladyfingers soaked in an espresso-marsala mixture, covered with creamy mascar pone custard & powdered cocoa. Light but sinful!
- Chocolate Pizza 8" Personal Size$13.95
This is a must try! Milk chocolate and mozzarella cheese on a this pizza crust!
Children's Menu
Pizza Menu
Personal Combination Pizzas
- Personal Classic All Meat$18.95
Traditional tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian beef and Italian sausage
- Personal Rustic$18.95
Pesto sauce, Italian sausage, broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes
- Personal Seafood$18.95
Pesto sauce, shrimp, crab and red onions
- Personal Mushroom and Co$18.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, Italian beef, red onions and black olives
- Personal Sweet 'N Hot$18.95
Traditional tomato sauce, pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeños
- Personal Hawaiian$17.95
Traditional tomato sauce, pineapple and ham
- Personal BBQ Chicken$18.95
House-made BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and cilantro
- Personal Everything but the Kitchen Sink Kitchen Pizza
This pizza was a creation of our pizzaiolo on one of those nights when all of us were craving something different. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did. Thin crust, mixed sauce (red and pesto) chopped pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green deli oli
- Personal The Works$18.95
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, onion, bell peppers, black olives and mushrooms
- Personal The Margarita Pizza$17.95
Olive oil, fresh tomato, garlic and basil
- Personal Vegetarian$17.95
Traditional tomato sauce, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers and black olives
- Personal Sigma-Chi$18.95
Mixed sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and primavera vegetables
- Personal Pesto Delight$18.95
Pesto sauce, chicken, pepperoni, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes
Medium Combination Pizzas
- Med Classic All Meat$25.95
Traditional tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian beef and Italian sausage
- Med Rustic$25.95
Pesto sauce, Italian sausage, broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes
- Med Seafood$25.95
Pesto sauce, shrimp, crab and red onions
- Med Mushroom and Co$25.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, Italian beef, red onions and black olives
- Med Sweet 'N Hot$25.95
Traditional tomato sauce, pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeños
- Med Hawaiian$22.95
Traditional tomato sauce, pineapple and ham
- Med BBQ Chicken$25.95
House-made BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and cilantro
- Med Everything but the Kitchen Sink Kitchen Pizza$28.95
This pizza was a creation of our pizzaiolo on one of those nights when all of us were craving something different. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did. Thin crust, mixed sauce (red and pesto) chopped pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green deli oli
- Med The Works$27.95
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, onion, bell peppers, black olives and mushrooms
- Med The Margarita Pizza$26.95
Olive oil, fresh tomato, garlic and basil
- Med Vegetarian$25.95
Traditional tomato sauce, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers and black olives
- Med Sigma-chi$27.95
Mixed sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and primavera vegetables
- Med Pesto Delight$27.95
Pesto sauce, chicken, pepperoni, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes
Large Combination Pizzas
- Lrg Classic All Meat$29.95
Traditional tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian beef and Italian sausage
- Lrg Rustic$30.95
Pesto sauce, Italian sausage, broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes
- Lrg Seafood$28.95
Pesto sauce, shrimp, crab and red onions
- Lrg Mushroom and Co$28.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, Italian beef, red onions and black olives
- Lrg Sweet 'N Hot$29.95
Traditional tomato sauce, pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeños
- Lrg Hawaiian$27.95
Traditional tomato sauce, pineapple and ham
- Lrg BBQ Chicken$29.95
House-made BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and cilantro
- Lrg Everything but the Kitchen Sink Kitchen Pizza$33.95
This pizza was a creation of our pizzaiolo on one of those nights when all of us were craving something different. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did. Thin crust, mixed sauce (red and pesto) chopped pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green deli oli
- Lrg The Works$33.95
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, onion, bell peppers, black olives and mushrooms
- Lrg The Margarita Pizza$29.95
Olive oil, fresh tomato, garlic and basil
- Lrg Vegetarian$28.95
Traditional tomato sauce, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers and black olives
- Lrg Sigma-chi$32.95
Mixed sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and primavera vegetables
- Lrg Pesto Delight$33.95
Pesto sauce, chicken, pepperoni, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes
Giant Combination Pizzas
- Giant Classic All Meat$35.95
Traditional tomato sauce, ham, pepperoni, Italian beef and Italian sausage
- Giant Rustic$36.95
Pesto sauce, Italian sausage, broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes
- Giant Seafood$36.95
Pesto sauce, shrimp, crab and red onions
- Giant Mushroom and Co$36.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, Italian beef, red onions and black olives
- Giant Sweet 'N Hot$35.95
Traditional tomato sauce, pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeños
- Giant Hawaiian$31.95
Traditional tomato sauce, pineapple and ham
- Giant BBQ Chicken$36.95
House-made BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions and cilantro
- Giant Everything but the Kitchen Sink Kitchen Pizza$41.95
This pizza was a creation of our pizzaiolo on one of those nights when all of us were craving something different. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did. Thin crust, mixed sauce (red and pesto) chopped pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green deli oli
- Giant The Works$41.95
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, onion, bell peppers, black olives and mushrooms
- Giant The Margarita Pizza$37.95
Olive oil, fresh tomato, garlic and basil
- Giant Vegetarian$37.95
Traditional tomato sauce, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers and black olives
- Giant Sigma-chi$41.95
Mixed sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and primavera vegetables
- Giant Pesto Delight$41.95
Pesto sauce, chicken, pepperoni, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes
BYO Pizza
- (8" Personal) Hand Tossed Stone Baked Pizza$16.95
Cheese
- (12" Medium) Hand Tossed Stone Baked Pizza$21.95
Cheese
- (15" Large) Hand Tossed Stone Baked Pizza$23.95
Cheese
- (20" Giant) Hand Tossed Stone Baked Pizza$28.95
Cheese
- (12" Medium) Deep Skillet$21.95
Cheese
- (15" Large) Deep Skillet$23.95
Cheese
- (12" Medium) Gourmet Pesto Deep Skillet$21.95
Cheese
- (15" Large) Gourmet Pesto Deep Skillet$23.95
Cheese
- (8" Personal) Gourmet Pesto$15.95
Cheese
- (12" Medium) Gourmet Pesto$20.95
Cheese
- (15" Large) Gourmet Pesto$22.95
Cheese
- (20" Giant) Gourmet Pesto$27.95
Cheese
Half & Half Combo Pizzas
Wine Menu
White Wines
- GLS Chardonnay, Salmon Creek$11.95
- BTL Chardonnay, Salmon Creek$26.95
- GLS Chardonnay, Cedar Brook$12.95
- BTL Chardonnay, Cedar Brook$34.95
- GLS Pinot Grigio, Salmon Creek$11.95
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Salmon Creek$26.95
- GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Pknt$11.95
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Pknt$26.95
- GLS White Zinfandel, Salmon Creek$11.95
- BTL White Zinfandel, Salmon Creek$26.95
Red Wines
- GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Salmon Creek$11.95
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Salmon Creek$26.95
- GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Cedar Brook$12.95
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Cedar Brook$34.95
- GLS Merlot, Salmon Creek$11.95
- BTL Merlot, Salmon Creek$26.95
- GLS Merlot, Cedar Brook$12.95
- BTL Merlot, Cedar Brook$36.95
- GLS Pinot Noir, Stephen Vincent$14.95
- BTL Pinot Noir, Stephen Vincent$42.95
- GLS Zinfandel, Brady$13.95
- BTL Zinfandel, Brady$39.95
Italian Wines
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita$44.95
- GLS Pinot Grigio, Pasqua$13.95
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Pasqua$39.95
- BTL Chianti Basket, Terramia$31.95
- GLS Chianti, Pasqua$13.95
- BTL Chianti, Pasqua$29.95
- BTL Chianti Classico, Pasqua$39.95
- BTL Chianti Classico Riserva, Cacciata$41.95
Bottle
- BTL Montepulciano D'abruzzo, Terramia$26.95
- GLS Sangiovese, Antinori, Santa Cristina$12.95
- BTL Sangiovese, Antinori, Santa Cristina$34.95
House Wine
Beer Menu
Import & Handcraft
Handcrafted Draft Local San Diego Beers
N/A Beverages
Beverages
- Can Pepsi$2.50
- Six Pack Pepsi$9.00
- Can Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Six Pack Diet Pepsi$9.00
- Can Starr$2.50
- Six Pack Starr$9.00
- Can Root Beer$2.50
- Six Pack Root Beer$9.00
- Can Mountain Dew$2.50
- Six Pack Mountain Dew$9.00
- Pepsi Bottle$5.00
2 Liter
- Diet Pepsi Bottle$5.00
2 Liter
- Starry Bottle$5.00
2 Liter
- Lemonade Bottle$5.00
2 Liter
- Root Beer Bottle$5.00
2 Liter
- Mountain Dew Bottle$5.00
2 Liter
- Pellegrino$4.50
- Pepsi$4.50
- Diet Pepsi$4.50
- Sierra Mist$4.50
- Raspberry Iced Tea$4.50
- Dr. Pepper$4.50
- Iced Tea$4.50
- Lemonade$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Milk$4.50
- Sparkling Water$4.50
- Apple Juice$4.50
- House Blend Coffee$4.50
Half and Half Combo Pizzas
Medium 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 Rustic$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 Seafood$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 Mushroom and Co.$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 Sweet 'N Hot$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 Hawaiian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 BBQ Chicken$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 Kitchen Pizza$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 The Works$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 The Margarita Pizza$26.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 Vegetarian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Classic Meat, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 Seafood$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 Mushroom and Co.$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 Sweet N' Hot$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 Hawaiian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 BBQ Chicken$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 Kitchen Pizza$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 The Works$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 The Margarita Pizza$26.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 Vegetarian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Rustic, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 Mushroom and Co.$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 Sweet N' Hot$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 Hawaiian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 BBQ Chicken$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 Kitchen Pizza$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 The Works$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 The Margarita Pizza$26.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 Vegetarian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Seafood, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Mushroom and Co., Second 1/2 Sweet N' Hot$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Mushroom and Co., Second 1/2 Hawaiian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Mushroom and Co., Second 1/2 BBQ Chicken$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Mushroom and Co., Second 1/2 Kitchen Pizza$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Mushroom and Co., Second 1/2 The Works$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Mushroom and Co., Second 1/2 The Margarita Pizza$26.95
- Med. First 1/2 Mushroom and Co., Second 1/2 Vegetarian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Mushroom and Co., Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Mushroom and Co., Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Sweet N' Hot, Second 1/2 Hawaiian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Sweet N' Hot, Second 1/2 BBQ Chicken$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Sweet N' Hot, Second 1/2 Kitchen Pizza$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Sweet N' Hot, Second 1/2 The Works$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Sweet N' Hot, Second 1/2 The Margarita Pizza$26.95
- Med. First 1/2 Sweet N' Hot, Second 1/2 Vegetarian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Sweet N' Hot, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Sweet N' Hot, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Hawaiian, Second 1/2 BBQ Chicken$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Hawaiian, Second 1/2 Kitchen Pizza$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Hawaiian, Second 1/2 The Works$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Hawaiian, Second 1/2 The Margarita Pizza$26.95
- Med. First 1/2 Hawaiian, Second 1/2 Vegetarian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 Hawaiian, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Hawaiian, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 BBQ Chicken, Second 1/2 Kitchen Pizza$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 BBQ Chicken, Second 1/2 The Works$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 BBQ Chicken, Second 1/2 Margarita Pizza$26.95
- Med. First 1/2 BBQ Chicken, Second 1/2 Vegetarian$25.95
- Med. First 1/2 BBQ Chicken, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 BBQ Chicken, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Kitchen Pizza, Second 1/2 The Works$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Kitchen Pizza, Second 1/2 The Margarita Pizza$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Kitchen Pizza, Second 1/2 Vegetarian$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Kitchen Pizza, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 Kitchen Pizza, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$28.95
- Med. First 1/2 The Works, Second 1/2 Margarita Pizza$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 The Works, Second 1/2 Vegetarian$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 The Works, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 The Works, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Margarita, Second 1/2 Vegetarian$26.95
- Med. First 1/2 Margarita, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Margarita, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Vegetarian, Second 1/2 Sigma-Chi$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Vegetarian, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95
- Med. First 1/2 Sigma-Chi, Second 1/2 Pesto Delight$27.95